U.S. markets open in 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,878.75
    -24.25 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,294.00
    -139.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,420.25
    -155.75 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,253.60
    -11.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.12
    +0.88 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.60
    +20.20 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    27.53
    +0.28 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2146
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    24.02
    +1.53 (+6.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4038
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.3480
    -0.0620 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,353.62
    -4,631.82 (-8.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.35
    -81.97 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,596.15
    -27.87 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Management Succession

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A.
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a series of senior management appointments intended to provide for an orderly succession and to ensure the continued sound strategic management of the Company. The management appointments described below will be effective as of March 1, 2021. The appointments were made by the unanimous decision of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Semiramis Paliou has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Accordingly, she will no longer serve in her previous positions as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Simeon Palios’ position as Chairman of the Board of Directors remains unchanged. He will serve in such capacity as non-executive Chairman when the Chief Executive Officer role is assumed by Ms. Paliou. In connection with this change, the Board of Directors recognized the immeasurable contributions of Mr. Palios since the founding of the Company.

Mr. Anastasios Margaronis will continue to serve in his current capacity as President and a Director of the Company, positions he has held since 2005.

Mr. Ioannis Zafirakis has been appointed Chief Financial Officer on a permanent basis. He had served in that role on an interim basis since February 2020. Mr. Zafirakis also will remain the Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary of the Company.

Mr. Eleftherios Papatrifon has joined the Company and has been appointed to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Commenting on the appointments, the Company’s Chairman, Mr. Simeon Palios, stated:

“The Board of Directors has recognized the importance of providing an orderly and seamless succession, which will ensure that we have the senior leadership in place to continue the strategic vision and sound management of the Company for the future. Ms. Semiramis Paliou has clearly demonstrated her strong qualifications for her new role as Chief Executive Officer. She has a deep knowledge and understanding of the shipping industry and our Company. In particular, she has served admirably as Deputy Chief Executive Officer since October 2019, a period when our Company and industry faced the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. I have great confidence in the strength and continuity of the entire Diana Shipping Inc. leadership team.”

Ms. Semiramis Paliou, incoming Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“It is an honor to have been appointed by the Board of Directors to the Chief Executive Officer position, and I am grateful for the trust and confidence that have been placed in me. I look forward to leading the Company through the challenging and rapidly changing shipping environment, and to maintaining Diana Shipping Inc.’s position as a leader in our industry. In doing so, I highly value and rely on the expertise and support of our exceptional management team, including our Chairman, Mr. Simeon Palios, and my fellow executives Mr. Anastasios Margaronis, Mr. Ioannis Zafirakis, and Mr. Eleftherios Papatrifon, the new addition to our team.”

About the Management Team

Ms. Semiramis Paliou has served as a Director of the Company since March 2015, Deputy Chief Executive Officer since October 2019, and Chief Operating Officer since August 2018. From November 2018 to February 2020, Ms. Paliou also served as Chief Operating Officer of Performance Shipping Inc. She has over 20 years of experience in shipping operations, technical management and crewing, having begun her career at Lloyd's Register of Shipping in 1996 as a trainee ship surveyor. During her career, she has served as the Head of the Operations, Technical and Crew department of Diana Shipping Services S.A. and later served as Vice President of that company. Ms. Paliou obtained her BSc in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College, London, and her MSc in Naval Architecture from University College, London, and also has completed courses in Finance for Senior Executives and Authentic Leader Development at Harvard Business School. Since March 2018, Ms. Paliou has served on the board of directors of the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association (HELMEPA) and in June 2020 was appointed President of the Association.

Mr. Anastasios Margaronis has served as President and a Director of Diana Shipping Inc. since February 2005. He is also Deputy President of Diana Shipping Services S.A., where he serves as a Director and Secretary. He joined Diana Shipping Agencies S.A. in 1979. From January 2010 to February 2020 he also served as Director and President of Performance Shipping Inc. Mr. Margaronis has deep experience in the shipping industry, including ship finance and insurance. He is a member of the Greek National Committee of the American Bureau of Shipping and was a member of the board of directors of the United Kingdom Mutual Steam Ship Assurance Association (Europe) Limited from October 2005 to October 2019. He holds a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Warwick and a master's of science degree in Maritime Law from the Wales Institute of Science and Technology.

