Diaper Rash Cream Market size to grow by USD 523.02 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increasing consumer awareness about natural baby products - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diaper rash cream market size is estimated to increase by USD 523.02 million from 2021 to 2026. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.91%. The rising consumer awareness about natural baby products is one of the major drivers fueling the diaper rash cream market growth. Natural baby products contain less or negligible synthetic additives, colors, perfume, and artificial preservatives, which help soothe the skin and restore skin health. For example, Cetaphil Baby Diaper Cream by Galderma Laboratories and Nestle Skin Health is made of natural ingredients. It is free of paraben, colorants, and mineral oils and is hypoallergenic. Hence, the growing awareness and preference for natural baby products due to their inherent benefits are expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size during the forecast period (2022 to 2026) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diaper Rash Cream Market

Diaper Rash Cream Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channels (offline and online) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for the growth of the diaper rash cream market during the forecast period. The hypermarkets or supermarkets segment accounted for the largest market share in the offline distribution channel in 2021 for personal care products such as diaper rash creams. Furthermore, specialty stores offer several brands of products and product portfolios and sell similar goods across all outlets. Consumers prefer these stores for purchasing personal care products, as a large variety of products are available in one store. Moreover, specialty stores provide a curated set of merchandise, and the employee staff provides superior customer service through their extensive product knowledge.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global diaper rash cream market.

APAC is estimated to account for 45% of the growth of the diaper rash cream market during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for the market in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth in living standards of people will facilitate the diaper rash cream market growth in APAC over the forecast period. Higher average household incomes, along with a rising number of women in the workforce. are expected to boost the growth of the market.

Report

Diaper rash cream market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global diaper rash cream market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer diaper rash cream in the market are Johnson and Johnson Inc., Artsana Spa, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Earth Mama Organics, Laboratoires Expanscience, Galderma SA, MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC., Moberg Pharma AB, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sanofi SA, Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., Unilever PLC, W.S. Badger Co., and Weleda Group and others.

Vendor Offerings -

Artsana Spa - The company offers diaper rash cream under the brand name Chicco.

Bayer AG - The company offers diaper rash cream under the brand name Adskin health.

Beiersdorf AG - The company offers diaper rash cream under the brand name Aquaphor.

Diaper Rash Cream Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends -

The rising popularity of e-commerce channels is one of the trends for the diaper rash cream market growth.

The rapid internet penetration, the rising consumer trust in online retailing, faster shipping services, and the growing fragmentation of consumer choices will play a significant role in market growth.

Several vendors that offer diaper care products sell their products through online e-commerce sites such as Amazon and eBay.

Vendors offer various discounts with product feature descriptions in their online stores. Hence, with the rising number of internet users in developing countries, manufacturers and retailers have considerable market potential.

This, in turn, is expected to propel the growth of the diaper rash cream market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

The decline in birth rates in developed economies is one of the major factors hindering the diaper rash cream market growth.

There is a steady decline in birth rates in many developed countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the global fertility rate reduced by 30% between March 2020 and March 2021.

Low birth rates have been recorded in many parts of the world, primarily due to reasons such as the perceived lack of job prospects for women with children.

Moreover, as more women are becoming socially and economically independent in both developed and developing countries, childbirth is becoming more delayed.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this Diaper Rash Cream Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diaper rash cream market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the diaper rash cream market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the diaper rash cream market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diaper rash cream market vendors

Related Reports:

The adult diaper market size is expected to increase by USD 4.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.89%. This report extensively covers the adult diaper market segmentation by product (adult diaper pads, adult diaper pants, and others), geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), gender (female and male), and distribution channel (online and offline). The growing awareness and adoption in developing regions are driving the adult diaper market growth.

The baby diaper pails market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.32% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 134.25 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (steel and plastic), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising awareness of maintaining baby hygiene in developing countries is the key factor driving the global baby diaper pails market growth.

Diaper Rash Cream Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 523.02 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth of 2021-2022(%) 5.42 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Johnson and Johnson Inc., Artsana Spa, Bayer AG, Beiersdorf AG, Earth Mama Organics, Laboratoires Expanscience, Galderma SA, MainPointe Pharmaceuticals LLC., Moberg Pharma AB, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., S. C. Johnson and Son Inc., Sanofi SA, Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., The Clorox Co., The Himalaya Drug Co., Unilever PLC, W.S. Badger Co., and Weleda Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Artsana Spa

10.4 Bayer AG

10.5 Beiersdorf AG

10.6 Galderma SA

10.7 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

10.8 Sebapharma GmbH and Co. KG

10.9 The Clorox Co.

10.10 The Himalaya Drug Co.

10.11 Unilever PLC

10.12 W.S. Badger Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

