Dianthus Therapeutics Insiders Added US$2.05m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Multiple insiders secured a larger position in Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) shares over the last 12 months. This is reassuring as this suggests that insiders have increased optimism about the company's prospects.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dianthus Therapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Leon Moulder for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$12.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$27.94), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months Dianthus Therapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Dianthus Therapeutics Insiders Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that Dianthus Therapeutics insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Chairman of the Board Leon Moulder spent US$2.0m on stock, and there wasn't any selling. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Does Dianthus Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about US$108k worth of Dianthus Therapeutics shares. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Dianthus Therapeutics Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Dianthus Therapeutics stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Dianthus Therapeutics. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Dianthus Therapeutics (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

