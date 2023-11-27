Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Diamondback Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = US$4.4b ÷ (US$28b - US$2.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Diamondback Energy has an ROCE of 17%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 17%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Diamondback Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Diamondback Energy.

So How Is Diamondback Energy's ROCE Trending?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Diamondback Energy. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 185%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Bottom Line On Diamondback Energy's ROCE

To sum it up, Diamondback Energy has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a solid 65% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Diamondback Energy, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

