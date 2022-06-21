U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.01
    +2.45 (+2.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0539
    +0.0021 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2274
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0130
    -0.0720 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,496.25
    +713.51 (+3.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.95
    +7.01 (+1.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,210.54
    +439.32 (+1.70%)
     

Diaper Rash Cream Market size to grow by USD 523.02 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight the increasing consumer awareness about natural baby products as Key Driver | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Diaper Rash Cream Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.42% at a CAGR of 6.91% during the forecast period. The report is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Diaper Rash Cream Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Diaper Rash Cream Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our Sample Report

Vendor Insights

Global Diaper Rash Cream Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • Artsana Spa

  • Bayer AG

  • Beiersdorf AG

  • Earth Mama Organics

  • Laboratoires Expanscience

  • Galderma SA

  • MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC.

  • Moberg Pharma AB

  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.

  • Sanofi SA

  • Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • The Clorox Co.

  • The Himalaya Drug Co.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 45% of market growth. The diaper rash cream market in APAC is primarily dominated by China, Japan, and India. This region's market will expand more quickly than those in other areas.

Over the course of the forecast period, rising living standards will support the diaper rash cream market expansion in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, India, and Germany are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Diaper Rash Cream Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment will significantly increase its market share of diaper rash cream. In 2021, the offline distribution channel for personal care items like diaper rash creams was dominated by the hypermarkets or supermarkets segment. Additionally, specialized shops sell comparable goods in all of their locations and carry a variety of product brands and product portfolios. Due to the wide selection of products offered in one location, customers prefer these stores for buying personal care items.

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the main factors fueling the growth of the diaper rash cream market is the rising consumer awareness of natural baby products. One of the major trends in the diaper rash cream industry that is fostering market expansion is the rise in popularity of e-commerce platforms. However, one of the things impeding the growth of the diaper rash cream market is the fall in birth rates in industrialized economies.

Get a Sample for highlights on market Drivers & Challenges affecting the Diaper Rash Cream Market.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Cotton Pads Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Organic Tampons Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Diaper Rash Cream Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 523.02 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.42

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Johnson and Johnson Inc., Artsana Spa, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Earth Mama Organics, Laboratoires Expanscience, Galderma SA, MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC., Moberg Pharma AB, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sanofi SA, Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., Unilever PLC, W.S. Badger Co., and Weleda Group

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Artsana Spa

  • 10.4 Bayer AG

  • 10.5 Beiersdorf AG

  • 10.6 Galderma SA

  • 10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

  • 10.8 Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.9 The Clorox Co.

  • 10.10 The Himalaya Drug Co.

  • 10.11 Unilever PLC

  • 10.12 W.S. Badger Co.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact 
Technavio Research 
Jesse Maida 
Media & Marketing Executive 
US: +1 844 364 1100 
UK: +44 203 893 3200 
Email: media@technavio.com 
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diaper-rash-cream-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-523-02-mn--market-research-insights-highlight-the-increasing-consumer-awareness-about-natural-baby-products-as-key-driver--technavio-301570821.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • US Sanctions Helped China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected

  • Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'

    Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a "mass layoff" violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts. The lawsuit was filed late Sunday in Texas by two workers who said they were terminated from Tesla's gigafactory plant in Sparks, Nevada in June. According to the suit, more than 500 employees were terminated at the Nevada factory.

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • 'I trusted them with my savings:' Crypto investors scramble after accounts frozen

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Gas prices are headed to $6 by Labor Day – here are the main reasons why

    President Biden’s recent letter to refiners to complain of high gasoline prices is the only positive action he can take on behalf of consumers. Here’s why: shrinking U.S. refining capacity even as oil (CL) output recovers from COVID-19 pandemic lows, and a well-known shift in European demand away from Russia has cut into U.S. stockpiles more deeply than many realize. The first big policy shift occurred in 1973 – the year Biden joined the Senate — when President Nixon removed President Eisenhower’s oil import quota to fight inflation.

  • Australia power crisis forces manufacturers to eye offshore moves, production cuts

    Australia's biggest building materials manufacturers are cutting back operations, hiking prices and considering moving production offshore to manage a spike in power and gas bills, adding to pressure on the government to resolve the country's energy crisis. The CEOs of Brickworks Ltd, the country's largest brickmaker, and Boral Ltd, the top maker of most other construction materials, flagged the changes even as Australia's new Labor government scrambles to try to beef up power supplies and bring down electricity prices.

  • Labor Shortage Stymies Construction Work as $1 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Kicks In

    Contractors are dangling an array of benefits—from signing bonuses to housing allowances—to attract and retain workers.

  • Tesla sued by former workers over Elon Musk staff cuts

    Tesla is being sued by former employees who have accused the electric car company for illegally laying off staff without notice during Elon Musk’s recent cuts.

  • Disney Wish arrives at Port Canaveral

    Disney's new cruise ship the Disney Dream arrives at Port Canaveral Monday.

  • Yellen Says ‘Stay Tuned’ for Word on Russian Oil Price-Cap Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said talks are continuing on how the US and its allies might cap the price of Russian oil exports, possibly through a plan that offers exceptions to the European ban on insuring Russian oil shipments.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersHousing’s Slowdown Has Econ

  • CarMax Has Some Big Questions to Answer for Investors on Friday

    Despite strong selling conditions in the used car industry, CarMax (NYSE: KMX) has failed to impress investors lately. Part of the problem is that the used car giant is prioritizing market share gains over earnings right now. Wall Street had been hoping that CarMax instead would capitalize on soaring industry prices to raise its profitability.

  • How Much Tax Do You Pay on a Roth IRA Conversion?

    You’ll owe income taxes on all the money you convert to a Roth IRA in the year when you make the switch.

  • China’s Alumina Exports Soar to Fill Russian Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s alumina exports soared again last month, as buyers in Russia sought to plug a shortfall because of war and sanctions.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe 190,000 tons shipped in May brings the year-to-date

  • 'Breaking Bad' actor says Americans should 'stfu' about gas prices if they 'love capitalism so much'

    Actor Dean Norris criticized people who are complaining about soaring gas prices across the country, saying that anyone who “love[s] Capitalism” should “stfu.”