Mr. Ioannis Zafirakis has served as a Director and Secretary of the Company since February 2005 and has held various executive positions such as Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President and Vice President. In February 2020, Mr. Zafirakis was named Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Diana Shipping Inc. In addition, Mr. Zafirakis is currently the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Diana Shipping Services S.A., where he also serves as Director and Treasurer. From June 1997 to February 2005, Mr. Zafirakis was employed by Diana Shipping Agencies S.A., where he held a number of positions in finance and accounting. From January 2010 to February 2020 he served as Director and Secretary and he held various executive positions such as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer of Performance Shipping Inc. Mr. Zafirakis is a member of the Business Advisory Committee of the Shipping Programs of ALBA Graduate Business School at The American College of Greece. He holds a bachelor's degree in Business Studies from City University Business School in London and a master's degree in International Transport from the University of Wales in Cardiff.

Mr. Eleftherios Papatrifon was most recently the Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder and Director of Quintana Shipping Ltd, a provider of dry bulk shipping services, from 2010 until the company’s successful sale of assets and consequent liquidation in 2017. Previously, for a period of approximately six years, he served as the Chief Financial Officer and a Director of Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. Prior to that, Mr. Papatrifon served for approximately 15 years in a number of corporate finance and asset management positions, both in the US and Greece. He holds both a BBA and an MBA from Baruch College of the City University of New York and is a member of the CFA Institute and a CFA charter holder.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations, personnel, and on the demand for seaborne transportation of bulk products; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100 Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com Website: www.dianashippinginc.com Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net


Latest Stories

  • The Real Squeeze to Be Worried About Isn't a Short Squeeze, It's a Gamma Squeeze

    A gamma squeeze is a short squeeze taken to the next level; here's why they've become more common and how to avoid them.

  • If Inflation Is Coming, These Stocks Will Benefit the Most

    Inflation expectations have risen robustly in the past several months. With inflation expectations up, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen to 1.37% from 0.67% since Sept. 23, the beginning of a rally in riskier assets that benefit from a strengthening economy. The higher inflation forecast is causing some anxiety for stock investors, though.

  • These 2 pipeline stocks are undervalued and pay a fat dividend

    VITALIY KATSENELSON'S CONTRARIAN EDGE Pipelines are undergoing a renaissance, but it’s not the one you think. The previous renaissance of shale oil and natural gas development was anything but a good outcome for this industry.

  • Bad money moves: Warren Buffett, Jim Cramer and Suze Orman on their biggest investing regrets

    Even the most successful investors fall flat. Luckily, we can learn from their mistakes.

  • When the third stimulus checks go out, how much will you get?

    The IRS will follow a formula laid out in a House bill unveiled on Friday.

  • The Next Amazon Stock Is Already Here

    Last time we talked, I told you about the most exciting project of my investment career… My brand-new research product, called Innovation Investor, which includes a carefully curated and actively managed model portfolio of the market’s most innovative and explosive investment opportunities. Think Catherine Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) – but better.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips I’ll unveil that product to the public – for the first time ever – next Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. Eastern, during my first-ever Exponential Growth Summit. In that Summit, I will also reveal my number one tech stock pick for 2021 – a hyperinnovative company that is nearly identical to Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1997… Yes. Buying this stock could be like buying Amazon stock 23 years ago. Before it soared thousands of percent. And I’ll tell you all about this stock – it’s name, it’s ticker, and the key business details – on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. EST, during my first annual Exponential Growth Summit. Can you tell I’m excited about this new product? Actually, I’m so excited I forgot to tell you something really important: How much this portfolio has already made our VIP subs… We “soft” launched the Innovation Investor portfolio back in early December to our exclusive circle of VIP subscribers. Since then, the portfolio has returned 33% … in just two months. Annualized, that’s a 450% return… That’s mind-boggling – and I will show you the secret to these big gains at the Exponential Growth Summit. But first… let me give you a little preview of what makes this portfolio tick. The overarching strategy is simple: We invest in the most innovative companies, in the most disruptive technology megatrends, with the most explosive long-term upside potential. We are basically looking for the next Amazon, the next Netflix, and the next Tesla. And we have a track-record of doing just that… We said buy shares of electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE:NIO) back in late 2019, when shares were trading for under $2. Since then, that stock has soared as much as 3,353%. Around the same time, we also recommended shares of charging company Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK), hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), and electric delivery van maker Workhorse (NASDAQ:WKHS)… All three of those stocks have soared more than 1,600% since then. This is not newfound success, or beginner’s luck. Our success in finding explosive investments at early stages dates back years. In 2015, we found chip-maker Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) before anyone else… when it was trading for less than $2. It’s a $90 stock today. In 2016, we found digital education startup Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) before it started to be used everywhere… when shares were trading for about $4. Today, that’s a $100 stock. In 2017, we found Square (NYSE:SQ) and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) when they were still small and off-the-radar of most investors. Since, both stocks have returned more than 1,300%. The record speaks for itself. We have a history of leveraging our innovation-focused investment strategy to consistently find the market’s biggest winners… before anyone else. And now, for the first time ever, we are going to share how we do it with the general public. At the first-ever Exponential Growth Summit, on Feb. 23, at 4 p.m. EST. Watch the video below to learn more about this hypergrowth opportunity and reserve your seat here! On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends. It’s how his Daily 10X Report has averaged up to a ridiculous 100% return across all recommendations since launching last May. Click here to see how he does it. More From Hypergrowth Investing FuboTV Stock Is Heading to $200. Buy It Before It Goes Parabolic The Best Stocks to Buy in the Market Today, According to Jeff Bezos 7 Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy After the Bitcoin Halvening 15 EV Stocks to Buy as GM Goes All-Electric The post The Next Amazon Stock Is Already Here appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 8 Chip Stocks That Are Still Cheap in a Semiconductor Shortage

