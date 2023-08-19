Diamondback Energy Insiders Sell US$7.2m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

In the last year, many Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Diamondback Energy

The CEO & Chairman of the Board, Travis Stice, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.5m worth of shares at a price of US$132 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$148). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.5% of Travis Stice's holding.

In the last year Diamondback Energy insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Diamondback Energy Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Diamondback Energy. In total, insiders dumped US$6.9m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Diamondback Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Diamondback Energy insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$113m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Diamondback Energy Insiders?

Insiders sold Diamondback Energy shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Diamondback Energy. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Diamondback Energy you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

