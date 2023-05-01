Diamond Offshore Drilling's (NYSE:DO) investors will be pleased with their favorable 55% return over the last year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. To wit, the Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) share price is 55% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 1.7% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Diamond Offshore Drilling hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

See our latest analysis for Diamond Offshore Drilling

Given that Diamond Offshore Drilling didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Diamond Offshore Drilling grew its revenue by 17% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 55% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

This free interactive report on Diamond Offshore Drilling's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Diamond Offshore Drilling shareholders have gained 55% over the last year. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 0.3%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that Diamond Offshore Drilling is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here