    The world's economy wants many more chips than companies can manufacture, for use in everything from cars to data centers and videogame consoles.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures fall as tech shares drop

    Stock futures sank Monday morning, pointing to a lower open.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signal Stock Market Rally Retreat; Tesla Model Y SR+ Pulled, Boeing 777 Jets In Focus

    Futures signal stock market losses Monday as Tesla pulls its Model Y SR+ and Boeing 777 jets are in focus. Bitcoin fell from record highs.

  • WallStreetBets Trader Keith Gill Appears To Have Bought 50,000 More Shares Of GameStop

    Keith Gill, the now-famous Reddit WallStreetBets trader, appears to have bought more shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) after the price fell by 23%. What Happened: Judging by a screenshot Gill shared on Friday afternoon, he bought 50,000 more shares of the stock. Gill previously showed he owned 50,000 shares, the Wall Street Journal reported, suggesting he has doubled down on his bet. That would put the value of his apparent GameStop holdings at more than $4 million. Gill declined to comment to the Journal about the postings. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Why It Matters: Keith Gill gained popularity in the midst of Reddit’s WallStreetBets craze. He has been posting about GameStop for a year and also making videos on YouTube where he appears under the name "Roaring Kitty." He appeared at a Congressional hearing regarding Reddit's influence on the market on Thursday, along with the CEOs of Robinhood, Citadel and Melvin Capital. He said he still sees potential in the future of the stock. “I do find that it’s an attractive investment at this price point,” he said when asked about it. Price Action: GameStop stock was trading at $42.88 in the post-market trading on Friday, having lost 22.54% in a week, while Palantir Technologies (PLTR:NYSE) seems to be getting attention from the WallStreetBets traders right now. Image: Screenshot of Keith Gill's video See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaRobinhood CEO Goes To Confessional: Vlad Tenev Admits Mistakes On Chamath Palihapitiya's Podcast© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Boeing, Tesla, Royal Caribbean, Lucid Motors - 5 Things You Must Know Monday

    Stock futures tumble after the S&P 500 posts its first weekly loss in three and a selloff in bonds continues; Boeing's 777 is grounded by airlines in the U.S. and Asia following an engine failure; Tesla reportedly stops Taking orders for the cheapest versions of its Model Y.

  • Bitcoin Drops 5% as Analysts Say Rally Overstretched

    Analysts are mixed on how low bitcoin might go if a bigger pullback is seen.

  • UPDATE 1-M&T Bank to buy People's United Financial in $7.6 bln deal

    M&T Bank Corp has agreed to buyPeople's United Financial Inc in an all-stock dealvalued at about $7.6 billion, expanding its branch network andcreating a regional bank with about $200 billion in assets. The offer implies a 13% premium to People's United'sclosing price on Friday. "The merger extends our reach by providing customers accessto a larger banking network and an expanded array of services,"People's United Chief Executive Officer Jack Barnes said.

