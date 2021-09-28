U.S. markets open in 5 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.50
    -27.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,640.00
    -103.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,008.75
    -186.00 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,268.30
    -8.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.16
    +0.71 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.10
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    -0.29 (-1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1692
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    +2.81 (+15.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3675
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2140
    +0.2360 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,781.08
    -2,058.16 (-4.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.42
    -66.10 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,032.10
    -31.30 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Diaprost Licenses its novel Theranostic Antibody, hu5A10, to Radiopharm Theranostics for Development in the Treatment and Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer.

·3 min read

The terms of an exclusive License Agreement, inclusive of an upfront payment and potential development and regulatory milestone payments over the life of the agreement, may exceed US$125 million.

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diaprost announced today that it has agreed terms for an exclusive Licensing Agreement with Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD); an Australian based biotech startup, focused on building an innovative and differentiated pipeline of radiopharmaceutical products for both diagnostic and therapeutic uses. RAD has recently raised A$20 million to progress a portfolio of radiopharmaceutical assets that have the potential to be first to market or best in class in their respective disease areas. The Diaprost asset is one of four distinct & clearly differentiated platform technologies.

The Diaprost pipeline is focused on humanised antibodies for diagnostic and therapeutic radiopharmaceutical applications. The hu5A10 antibody enables non-invasive detection and therapy by delivering radionuclides to prostate cancer cells. The platform's targeting mechanism utilizes binding to Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA), a well-established biomarker previously only applied for diagnostic blood tests.

The imaging modalities based on hu5A10, which were developed together with Lasker Award recipient Charles Sawyers, demonstrate superior specificities in diagnosing prostate cancer cell occurrence and an unparalleled ability to detect disease activity. When employing hu5A10 with a Therapeutic Isotope, results clearly demonstrate specific and effective prostate cancer cell eradication. The combination of imaging and radioimmunotherapy, based on the same antibody, enables a powerful tool for both diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement RAD will have exclusive responsibility to manufacture, develop and commercialise hu5A10 worldwide. Upfront and near-term payments of US$10M are part of a financial package that over the life of the agreement could exceed US$125M, if all development and regulatory goals are met.

"We believe the Licensing Agreement with Radiopharm Theranostics, founded by the experienced Australian life sciences industry figure Paul Hopper, represents a focused route to maximizing the potential of both Diaprost and the hu5A10 program," said Johan Drott, the CEO of Diaprost. "RAD has established a strong management team with recognised experts to focus on the development of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses in areas of high unmet medical needs."

About Diaprost

Diaprost was founded in 2005 based on the idea that the transformative success of the PSA assay for detection of prostate cancer could be leveraged as a personalized theranostic (therapy and diagnostic) platform. The technology and patent applications were pursued by researchers at Lund University in Sweden with support from private investors. Diaprost is collaborating with leading international experts in the fields of molecular medicine, biotechnology, immunology, radiology, radiation physics, laboratory medicine and oncology. Diaprost have an agreement with a Top 10 pharma company for its first antibody h11B6 targeting the hK2 antigen, which is in early clinical development.

Plexsus Consulting Services Ltd acted as business advisors to Diaprost and Legal advice was provided by Covington & Burling LLP.

Disclaimer

Certain information set forth in this announcement contains "forward-looking information". These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. This announcement is made on behalf of Diaprost AB and not on behalf of any third party.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Drott, CEO, Diaprost AB
+46 709 224 140
johan.drott@diaprost.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/diaprost-ab/r/diaprost-licenses-its-novel-theranostic-antibody--hu5a10--to-radiopharm-theranostics-for-development,c3422317

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15278/3422317/1473713.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/diaprost-ab/i/johan-drott-ceo-diaprost-ab,c2960002

Johan Drott CEO Diaprost AB

https://news.cision.com/diaprost-ab/i/diaprost-logotype,c2960003

Diaprost logotype

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diaprost-licenses-its-novel-theranostic-antibody-hu5a10-to-radiopharm-theranostics-for-development-in-the-treatment-and-diagnosis-of-prostate-cancer-301386331.html

SOURCE Diaprost AB

Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks Ready to Take On the Delta Variant

    If the COVID mutation takes a turn for the worse, what stocks will protect your port? Our trio of Fools has three suggestions.

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • If You Have Any of These Nuts in Your Pantry, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

    Nuts are a delicious snack and an excellent source of protein. Studies have shown that some varieties, like walnuts, can even add years to your life. But before you pick up some mixed nuts in the hopes of living longer, beware that there are a few brands to be wary of at the moment. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nuts sold at Amazon, H-E-B, and other major retailers have been recalled due to potential foreign materials floating in some of the bags. Read on to find ou

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    An agreement could be completed as soon as this week, giving a lift to pharmaceutical giant’s work on treatments for rare diseases.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Tries To Make A Point About Vaccines, Gets A Big Dose Of Mockery

    The far-right lawmaker's tweet drew ridicule from Democrats and Twitter critics.

