Diamondback Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Most readers would already be aware that Diamondback Energy's (NASDAQ:FANG) stock increased significantly by 12% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Diamondback Energy's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Diamondback Energy is:

22% = US$3.6b ÷ US$16b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.22 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Diamondback Energy's Earnings Growth And 22% ROE

To begin with, Diamondback Energy has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Further, even comparing with the industry average if 28%, the company's ROE is quite respectable. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 35% net income growth seen by Diamondback Energy was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Diamondback Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 25% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Diamondback Energy fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Diamondback Energy Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Diamondback Energy's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 30%, meaning the company retains 70% of its income. So it seems that Diamondback Energy is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Moreover, Diamondback Energy is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 44% over the next three years. Therefore, the expected rise in the payout ratio explains why the company's ROE is expected to decline to 17% over the same period.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Diamondback Energy's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

