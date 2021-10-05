U.S. markets open in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,311.00
    +19.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,026.00
    +156.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,529.25
    +67.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.80
    +10.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.47
    +0.85 (+1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,759.50
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    -0.05 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1605
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.15
    +1.00 (+4.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1530
    +0.2350 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,843.43
    +2,220.21 (+4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.40
    +989.72 (+407.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,060.24
    +49.23 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Diamond Therapeutics Appoints Renowned Psychiatrist and Author Dr. Torsten Passie to Scientific Advisory Board

·4 min read

  • Dr. Torsten Passie is a leading international expert on hallucinogenic drugs and author of The Science of Microdosing Psychedelics

  • He joins an elite team of leaders in pharmacology and neuropsychiatry on Diamond's scientific advisory board

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Diamond Therapeutics Inc. ("Diamond"), a drug development company focused on low-dose psychedelic therapies for use in the treatment of mental health, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Torsten Passie to its scientific advisory board.

Diamond Therapeutics Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Diamond Therapeutics Inc.)
Diamond Therapeutics Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Diamond Therapeutics Inc.)

Dr. Passie is a professor of psychiatry and psychotherapy at Hannover Medical School in Hannover, Germany and an internationally recognized authority on the pharmacology and therapeutic use of psychedelics.

Dr. Passie is also a visiting scientist at the Senckenberg Institute of History and Ethics in Medicine at Goethe University Frankfurt. He is the former director of the Laboratory for Neurocognition and Consciousness at Hannover Medical School and has done extensive research on the therapeutic potential of hallucinogenic drugs. Dr. Passie was a visiting professor at Harvard Medical School from 2012 to 2015.

Dr. Passie has published numerous articles in prestigious scientific journals and is the author of The Science of Microdosing Psychedelics (2019). This book set the standard for understanding the microdosing of psychedelics such as psilocybin. Other books by Dr. Passie include The Pharmacology of LSD (2010), Healing with Entactogens (2012) and The History of MDMA (2021).

"Diamond was the first company to generate valid data demonstrating that there is therapeutic potential from repeated low doses of psilocybin," says Dr. Passie.

"It's a great honour to be working with Diamond to further investigate the potential of low-dose psychedelics to impact mental health treatments."

"I'm thrilled to add Dr. Passie to Diamond's already elite advisory board," says chair Dr. Edward Sellers. "Dr. Passie's deep understanding of psychedelics and psychiatry will help advance Diamond's plans to develop effective mental health treatments that are accessible to patients when their efficacy and safety has been proven."

Diamond Therapeutics' scientific advisory board comprises an esteemed group of experts in neuroscience, pharmacology, psychiatry, drug discovery, and pre-clinical and clinical neuropsychiatric drug development.

Chair:

  • Dr. Edward Sellers, professor emeritus of Pharmacology, Toxicology, Medicine and Psychiatry at the University of Toronto

Members:

  • Dr. Paul Glue, Hazel Buckland Chair and professor of psychological medicine at the Dunedin School of Medicine at the University of Otago, New Zealand

  • Dr. Thomas Kosten, J.H. Waggoner Chair and professor of psychiatry, pharmacology, immunology, pathology and neuroscience, emeritus director of the Dan L. Duncan Institute for Clinical and Translational Research at Baylor College of Medicine

  • Dr. Joseph Moskal, distinguished research professor and director of the Falk Center for Molecular Therapeutics at Northwestern University

  • Dr. Torsten Passie, visiting scientist at the Senckenberg Institute for History and Ethics in Medicine, Goethe University Frankfurt and professor of psychiatry and psychotherapy at Hannover Medical School, Germany

  • Dr. William J. Tyler, co-founder of IST LLC and Thync and associate professor in the School of Biological and Health Systems Engineering at Arizona State University

About Diamond Therapeutics
Diamond Therapeutics is a psychedelic drug development company based in Toronto.
Our mission is to develop new and better therapies for mental health conditions by
unlocking the promise of psychedelic compounds. Diamond is focused on sub-
perceptual, non-hallucinogenic treatments that hold potential for use across a broad
patient cohort —maximizing the positive impact better drugs can have on the global
mental health crisis. To learn more about Diamond, visit www.diamondthera.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements other than statements of historical fact that can be identified by phrases such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "aims", "plans" and "believes", and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the potential effects of low dose psilocybin and other psychedelic treatments, the potential use in treating mental health conditions and the timing and completion of Diamond's clinical programs and trials. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive applicable regulatory approvals; that factors may occur which impede Diamond's future business plans; the results of continued development, marketing and sales; and other factors beyond the control of Diamond. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Diamond disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamond-therapeutics-appoints-renowned-psychiatrist-and-author-dr-torsten-passie-to-scientific-advisory-board-301392499.html

SOURCE Diamond Therapeutics Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals a Good Stock to Buy Now?

