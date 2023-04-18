U.S. markets closed

DIAMOND OFFSHORE TO RELEASE FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

PR Newswire
·1 min read

HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that it will release its first quarter 2023 operating results on Monday, May 8, 2023 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. CDT to discuss the Company's results of operations.

ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE
Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at http://www.diamondoffshore.com/.

Contact:
Kevin Bordosky
Senior Director
Investor Relations
(281) 647- 4035

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-offshore-to-release-first-quarter-2023-results-301800905.html

SOURCE Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc.