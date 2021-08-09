U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,012.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,079.25
    -16.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.00
    -12.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.40
    -1.88 (-2.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.30
    -9.80 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.36 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.19
    -0.09 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1810
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,703.98
    -1,273.46 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.50
    +76.86 (+7.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.73
    -17.22 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Diamyd Medical secures precision medicine patent for prevention and treatment of autoimmune diabetes

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Patent Office has informed Diamyd Medical that the Company's patent application regarding prevention and treatment of autoimmune diabetes in individuals carrying the HLA DR3-DQ2 gene will be granted. The patent is valid until 2035 and provides central protection in Europe for the treatment or prevention of genetically defined autoimumune diabetes using GAD, which is the active component in the therapeutic diabetes vaccine Diamyd®. The patent claims cover the patient population in which Diamyd® has shown efficacy and is targeted in the upcoming Phase III trial DIAGNODE-3.

"The granted patent is a significant milestone for Diamyd Medical and our focus on precision medicine for autoimmune diabetes", says Ulf Hannelius, CEO of Diamyd Medical. "The time is ripe for safe and targeted therapeutic diabetes vaccines, therapies that may revolutionize our possibilities to eliminate this devastating disease."

HLA DR3-DQ2 has been shown to be associated with autoimmunity against GAD and represents one of the most common genetic risk factors for type 1 diabetes since about 40% of individuals with type 1 diabetes carry the gene. A large-scale meta-analysis published in Diabetologia in 2020 showed that positivity for HLA DR3-DQ2 is associated with clinical response to the diabetes vaccine Diamyd®. This was prospectively confirmed in the Phase IIb trial DIAGNODE-2 that was published in Diabetes Care in May 2021.

In addition to the precision medicine patent that will be granted in Europe, Diamyd Medical already holds, as part of an exclusive license from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), patent protection in the United States, which is valid until 2032 for the treatment of diabetes with GAD, a major autoantigen in autoimmune diabetes. Diamyd Medical also holds patent protection valid until 2035 in Europe, Japan, Russia, Israel and Australia for intralymphatic administration of Diamyd®, the administration route used in the DIAGNODE-1 and -2 clinical trials and to be used in the upcoming Phase-3 trial with Diamyd®.

As a biological drug, Diamyd® will, independently of patent protection, enjoy twelve and ten years market exclusivity from the date of market approval in the US and Europe respectively.

About Diamyd Medical
Diamyd Medical develops precision medicine therapies for type 1 diabetes. The diabetes vaccine Diamyd® is an antigen-specific immunotherapy for the preservation of endogenous insulin production. Significant results have been shown in a large genetically predefined patient group in a large-scale meta-analysis as well as in the Company's European Phase IIb trial DIAGNODE-2, where the diabetes vaccine was administered directly into a lymph node in children and young adults with recently diagnosed type 1 diabetes. Preparations for a confirmatory Phase III trial in the US and Europe are on-going, to start recruting patients later in 2021. A vaccine manufacturing facility is being set up in Umeå for the manufacture of recombinant GAD65, the active ingredient in the therapeutic diabetes vaccine Diamyd®. Diamyd Medical also develops the GABA-based investigational drug Remygen® as a therapy for regeneration of endogenous insulin production and to improve hormonal response to hypoglycaemia. An investigator-initiated Remygen® trial in patients living with type 1 diabetes for more than five years is ongoing at Uppsala University Hospital. Diamyd Medical is one of the major shareholders in the stem cell company NextCell Pharma AB.

Diamyd Medical's B-share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker DMYD B. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser; phone: +46 8-528 00 399, e-mail: info@fnca.se.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Ulf Hannelius, President and CEO
Phone: +46 736 35 42 41
E-mail: ulf.hannelius@diamyd.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/diamyd-medical-ab/r/diamyd-medical-secures-precision-medicine-patent-for-prevention-and-treatment-of-autoimmune-diabetes,c3393510

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6746/3393510/1451714.pdf

PDF version

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diamyd-medical-secures-precision-medicine-patent-for-prevention-and-treatment-of-autoimmune-diabetes-301350897.html

SOURCE Diamyd Medical AB

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Vaccine-resistant lambda variant is in the US

    A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.

  • Studies show J&J vaccine protects against delta variant

    According to new data from a large-scale trial study, Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be highly effective […] The post Studies show J&J vaccine protects against delta variant appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Dr. Fauci Says There Will Be "A Flood" of Vaccine Mandates After This

    Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a chief advisor to President Joe Biden, recently said that he believes Americans will see a "flood" of additional vaccine mandates after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers its full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines. Speaking to the editorial board of USA Today last week, Fauci predicted that the expected FDA approval would give institutions and governments more leeway to implement suc

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system as COVID crisis reaches "critical" point

    Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • They Don't Want the Shot. They Don't Want Colleagues to Know.

    Vincent Taranto has felt like less of a pariah at work in the last few days. For more than two months, Taranto, 31, was among the only employees required to wear a mask at his job because he was unvaccinated. Though he was wary of the vaccine and skeptical that he was at risk of getting seriously sick, he was concerned that his decision to avoid the shot had left him exposed to judgment from colleagues. “I don’t want to look like the crazy anti-vaxxer to my co-workers,” he said. Sign up for The

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Worrying Warning

    The COVID-19 going around now is not the one you know from last year. It is more transmissible. It leads to more severe disease. And it can even impact those who are vaccinated. So how is anyone meant to stay safe from this Delta variant—and how can you? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Journal podcast with Ryan Knutson to explain why we should be concerned, and what you ca

  • ‘Selfish, ignorant society.’ Angry Kansas Citians blame unvaccinated for COVID scourge

    “The wealthiest country on earth with the greatest resources can’t convince its citizens to take the medicine that will make this thing go away.”

  • Video of Officer's Collapse After Handling Powder Draws Skepticism

    A dramatic video posted by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department that shows a trainee collapsing while investigating a substance he believed to be fentanyl has been met with skepticism from medical and addiction experts. The video, which the department released Thursday to demonstrate the dangers of fentanyl, shows body camera footage of Deputy David Faiivae, 32, collapsing in a parking lot July 3 shortly after handling a white powder suspected to be cocaine or fentanyl, the Sheriff’s Depart

  • GlycoMimetics, inc (GLYC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. GlycoMimetics, inc (NASDAQ: GLYC)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 6, 2021, 2:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, and thank you all for joining GlycoMimetics call.

  • Unvaccinated Dad In ICU Begs Others To Get Vaccinated…And They Do

    This man’s desperate plea is yet another reminder of how important it is to get vaccinated as soon as you can against COVID-19 Despite continued efforts to educate people about the literal life-saving effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, there are still many eligible people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Some populations are not as fortunate []

  • Taxi company in Missouri refuses to give rides to customers who wear masks or are vaccinated

    Vaccinated customers have been turned away by the Yo Transportation taxi company in St Louis

  • Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd

    Most people who received a third dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine felt similar or fewer side effects than they did after receiving the second shot, according to an initial survey in Israel. Israel began offering the booster shots about 10 days ago to people over age 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit, said on Sunday it had administered a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to more than 240,000 people.

  • Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

    The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant rising rapidly around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place. It is striking unvaccinated populations in many countries and has proven capable of infecting a higher proportion of vaccinated people than its predecessors.

  • Opponents Of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Have A Curious Definition Of 'Freedom'

    Meanwhile, some of the people you'd most expect to hate the mandates think there's a strong case for them.

  • For Seniors Especially, COVID Can Be Stealthy

    One day in March 2020, Rosemary Bily suddenly grew so tired she could barely get out of bed. “She slept a lot,” said her son-in-law Rich Lamanno. “She was wiped out for most of a month.” Bily, now 86, also developed nausea and diarrhea, along with a slight cough, and subsisted mostly on Tylenol and Gatorade. A few days later her husband, Eugene Bily, 90, started coughing and became lethargic as well. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Had it not been for a family gatherin

  • Half of New COVID Cases Are Coming From These 7 States, White House Says

    The White House reported this past week that nearly half of the country's new COVID-19 cases are being recorded in just seven states. According to White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, COVID infections in these states account for around half of the new cases and hospitalizations the U.S. is seeing, as reported by Reuters. The news comes as the country is seeing an increasing divide in state-level responses.In Texas and Florida, for example, state officials are doubling down against mask

  • Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks

    Australia's three most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland reported a total of 282 COVID-19 new locally acquired infections on Sunday, with authorities struggling to quell outbreaks of the Delta variant. NSW reported 262 fresh cases, down from the pandemic high of 319 seen on Saturday, with more than five million people in Sydney regions along the coastline under a lockdown for six weeks already. "I urge everybody to please stick to the rules, the health advice, and only leave home if you absolutely have to," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.One woman in her 80s has died overnight bringing the total number of deaths in the current outbreak to 28.

  • Texas capital Austin activates emergency alert system as hospital beds fill with Covid patients

    “Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases,” the county medical director warned

  • Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

    The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities. The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer. The Biden administration has stated that the federal government will not mandate vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local governments as well as businesses to consider such mandates.