Diamyd Medical brings Karin Rosén, M.D, PhD, to its Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamyd Medical today announced that Karin Rosén, M.D, Ph.D, San Francisco, will join the Board of Directors as an adjunct member, and be proposed for election to the Board at its next General Meeting of Shareholders. Dr. Rosén has deep experience from the biotechnology industry with more than two decades of working in senior leadership positions in global clinical development and U.S. and global medical affairs across her time with Horizon Therapeutics, GSK (GlaxoSmithKline), Aimmune Therapeutics and Genentech, a member of the Roche group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Rosén to Diamyd Medical at this transformative period of the Company", says Ulf Hannelius, CEO of Diamyd Medical. "Karin Rosén's extensive drug development and commercial launch experience spanning a wide variety of indications including immunology, oncology, respiratory and infectious diseases will be invaluable for Diamyd Medical."

"Karin Rosén's impressive track record in developing and launching novel therapeutics as well as her strategic insights regarding the US commercial landscape makes her a strong addition to our Board and Company, says Erik Nerpin, Chairman of Diamyd Medical. "We very much look forward to Dr. Rosén's governance regarding commercial preparations, partner discussions and Diamyd Medical's continued expansion."

"The antigen-specific immunotherapy Diamyd constitutes a potential scientific and therapeutic paradigm shift for the field of type 1 diabetes," says Karin Rosén. "I am impressed by what Diamyd Medical has achieved so far and I am truly honored and excited to be part of this journey."

Dr. Rosén is an accomplished life sciences executive and physician with more than two decades of experience that includes clinical research and development as well as building, leading and successfully launching multiple novel medicines in the United States and globally. At Horizon Therapeutics (acquired by Amgen), Dr Rosén served in dual roles as the Chief Scientific Officer and Executive Vice President of R&D, leading the research and development of biotherapeutics in the areas of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including overseeing regulatory filing strategies, having previously served as the senior vice president, U.S. medical affairs at GlaxoSmithKline, where she led a team of more than 300 physicians and medical professionals in areas including immunology, respiratory and inflammation.

Prior to GlaxoSmithKline, Dr. Rosén was senior vice president, U.S. and global medical affairs at Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (aquired by Nestlé) as well as a member of the clinical development leadership team working on the Phase 2b-3/4 clinical programs and filing strategies for U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency. Prior to Aimmune, Dr. Rosén was therapeutic area head, immunology, at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. During her tenure at Genentech, she also served as lead medical director responsible for developing Phase 2-3 clinical programs for multiple biologics in the areas of immunology, respiratory, allergy and dermatology.

Karin Rosén received her medical degree and doctorate from Lund University in Lund, Sweden.

About Diamyd Medical

Diamyd Medical develops precision medicine therapies for Type 1 Diabetes. Diamyd® is an antigen-specific immunotherapy for the preservation of endogenous insulin production. DIAGNODE-3, a confirmatory Phase III trial is actively recruting patients with recent-onset Type 1 Diabetes in eight European countries and is being prepared to start recruiting patients in the US this summer. Significant results have previously been shown in a large genetically predefined patient group in a large-scale meta-analysis as well as in the Company's European Phase IIb trial DIAGNODE-2, where the Diamyd® was administered directly into a lymph node in children and young adults with recently diagnosed Type 1 Diabetes. A biomanufacturing facility is being set up in Umeå for the manufacture of recombinant GAD65, the active ingredient in the antigen-specific immunotherapy Diamyd®. Diamyd Medical also develops the GABA-based investigational drug Remygen® as a therapy for regeneration of endogenous insulin production and to improve hormonal response to hypoglycaemia. An investigator-initiated Remygen® trial in individuals living with Type 1 Diabetes for more than five years is ongoing at Uppsala University Hospital. Diamyd Medical is one of the major shareholders in the stem cell company NextCell Pharma AB as well as in the artificial intelligence company MainlyAI AB.

Diamyd Medical's B-share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