  • US Stocks: Are We Seeing a Rotation or Early Signs of Sizable Pullback?

    Bank of America expects a more than 10% pullback in stocks, which are trading at more than 22 times 12-month forward earnings.

  • HSBC to announce exit from U.S. retail banking, reshuffles top jobs

    HSBC is set to withdraw from U.S. retail banking, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday, as Europe's biggest bank seeks to dispose of a business that has long underperformed. The exit from the U.S. consumer business will form part of the lender's strategy update due on Tuesday, as Chief Executive Noel Quinn seeks to cut costs, boost fee income and continue the lender's shift towards Asia. The sale or closure of its around 150 remaining branches in the United States, after it shuttered 80 last year, would mark the end of HSBC's struggle to turn around a business which has struggled to make inroads against incumbent domestic rivals.

  • Goodyear Agrees to Buy Cooper Tire for About $2.8 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. agreed to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. for about $2.8 billion, strengthening its position as No. 1 in the U.S. market and almost doubling its presence in China, where auto sales are surging again.Cooper shareholders will receive $41.75 a share in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear, or about $54.36 a share in total, according to a statement Monday. That’s 24% above Cooper’s closing price as of Feb. 19.With Cooper, founded in 1914, Goodyear gains the fifth-largest tire manufacturer in North America by revenue, with about 10,000 employees worldwide. In China, Akron, Ohio-based Goodyear will gain better access to local manufacturers and create broader distribution for Cooper replacement tires.The tire industry is recovering from the pandemic slump. Last week French tire maker Michelin predicted business will return to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2022, with Chief Executive Officer Florent Menegaux saying the company needs to rebuild inventories after demand snapped back more strongly than expected late last year.Cooper shares jumped 17% to $51.15 in early U.S. trading. Goodyear’s stock declined 3.8%.Goodyear shareholders will own about 84% of the combined tire company. It anticipates savings of about $165 million over two years from the merger.The deal, which must meet certain regulatory requirements and must be approved by Cooper shareholders, is expected to close in the second half of 2021, the companies said in the joint press release.(Updates with details on savings anmd other details from penultimate paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘Buffett Indicator’ is alarmingly bearish and this year’s Berkshire shareholder letter could reveal why

    Should investors continue to give Warren Buffett the benefit of the doubt? Berkshire’s annual meeting of shareholders, normally held in Omaha, Neb. but this year remotely, will be another occasion in which Buffett can address this question. This question wouldn’t be so urgent if 2020 — when Berkshire stock lagged the S&P 500 (SPX) by 16 percentage points — was just an aberration.

  • Airline stocks rally, led by American Airlines, after Deutsche Bank's sector-wide upgrade to buy

    Airline stocks are set up for a broad rally, led by American Airlines Group Inc. shares, after Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg said it was time to buy into the sector as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and vaccination rates are all trending in the right direction. He upgraded nine U.S.-based airlines to buy from hold. "As our upgrade is a sector-wide call, we are of the view that all of our names could see material upside from current levels," Linenberg wrote in a note to clients. Among the biggest premarket gainers, shares of American Airlines shot up 5.8%, JetBlue Airways Corp. rallied 2.1%, Delta Air Lines Inc. rose 1.6%, Southwest Airlines Co. hiked up 1.3% and Alaska Air Group Inc. tacked on 1.2%. Meanwhile, United Airlines Holdings Inc. edged up 0.3%, after an engine on Flight 328 blew apart midflight on Saturday. The U.S. Global Jets ETF climbed 1.4% ahead of the open, putting it on track to open at a one-year high, while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.8%.

  • Brazil's Petrobras shares plunge 17% in NY after analysts' downgrades

    Petrobras shares traded in New York plunged nearly 17% in premarket trading on Monday as analysts cut ratings on the stock after far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro moved to replace the state-controlled oil company's market friendly CEO with a retired army general. Credit Suisse, Scotiabank, Bank of America, Bradesco and XP analysts were among those who downgraded their recommendations on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the Rio de Janeiro-based producer is known. XP analysts said investing in Petrobras is no longer defensible after Bolsonaro's sudden decision to replace CEO Roberto Castello Branco.

  • Bitcoin Faces Price Turbulence as Market Liquidity Falls, Says JPMorgan

    With liquidity falling in the bitcoin market, smaller trades can have a relatively large price impact.