U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,497.68
    +4.40 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,850.68
    -28.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,310.51
    +62.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,261.24
    +12.11 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.63
    +1.49 (+2.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.80
    -4.20 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3290
    +0.0300 (+2.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3868
    +0.0030 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8600
    +0.1300 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,817.68
    -1,182.00 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.91
    -36.84 (-3.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,042.18
    +17.97 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,381.84
    +373.65 (+1.25%)
     

Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Myrto With Solebay

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Diana Shipping Inc. c/o Diana Shipping Services S.A.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of dry bulk vessels, today announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into a time charter contract with Solebay Shipping Transocean Company Limited, for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Myrto. The gross charter rate is US$28,500 per day, minus a 5% commission paid to third parties, for a period until minimum August 15, 2022 up to maximum October 15, 2022. The charter commenced earlier today. The m/v Myrto was chartered, as previously announced, to Cargill International S.A., Geneva, at a gross charter rate of US$10,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties.

The “Myrto” is a 82,131 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel built in 2013.

The employment of “Myrto” is anticipated to generate approximately US$9.55 million of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s fleet currently consists of 36 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax). The Company also expects to take delivery of one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel by the end of February 2022. As of today, the combined carrying capacity of the Company’s fleet, excluding the one vessel not yet delivered, is approximately 4.6 million dwt with a weighted average age of 10.48 years. A table describing the current Diana Shipping Inc. fleet can be found on the Company’s website, www.dianashippinginc.com. Information contained on the Company’s website does not constitute a part of this press release.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations, personnel, and on the demand for seaborne transportation of bulk products; the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: Corporate Contact: Ioannis Zafirakis Director, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Strategy Officer, Treasurer and Secretary Telephone: + 30-210-9470-100 Email: izafirakis@dianashippinginc.com Website: www.dianashippinginc.com Investor and Media Relations: Edward Nebb Comm-Counsellors, LLC Telephone: + 1-203-972-8350 Email: enebb@optonline.net


Recommended Stories

  • These 2 Meme Stocks Have Legitimate Long-Term Upside

    Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.

  • More Strategists Say a Storm Is Brewing in the U.S. Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,

  • Affirm soars after earnings beat

    Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.&nbsp;

  • Taking a Look at the Intrinsic Value of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

    When it comes to unprofitable companies, guidance and ARR matter to investors more than short-term earnings surprises. A few days ago this proved true once again, as UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) sank to a new low following the positive surprise on the earnings. In this article, we will examine its current intrinsic value based on the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model.

  • 15 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]

  • The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $75 Right Now

    To begin with, rapidly growing social media company Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) looks ripe for the picking. A quick look at Pinterest's share price performance over the past two months might deter some folks. Pinterest has shed more than a quarter of its value after reporting a sequential decline of 24 million monthly active users (MAU) between the first and second quarter to 454 million.

  • 2 Cheap Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    They're few and far between, but investors can still step into a handful of undervalued dividend-paying names.

  • Ovintiv Announces Increasing Shareholder Returns with New Capital Allocation Framework

    Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced a new capital allocation framework, which supports the Company's goal of unlocking shareholder value by delivering on its strategic priorities of financial strength, increasing cash returns to shareholders, generating superior returns on capital investment, and driving ESG progress.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Crushing Dogecoin as a Payment Solution

    Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.

  • Why DocuSign Stock Slumped This Week

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) stock has been on something of a rollercoaster ride over the past week. The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results late last week that sent shares surging, but the rally was short-lived. The electronic-signature specialist slumped as much as 9.9% this week, though shares were down roughly 9.3% when the market closed on Thursday.

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • These 3 EV Stocks Are Down More Than 40% This Year. Time to Buy?

    Let's look at three EV stocks -- Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS), Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) -- that have each fallen more than 40% in 2021 and see whether they are attractive buys right now. For example, management projected it would produce 300 to 400 vehicles by the end of 2020.

  • This Wall Street firm is sticking to its S&P 500 price target. Here’s why it says a correction is overdue.

    There's nothing like higher prices to change the minds of investors — and Wall Street analysts. But one firm is sticking to its guns.

  • Stock market news live updates: Wall Street tries to end 4-day rout as inflation data shows big jump

    The broader market is coming off a 4-day losing streak, as investors get more jittery about COVID-19's economic impact.

  • GameStop (NYSE:GME) Has Debt But No Earnings; Should You Worry?

    Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to...

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for September

    The Labor Day sales may be over, but that doesn't mean your chance to bargain hunt is done -- at least in the world of stock market investing. Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) provides virtual medical visits in more than 450 specialties. The company's acquisition of Livongo last year helped it step up its game in chronic-illness management.

  • 4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    Inflation is high today, but don't get scared. These four dividend stocks have handily beat inflation over the long term.

  • Should You Buy Costco Stock Ahead of Earnings?

    Warehouse club giant Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is set to report fourth-quarter and fiscal 2021 yearly earnings on Sept. 23. Costco's philosophy of delivering exceptional value to customers is attracting new customers and keeping existing ones. Let's look at why the market is adding Costco to its shopping cart and if you should buy the stock ahead of earnings.

  • Wells Fargo shares shrug off OCC fine

    Wells Fargo Corp. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Friday despite a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for not meeting requirements of its 2018 action against the bank. The fine, which was announced late Thursday, had been anticipated after recent press reports and signals from the bank over the summer about regulatory friction. J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja described the fine as "moderate" but said the bank could face additional sanction

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.