Diatomaceous Earth Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 1624.52 million by 2029, at 4.7% CAGR Growth: Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Diatomaceous Earth Market Overview:

Diatomaceous earth , often called diatomite, is a naturally occurring siliceous sedimentary rock. It is white and brittle and easily crumbles into a white powder. The typical composition of diatomaceous earth is 80-90% silica, 2-4% alumina, and 0.52% iron oxide. They are thought to be fossils of a type of hard-shelled protist called diatoms. Used in applications such as filter aids, neutral abrasives, toothpaste, metal polishes, mechanical pesticides, fillers, and porous catalyst supports. Demand is expected to increase due to increased demand for filter aids, fillers, abrasives, and insecticides for pest control. They are in increasing demand from the chemical sector as filter aids to increase the flow rate of liquids and filter out the very fine particles that normally clog filter papers. Increased use of pesticides is expected to drive the market due to their physisorption properties and abrasiveness.

The global diatomaceous earth market is expected to grow at 4.7 % CAGR from 2021 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1624.52 million by 2029 from USD 1125 million in 2021.

Diatomaceous earth is a biogenic sedimentary rock with a high content of naturally occurring amorphous silica. In recent years, rapid technological and economic development and population growth in most parts of the world have created a strong demand for the utilization of natural resources.

Diatomaceous earth is used as a whitening agent, bulking agent, and as functional additive in the paint industry. Additionally, it’s used as an anti-blocking agent in the plastics sector as it supports the separation of plastic parts and separation of plastic bags during manufacturing. Due to properties such as high surface area and porosity, diatomaceous earth is used as an absorbent to clean up spills in the industrial, automotive, and waste disposal industries.

This is because of its high surface area and porosity, it is increasingly being used to clean up spills in waste remediation, cleaning, industrial and automotive industries. Additionally, a strong interest in hygiene and the consequent increase in demand for hygiene-based beauty items will boost the growth of the segment given that the products are used as absorbents in personal care products.

Types of Diatomaceous earth:

Food Grade: This variety, which includes 0.5–2% crystalline silica, is utilized in the food and agriculture industries as an anti-caking agent and an insecticide. The EPA, USDA, and FDA have given their approval for use (3, 4).

Filter Grade: This kind has a crystalline silica content of up to 60%. Despite being poisonous to mammals, it is used in the manufacturing of dynamite and water filters.

Segmentation:

Based on type the market is divided into Natural, Calcined, and Flux Calcined. By Type, the Calcined segment dominates the other segments and is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the course of the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the market's growth is the widespread use of calcined diatomite for filtration. Selective liquid filtration is also made possible by features like low weight and excellent chemical inertness.

The market is segmented into fillers, filter aids, absorbents, and construction materials based on application. Filter aids or filtering make up the greatest portion of all market applications and are anticipated to increase quickly over the course of the projection period. Diatomite is a superb filtration medium, offering the ability to economically remove microscopic-sized suspended solids from large volumes of liquid thanks to its high degree of porosity, low density, and inertness.

Regional Analysis:

North American region is the major region in this market with a shareholding of almost 36%. The regional market will grow as a result of the increased usage of diatomite in buildings, water treatment, and crop protection chemicals.

The increasing use of diatomite in crop-protecting chemicals, water treatment, and construction shall boost regional market growth. Asia Pacific is considered as second largest market attributed to the increasing demand for pesticides, filtration aids, fillers, and other industrial applications. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the industrial absorbents market during the forecast period. The demand for industrial absorbents in the Asia Pacific is being driven by demand from countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan, as a result of growing awareness to impose strict environmental regulations to control pollution generated by end-use industries.

Europe is expected to show considerable growth due to the increasing demand for water treatment and gas and oil exploration. The implementation of various norms and directives in the region to limit the impact of industrial discharges is anticipated to be a key driving factor. The increasing demand for diatomaceous earth for filtering sludge and waste streams is likely to boost market demand. Furthermore, high investment in the pharmaceutical sector in countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France will stimulate revenue growth in the coming years.

Drivers:

One of the main drivers of growth is the increasing use of diatomite in filtration applications due to its inherent filtering capabilities. The product's honeycomb structure catches bacteria, clay granules, certain viruses, and other liquid-borne suspended particulates. These characteristics have encouraged the use of diatomite in low-cost, high-efficiency filtration equipment for a range of applications, including water purification, the production of beer and wine, the processing of food and beverages, the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, and swimming pool filter media.

Recent Development:

June 7, 2022, Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. a Canadian manufacturer of cement and agricultural tech launched its new product PozDE. The product is a new supplementary cementitious material (SCM) made from diatomaceous earth (DE). The DE is a unique blend that includes calcium bentonite and is one of two mines in the world that contain diatomaceous earth with calcium bentonite, and the only one in North America.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

Imerys S.A, EP Minerals LLC, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Dicalite Management Group, Diatomite SP CJSC, Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co., Ltd., Qingdao Sanxing Diatomite Co., Ltd., Skamol Group, Diamix Group, Olympus SA Industrial Minerals, TURKMAG, Hudson Resources Ltd, Reade International Corp.

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the market, the new startups, the local players, Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Steel Industry, Petroleum Industry, Scientific Research and Development, Investors, Manufacturing companies, and research personnel.

The key questions answered in the report are:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Diatomaceous earth? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Diatomaceous earth? Who are the key competitors/Players in this market? What are the key segments of the Diatomaceous earth market? Which segment dominates the market? What factors are driving the global market? Which is the dominating region in this market? What are the types of Diatomaceous earth?





