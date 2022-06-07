U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

Dianhydride Market to Exceed US$ 1.2 Bn in 2032 as Production of Resin Grows by 6.8%

·7 min read

Germany to Account for Over 23.4% of Dianhydride Market Sales Amid Burgeoning Demand for 6-FDA Compounds

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR's new report on the global dianhydride market provides a 10-year forecast through 2022 & beyond. The report further highlights crucial dynamics, including latest trends, emerging opportunities, growth drivers, and challenges shaping the global market. To present the information in a more authentic way, the report has been segmented in terms of compound, purity, function, application, and region.

Fact.MR Logo
Fact.MR Logo

Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global dianhydride market size is expected to be valued at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.1% between 2022 and 2032. As per the report, demand for dianhydride stood at US$ 631.1 Mn in 2021 and it is set to record high growth of nearly US$ 666.2 Mn in 2022.

High demand for resins in the e-commerce, food & beverage, consumer goods, and pharmaceutical industries for packaging of goods is likely to push sales of dianhydride in future. Surging consumption of packaged food items is another crucial factor that is expected to boost the demand for resins, thereby driving the dianhydride market growth.

Growing demand for polymers, including polyimides in pressure sensitive tapes and wire & cables is also set to accelerate growth in this market. Urgent need for thermoplastics in a wide range of industries, such as lubricants, paints & coatings, and automobiles is anticipated to augur well for the market.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7370

Moreover, increasing investments by manufacturers in research and development activities to come up with alternate anhydrides are likely to create new growth opportunities in this market. It is mainly occurring because of the rapid replacement of PMDA with BTDA compounds.

In addition to that, increasing utilization of 6-FDA compounds in advanced aerospace composite, especially in developed countries such as the U.S., U.K., and Canada is expected to fuel growth. These compounds offer high electrical performance and excellent heat resistance properties that are required in modern FCCL circuits present in 5G-enabled smartphones.

Apart from that, 6-FDA compounds are capable of accelerating the production of clear and colorless polyimide films. High demand for polyimide films in the aerospace and electronics industries is a major factor that is estimated to drive the market.

Key Takeaways:

  • China dianhydride market is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 89.2 Mn in the forecast period, with East Asia exhibiting 30.4% of the global market share.

  • Germany is set to record nearly 23.4% of the Europe dianhydride market share from 2022 to 2032.

  • Based on compound, the pyrometallic dianhydride (PMDA) segment is expected to procure approximately 81.2% of the market share.

  • By application, sales in the resin production category are projected to reach US$ 239.3 Mn and showcase a CAGR of 6.8% in the upcoming years.

  • The U.S. is estimated to register about 6.1% CAGR in the North America dianhydride market by 2032.

Growth Drivers:

  • Increasing utilization of dianhydride for the production of resin across the globe is expected to boost growth.

  • Rapid expansion of the coating and adhesive manufacturing industry in developing countries is projected to foster growth.

Restraints:

  • Limited commercial availability of monomers for the purpose of synthesis may hinder the development of polyimide films and decline sales of dianhydride.

  • Increasing environmental concerns regarding harmful emissions are set to compel governments to mandate norms, which may obstruct growth.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players in the global dianhydride market are investing huge sums to construct new manufacturing facilities and expand their distribution networks in untapped areas. Meanwhile, some of the companies are focusing on developing novel products with innovative features and high performance to cater to the ever-increasing demand from customers.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

  • Boshan Hengtai Chemical Factory

  • CABB Chemicals

  • Daicel Corporation

  • Daikin Chemicals

  • Evonik

  • Fanxian Guofeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Fanxian Senyuan Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

  • Fengchen Group Co., Ltd

  • Haihang Industry

  • Hualun

  • Huangshan Deping Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Liyang Qingfeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Lonza Group AG

  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

  • Nexam Chemical

  • Puyang Longde Young New Material Co., Ltd.

  • Puyang Shenghuade Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Rugao Leheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • Shandong Helishi Petrochemical Technology Development Co., Ltd.

  • Shijiazhuang Hope Chemical Co., Ltd.

  • UIV Chem

More Valuable Insights on Dianhydride Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed study on global dianhydride market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of dianhydride through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Compound:

  • Pyromellitic Dianhydride (PMDA)

  • Benzophenone Tetracarboxylic Dianhydride (BTDA)

  • Hexafluoroispropylidene Diphthalic Anhydride (6-FDA)

  • Others (CBDA, ODPA, CHDA, etc.)

By Purity:

  • Below 98% Dianhydride

  • Above 98% Dianhydride

By Function:

  • Additives

  • Precursors

  • Curing Agents

  • Chain Extenders

By Application:

  • Resin Production

  • Adhesive Production

  • Coating Production

  • Mouldings Powder Production

  • Lubricant Production

  • Others

By Region:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia & Oceania

  • Middle East & Africa

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7370

Key Questions Covered in the Dianhydride Market Report

  • What is the projected value of the dianhydride market in 2022?

  • At what rate will the global dianhydride market grow until 2032?

  • Which are the factors hampering the growth in the dianhydride market?

  • Which region is expected to lead in the global dianhydride market during 2022-2032?

  • Which are the factors driving the dianhydride market during the forecast period?

  • What is the expected market value of the dianhydride market during the forecast period?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Pyromellitic Dianhydride Market: Increasing usage of pyromellitic dianhydride as a capping agent in siloxane-based hybrid materials owing to its highly reactive acidic behavior is set to propel the market. In addition to that, rising demand for high performance adhesives and coatings in emerging economies is expected to bolster growth.

Isatoic Acid Anhydride Market: Growing usage of isatoic acid anhydride in pigments and dyes, as well as pharmaceuticals is anticipated to augur well for the global market. Besides, the chemical is extensively used in agrochemicals, especially herbicides and pesticides, which would accelerate growth.

Acid Anhydrides Market: Increasing construction activities and rapid industrialization are expected to propel the demand for acid anhydrides in the forthcoming years. Rising usage of acid anhydrides in the manufacturing of synthetic resins is expected to bode well for the market.

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market: Europe High Temperature Coatings Market Analysis, By Type (Silicone, Epoxy, Aluminium, Polyurethane, PPS, PTFE), By Technology (Water, Solvent, Solid-based), By Component, by Coating Surface, by Surface Temperature Range, by Curing Mechanism, by Use Case, by Application & Country 2022-2032

Hyaluronic Acid Market: Hyaluronic acid demand rose at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2021 and accounted for a net worth of US$ 10.71 billion at the end of 2021.

U.S. High Temperature Coatings Market: Thus, high-temperature coatings have emerged as a crucial solution to reduce the challenges faced by end-use industries, in turn leading to the wide-scale application of high temperature coatings in the United States.

U.S. Ductile Iron Pipes Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the U.S. ductile iron pipes market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market.

Phenolic Resins Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the global phenolic resin market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2032. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact: 

Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dianhydride-market-to-exceed-us-1-2-bn-in-2032-as-production-of-resin-grows-by-6-8-301562727.html

SOURCE Fact.MR

