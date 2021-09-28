U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.63
    -90.48 (-2.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,299.99
    -569.38 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,546.68
    -423.29 (-2.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.78
    -51.23 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.79
    -0.66 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.30
    -18.70 (-1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    -0.23 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    +0.0500 (+3.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0166 (-1.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5330
    +0.5550 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,937.63
    -906.57 (-2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.61
    -28.53 (-2.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Diamondback Energy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call for November 2, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Diamondback Energy, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIDLAND, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release third quarter 2021 financial results on November 1, 2021 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Diamondback will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Participants should call (877) 440-7573 (United States/Canada) or (253) 237-1144 (International) and use the confirmation code 7705208. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, through Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CT. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 7705208. A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.diamondbackenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site. A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@diamondbackenergy.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Dives On Janet Yellen Warning, Stocks Sell Off As Bond Yields Rise

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled as stocks sold off amid Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's default risk warning and bond yields rose.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Falling Today

    This isn't shaping up to be a good week for the stocks of leading COVID-19 vaccine makers. Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down 1.6% at 11:27 a.m. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock had fallen 9.4%. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were 6.2% lower.

  • Why AMC Stock Dropped Tuesday

    The move occurred as the broader market was declining, but the movie theater operator also got some potentially bad news recently.

  • Why Shares of Wells Fargo Are Trading Lower Today

    The bank has been dealing with some regulatory setbacks, as well as a lower analyst rating this morning.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling General Electric Company (GE)

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Nio Stock?

    Turbulence in Chinese markets has hit electric vehicle producers, potentially providing an opportunity for investors.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • 2 Winners Worth Watching as the Stock Market Falls Tuesday

    Wall Street appears to be heading into the end of September on a downbeat note. Positive earnings played a role in driving shares of Thor Industries (NYSE: THO) and United Natural Foods (NYSE: UNFI) higher. Below, we'll take a closer look at why these little-known companies were able to buck the downward trend on Wall Street early Tuesday.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Down on Tuesday

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) were trading down 5.9% at 11:41 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, following news that CEO Cathie Wood of ARK Invest had sold some shares on Monday. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) still held 654,161 shares of Sea Limited as of today, representing slightly over 1% of the fund's holdings. The stock has been on a tear over the last few years, as Sea's e-commerce and gaming businesses have expanded at a rapid pace.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in C3.ai in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) gained a lot of attention when it went public last December, for three main reasons. First, it was founded and led by Thomas Siebel, who previously founded the enterprise software company Siebel Systems and oversaw its sale to Oracle for $5.85 billion in 2006. Second, C3.ai dazzled investors with its 71% sales growth in fiscal 2020, which accelerated from its 48% growth in fiscal 2019.

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Panic-buying signs emerge---not selling---in Tuesday trade despite sharp tumble for broader stock market as yields climb

    While the Nasdaq Composite Index on Tuesday morning was suffering a decline of more than 2%, market internals suggest investors in the Nasdaq-listed stocks are buying rather than selling stocks. The Arms Index Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure, fell to 0.426, while many on Wall Street see declines below 0.500 as suggesting panic buying. The Arms Index is calculated by dividing the ratio of the number of advancing stocks over decliners by the ratio of the volume of advancing stocks ov

  • Applied Materials Stock Is Tumbling. The Entire Chip Sector Is Sliding Too.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Standouts Found a Way to Soar Tuesday

    Investors in the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) had to deal with an unusual situation on Tuesday. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down almost 2.5%, falling more steeply than the rest of the stock market. Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) has been an off-again, on-again favorite among investors for quite a while, and it finally sees better times ahead.

  • Should I Avoid Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)?

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking on Tuesday

    After bounding higher to start the week yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are headed in the other direction today. Instead, shareholders are likely responding to the stock's rise yesterday and to news related to another company dealing in hydrogen production, Cummins (NYSE: CMI). The other likely catalyst for the stock's decline is the news that Cummins has received a $5 million award from the Department of Energy Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Is Still a Great Value

    Since it currently trades at around 11 times earnings, Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stands out as the type of value stock that appeals to the famously value-oriented Warren Buffett. As many know, Verizon, AT&T (NYSE: T), and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) now operate as a 5G oligopoly in the U.S. Given the tens of billions of dollars these companies invest every year in capital expenditures to support their positions in the telecom market, additional competitors are not likely to emerge.

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardCitadel S