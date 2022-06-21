Diaper Rash Cream Market size to grow by USD 523.02 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight the increasing consumer awareness about natural baby products as Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Diaper Rash Cream Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.42% at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Diaper Rash Cream Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vendor Insights

Global Diaper Rash Cream Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Artsana Spa

Bayer AG

Beiersdorf AG

Earth Mama Organics

Laboratoires Expanscience

Galderma SA

MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Moberg Pharma AB

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The Clorox Co.

The Himalaya Drug Co.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 45% of market growth. The diaper rash cream market in APAC is primarily dominated by China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas.

Over the course of the forecast period, rising living standards will support the diaper rash cream market expansion in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Diaper Rash Cream Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment will significantly increase its market share of diaper rash cream. In 2021, the offline distribution channel for personal care items like diaper rash creams was dominated by the hypermarkets or supermarkets segment. Additionally, specialized shops sell comparable goods in all of their locations and carry a variety of product brands and product portfolios. Due to the wide selection of products offered in one location, customers prefer these stores for buying personal care items.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the main factors fueling the growth of the diaper rash cream market is the rising consumer awareness of natural baby products. One of the major trends in the diaper rash cream industry that is fostering market expansion is the rise in popularity of e-commerce platforms. However, one of the things impeding the growth of the diaper rash cream market is the fall in birth rates in industrialized economies.

Diaper Rash Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 523.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Johnson and Johnson Inc., Artsana Spa, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Earth Mama Organics, Laboratoires Expanscience, Galderma SA, MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC., Moberg Pharma AB, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sanofi SA, Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., Unilever PLC, W.S. Badger Co., and Weleda Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Artsana Spa

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 Beiersdorf AG

10.6 Galderma SA

10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

10.8 Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG

10.9 The Clorox Co.

10.10 The Himalaya Drug Co.

10.11 Unilever PLC

10.12 W.S. Badger Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

