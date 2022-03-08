U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY DECLARES DIVIDEND ON 8.250% SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK

BETHESDA, Md., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 18, 2022.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 33 premium quality hotels with over 9,400 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamondrock-hospitality-declares-dividend-on-8-250-series-a-cumulative-redeemable-preferred-stock-301497139.html

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company