  • Evelo Biosciences Psoriasis Candidate Shows Benefit In Mid-Stage Study

    Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVLO) has announced data from its Phase 2 study of EDP1815 for mild and moderate psoriasis. A statistically significant reduction in the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) score from baseline at week 16 was observed in the study. 25% to 32% of patients across the three cohorts treated with EDP1815 achieved a PASI-50 (50% change from baseline) at week 16 compared to 12% on placebo. In cohorts 1 and 2 the difference in response rate was statistically significan

  • Could AbbVie's New Collaboration Be a Blockbuster?

    AbbVie recently announced a strategic partnership with Regenxbio for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy treatment.

  • Doctors Explain the Best Ways to Stop a Nasty Cold Before It Even Starts

    To feel healthy during cold and flu season, prevent a cold from taking over your body in the first place. Here, doctors explain the best ways to avoid getting sick.

  • Biden gets Covid-19 booster shot – here is who else now qualifies for it

    The 78-year-old president now qualifies for third jab because of his age

  • Why Amazon is giving away AWS credits to promote health equity

    Amazon is giving away $40 million in AWS credits to help address health inequity.

  • Child’s death from brain-eating ameba linked to an Arlington splash pad, city says

    Splash pads are closed until the end of the year after the child became hospitalized Sept. 5 and died 6 days later.

  • Your Back Will Thank You for Swapping Your Ordinary Desk Chair for This Kneeling Chair

    Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/AmazonScouting Report: This ergonomic kneeling chair may look a little funky, but it has made my desk job a lot less of a chore.As a writer, I spend most of the day sitting at my desk – that is, when I'm not rifling through my kitchen cabinets looking for a snack. But all of that sitting means having a good chair is just as important as having a good computer to get my job done. Over the years, I've tried too many different chairs to count. But after h

  • The Unintended Consequences of Ever-Increasing Marijuana Potency

    Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash The trend of cannabis legalization in the United States has not only vastly increased access to the drug, but it has also resulted in substantial increases in potency. The competition between products in this new market has accelerated an existing trend toward increased THC levels in these products. One study showed roughly a doubling in the potency of cannabis plants (from 8.9% to 17.1%) between 2008 and 2017. Another factor that can influence the perceived poten

  • Medicine’s Golden Age Is Dawning. 10 Stocks to Play the Latest Innovations.

    Our 2021 healthcare roundtable highlights the technologies and treatments changing the face of medicine, and the companies that could benefit.

  • Intra-Cellular says clinical study shows its schizophrenia drug helps patients with bipolar disorder

    Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. gained 1.5% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said clinical data showed that its experimental treatment for bipolar disorder reduced depressive symptoms. The Phase 3 study evaluated Caplyta, which is already approved as a treatment for schizophrenia, in 381 people with bipolar I or bipolar II disorder who were experiencing a depressive episode. There were no significant weight changes in the group of people who took the drug compared with th

  • CEO says Pfizer will submit data on COVID-19 vaccine trial in 5- to 11-year-olds within days, with U.S. daily death toll still above 2,000

    The chief executive of Pfizer Inc. said the company is expecting to submit data from late-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration within days, raising hopes that another key patient group will soon be eligible for shots.

  • The One Thing You May Need to Grow Muscles As You Age, New Study Suggests

    As you age, you naturally lose more and more of your muscle strength each year. It's a naturally occurring process that the body goes through, but a new study suggests that there may be a way to counteract this process. In fact, the results of the study even suggest that it's possible to grow muscles as you age, but it all comes down to one thing: your gut microbiome.Your gut microbiome is all the bacteria living inside you, and a healthy gut microbiome could be the key to improving your muscles

  • Even the most vaccinated U.S. state falls behind Portugal, Singapore, and Chile

    Even the most vaccinated U.S. state falls behind Portugal, Singapore, and Chile

  • Pfizer begins study of oral drug for prevention of COVID-19

    The drugmaker and its rivals, including U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, have been racing to develop an easy-to-administer antiviral pill for COVID-19. The mid-to-late-stage study will test Pfizer's drug, PF-07321332, in up to 2,660 healthy adult participants aged 18 and older who live in the same household as an individual with a confirmed symptomatic COVID-19 infection. In the trial, PF-07321332, designed to block the activity of a key enzyme needed for the coronavirus to multiply, will be administered along with a low dose of ritonavir, an older medication widely used in combination treatments for HIV infection.