Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Diamondback Energy Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of December 2023, Diamondback Energy had US$6.80b of debt, up from US$6.44b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had US$582.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$6.22b.

How Healthy Is Diamondback Energy's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Diamondback Energy had liabilities of US$2.11b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$9.46b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$582.0m and US$847.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$10.1b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Diamondback Energy is worth a massive US$36.5b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Diamondback Energy has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.0. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 22.3 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. It is just as well that Diamondback Energy's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 28% over the last year. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Diamondback Energy can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Diamondback Energy recorded free cash flow of 42% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Our View

Neither Diamondback Energy's ability to grow its EBIT nor its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow gave us confidence in its ability to take on more debt. But its interest cover tells a very different story, and suggests some resilience. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Diamondback Energy is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Diamondback Energy that you should be aware of before investing here.

