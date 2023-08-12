Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Diamondback Energy's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2023 Diamondback Energy had debt of US$6.74b, up from US$5.60b in one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

A Look At Diamondback Energy's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Diamondback Energy had liabilities of US$2.12b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$9.25b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$18.0m as well as receivables valued at US$807.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$10.6b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Diamondback Energy is worth a massive US$32.5b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Diamondback Energy's net debt is only 1.1 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 18.6 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On the other hand, Diamondback Energy saw its EBIT drop by 9.3% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Diamondback Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Diamondback Energy recorded free cash flow of 49% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Our View

When it comes to the balance sheet, the standout positive for Diamondback Energy was the fact that it seems able to cover its interest expense with its EBIT confidently. However, our other observations weren't so heartening. For instance it seems like it has to struggle a bit to grow its EBIT. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Diamondback Energy's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Diamondback Energy you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