    Despite the big run-up yesterday, there could be enough fuel to push this biotech stock even higher.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Blasted 12% Higher Today

    RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ: RDHL) was a standout stock on a gloomy Monday for the market. Monday morning, RedHill announced that its opaganib produced a 62% statistically significant reduction in mortality in hospitalized individuals with severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

  • This Growth Hormone Drug Could Be a Boost For Pfizer

    Pfizer and OPKO Health's human growth hormone drug, somatrogon, could be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration next January.

  • CTI BioPharma's COVID-19 Candidate Misses Primary Endpoint Mark In Phase 2 Trial

    CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) has announced topline results from the PRE-VENT trial of pacritinib in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The final PRE-VENT analysis was conducted following the randomization of 200 patients. Pacritinib/standard of care, compared to placebo/standard of care, failed to statistically improve in the primary endpoint invasive mechanical ventilation or death by Day 28 (26.3% vs. 24.8%). The study was recently amended to a Phase 2 design due to the availability of COVID

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 700K

    Dean at the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine Dr. Peter Hotez and Scripps Research Translational Institute Founder and Director Dr. Eric Topol join the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Surged in September

    Here's what you need to know about three of the biggest biotech stock run-ups that happened in September. Leap Therapeutics stock shot higher in response to positive data for its cancer drug candidate, DKN-01.

  • RedHill's stock is up 7.0% as it shares new data about experimental COVID-19 drug

    Shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. gained 7.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it had new data from a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating its experimental oral antiviral opaganib in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Redhill said the treatment candidate reduced mortality by 62% when evaluating 251 of the 475 patients enrolled in the study. Several companies developing COVID-19 drugs have shared new data since Friday, when Merck & Co. Inc. said its experimental oral

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Fauci says legitimate claims to religious exemptions from vaccine mandates are scarce

    He says many people say they're basing their objections to vaccination against COVID-19 on religious grounds when their opposition is in reality philosophical.

  • Cities After Covid: How Can We Create a Positive Legacy for Health and Wellbeing?

    The pandemic has given a stark illustration of how the built environment affects our health, but also shows the potential for change

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months -study

    The effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE vaccine in preventing infection by the coronavirus dropped to 47% from 88% six months after the second dose, according to data published on Monday that U.S. health agencies considered when deciding on the need for booster shots. The data, which was published in the Lancet published medical journal, had been previously released in August ahead of peer review. The analysis showed that the vaccine's effectiveness in preventing hospitalization and death remained high at 90% for at least six months, even against the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion. Pfizer also spends a leading amount on research and development, close to $8 billion annually. While Pfizer historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Longeveron Successfully Advancing its Cell-Based Therapy Studies in a Growing Industry Segment

    Research and development of stem cell-based therapies, where a patient’s own cells, or those from a donor, are used to fight injury and disease, is one of the fastest growing areas in the biotech space. Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the thick of clinical development, continues to advance its investigational therapeutic, Lomecel-B, for chronic, aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company recently announced the results of its randomized, b

  • UPDATE 2-Teva halts output at U.S. drug plant after FDA flags concerns

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has temporarily halted drug production at its Irvine plant in California to address issues raised by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after a recent inspection, the company said on Monday. Israel-based Teva did not specify what issues were raised by the FDA. Bloomberg reported that the production halt followed Teva's recall of more than 2.5 million vials of drugs in recent months, many of them cancer medications.

  • Experts Explain When Some Individuals May Need to Mix and Match COVID-19 Vaccines

    Here's why experts say you shouldn't get a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine if you primarily had a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine series first.

  • Uneven Medical Cannabis Regulatory Landscape Across Europe and EU Reveals Gaps in Access for Patients, Challenges for Cannabis Industry

    Image Provided By Unsplash The landscape for cannabis legalization in Europe and the EU has not quite reached the same level of legitimacy and tolerance that it has in the United States. Recreational use is still illegal in all 27 member states of the European Union (EU) and within Europe, and while the majority do allow medical use, the laws vary from hyper-restrictive regulations permitting only the use of cannabinoid-based drugs (but not the plant itself) to the far more relaxed regulations a

  • Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s Wife Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

    Casey DeSantis, the wife of Republican Florida governor Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.