U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.06
    +3.56 (+4.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.00
    +31.80 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    +0.55 (+2.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9738
    +0.0140 (+1.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0882
    +0.0151 (+1.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1210
    -0.6700 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,572.25
    +488.78 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.91
    +18.12 (+4.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call for November 8, 2022

Diamondback Energy, Inc.
·1 min read
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
Diamondback Energy, Inc.

MIDLAND, Texas, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2022 financial results on November 7, 2022 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Access to the webcast, and replay which will be available following the call, may be found here. The live webcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via Diamondback’s website at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Popped

    Marijuana stocks continued to rebound from last week's sell-off on Wednesday, with shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) gaining 4.2%, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) up 4.8%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) leading the whole pack higher with a 5.4% gain as of 1:40 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq -- to which index all three of these cannabis stocks belong -- is up 1.5% in midafternoon trading. This morning, Canopy announced that in an effort to progress from losses toward profitability, it will divest its Canadian Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail operations and focus in the future on producing "premium" branded cannabis as a consumer packaged goods company.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • Alphabet (GOOG) Reported Strong Quarterly Result Despite the Tough Macroeconomic Conditions

    Lakehouse Capital, an investment management company, released its “Lakehouse Global Growth Fund” July 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. July was an eventful month, and the fund returned 11.1% net of fees and expenses compared to 5.4% for its benchmark. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings […]

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • 10 Most Shorted Stocks in the World

    In this article, we discuss 10 most shorted stocks in the world. If you want to see more stocks on this list, click 5 Most Shorted Stocks in the World. Short squeezes have rapidly gained popularity in the last two years, when retail investors on Reddit gathered to initiate bullish positions in stocks that were […]

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Extends Romeo Exchange Offer, Recalls All E-Trucks

    Nikola (NKLA) announces extending the exchange offer to buy outstanding shares of Romeo's common stock. The truck maker will recall all the 93 electric Tre trucks built to date over seat belt glitch.

  • Stocks move higher, Bank of England moves to buy bonds to calm market

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the latest action occurring in the English bond market while U.S. markets seek to snap a six-day losing streak.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks Down 20.7% to 43.2% to Buy Now for Years of Passive Income

    If there is a silver lining to this year's downdraft in the stock market, it's providing investors with some great long-term investment opportunities. Three top dividend stocks that are down sharply and look like great buys right now are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss 10 high dividend stocks picked by billionaire Gabelli. You can skip our detailed analysis of GAMCO Investors’ investment philosophy and its performance, and go directly to read 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli. Mario Gabelli built his reputation as one of Wall Street’s most successful investors when he […]

  • Why Shares of ChargePoint Holdings Are Rising Today

    Building on Tuesday's momentum, shares of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) continued to power higher Wednesday. Although the company didn't report any news Wednesday that could have been a catalyst for that rise, it seems that investors are still showing their enthusiasm for an EV charging collaboration between two other companies -- BP and Hertz -- that was announced Tuesday, as well as good news for the sector that came out of Washington, D.C. Recognizing the growing interest in EVs, BP and Hertz announced a plan to expand EV-charging infrastructure for Hertz customers.

  • Truth Social and Digital World Acquisition's SPAC Deal Is Falling Apart

    A $1 billion financing package is already falling apart and Truth Social may unravel if the SPAC merger doesn't go through.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Medical Properties (MPW) closed at $11.93, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day.