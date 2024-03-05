Diamond Hill Investment Group's (NASDAQ:DHIL) Dividend Will Be $1.50

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $1.50 per share on the 22nd of March. This makes the dividend yield 3.9%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Diamond Hill Investment Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Based on the last payment, Diamond Hill Investment Group was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 1.9% if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $8.00 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $6.00. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.8% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Diamond Hill Investment Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. The company has been growing at a pretty soft 1.9% per annum, and is paying out quite a lot of its earnings to shareholders. This isn't bad in itself, but unless earnings growth pick up we wouldn't expect dividends to grow either.

Our Thoughts On Diamond Hill Investment Group's Dividend

Overall, we think Diamond Hill Investment Group is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Diamond Hill Investment Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Diamond Hill Investment Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

