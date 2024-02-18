Is Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FANG) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Diamondback Energy's (NASDAQ:FANG) stock is up by a considerable 19% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Diamondback Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Diamondback Energy is:

20% = US$3.4b ÷ US$17b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.20.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Diamondback Energy's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Diamondback Energy's ROE looks acceptable. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 22%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 39% seen over the past five years by Diamondback Energy. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Diamondback Energy's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 35% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Diamondback Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Diamondback Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Diamondback Energy's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 34%, meaning the company retains 66% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Diamondback Energy is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Diamondback Energy has paid dividends over a period of six years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 25% over the next three years. However, Diamondback Energy's future ROE is expected to decline to 11% despite the expected decline in its payout ratio. We infer that there could be other factors that could be steering the foreseen decline in the company's ROE.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Diamondback Energy's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

