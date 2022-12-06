U.S. markets open in 6 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,010.25
    +7.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,047.00
    +61.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,824.25
    +18.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,845.80
    +3.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.29
    +0.36 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.40
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5990
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.75
    +1.69 (+8.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2204
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8690
    +0.1840 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,024.43
    -300.75 (-1.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.10
    -9.12 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,555.39
    -12.15 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Diatomaceous Earth Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 1624.52 million by 2029, at 4.7% CAGR Growth: Report by Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·9 min read

Diatomaceous Earth Market by Type (Natural, Calcined, flux calcined), Application (Fillers, Filter aids, absorbents, construction material), and Region, Global trends and forecast to 2029

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Diatomaceous Earth Market.

Exactitude Consultancy explores the current market and new opportunities in the growing Diatomaceous Earth market.

Diatomaceous Earth Market Overview:

Diatomaceous earth, often called diatomite, is a naturally occurring siliceous sedimentary rock. It is white and brittle and easily crumbles into a white powder. The typical composition of diatomaceous earth is 80-90% silica, 2-4% alumina, and 0.52% iron oxide. They are thought to be fossils of a type of hard-shelled protist called diatoms. Used in applications such as filter aids, neutral abrasives, toothpaste, metal polishes, mechanical pesticides, fillers, and porous catalyst supports. Demand is expected to increase due to increased demand for filter aids, fillers, abrasives, and insecticides for pest control. They are in increasing demand from the chemical sector as filter aids to increase the flow rate of liquids and filter out the very fine particles that normally clog filter papers. Increased use of pesticides is expected to drive the market due to their physisorption properties and abrasiveness.

The global diatomaceous earth market is expected to grow at 4.7 % CAGR from 2021 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 1624.52 million by 2029 from USD 1125 million in 2021.

Diatomaceous earth is a biogenic sedimentary rock with a high content of naturally occurring amorphous silica. In recent years, rapid technological and economic development and population growth in most parts of the world have created a strong demand for the utilization of natural resources.

Diatomaceous earth is used as a whitening agent, bulking agent, and as functional additive in the paint industry. Additionally, it’s used as an anti-blocking agent in the plastics sector as it supports the separation of plastic parts and separation of plastic bags during manufacturing. Due to properties such as high surface area and porosity, diatomaceous earth is used as an absorbent to clean up spills in the industrial, automotive, and waste disposal industries.

This is because of its high surface area and porosity, it is increasingly being used to clean up spills in waste remediation, cleaning, industrial and automotive industries. Additionally, a strong interest in hygiene and the consequent increase in demand for hygiene-based beauty items will boost the growth of the segment given that the products are used as absorbents in personal care products.

Get a live Sample Copy of Diatomaceous Earth Market->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11618/diatomaceous-earth-market/#request-a-sample

Types of Diatomaceous earth:

Food Grade: This variety, which includes 0.5–2% crystalline silica, is utilized in the food and agriculture industries as an anti-caking agent and an insecticide. The EPA, USDA, and FDA have given their approval for use (3, 4).

Filter Grade: This kind has a crystalline silica content of up to 60%. Despite being poisonous to mammals, it is used in the manufacturing of dynamite and water filters.

Segmentation:

Based on type the market is divided into Natural, Calcined, and Flux Calcined. By Type, the Calcined segment dominates the other segments and is anticipated to grow at the highest rate over the course of the forecast period. One of the main drivers of the market's growth is the widespread use of calcined diatomite for filtration. Selective liquid filtration is also made possible by features like low weight and excellent chemical inertness.

The market is segmented into fillers, filter aids, absorbents, and construction materials based on application. Filter aids or filtering make up the greatest portion of all market applications and are anticipated to increase quickly over the course of the projection period. Diatomite is a superb filtration medium, offering the ability to economically remove microscopic-sized suspended solids from large volumes of liquid thanks to its high degree of porosity, low density, and inertness.

Read Full Report->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11618/diatomaceous-earth-market/ 

Regional Analysis:

North American region is the major region in this market with a shareholding of almost 36%. The regional market will grow as a result of the increased usage of diatomite in buildings, water treatment, and crop protection chemicals.

The increasing use of diatomite in crop-protecting chemicals, water treatment, and construction shall boost regional market growth. Asia Pacific is considered as second largest market attributed to the increasing demand for pesticides, filtration aids, fillers, and other industrial applications. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of the industrial absorbents market during the forecast period. The demand for industrial absorbents in the Asia Pacific is being driven by demand from countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan, as a result of growing awareness to impose strict environmental regulations to control pollution generated by end-use industries.

Europe is expected to show considerable growth due to the increasing demand for water treatment and gas and oil exploration. The implementation of various norms and directives in the region to limit the impact of industrial discharges is anticipated to be a key driving factor. The increasing demand for diatomaceous earth for filtering sludge and waste streams is likely to boost market demand. Furthermore, high investment in the pharmaceutical sector in countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France will stimulate revenue growth in the coming years.

Drivers:

One of the main drivers of growth is the increasing use of diatomite in filtration applications due to its inherent filtering capabilities. The product's honeycomb structure catches bacteria, clay granules, certain viruses, and other liquid-borne suspended particulates. These characteristics have encouraged the use of diatomite in low-cost, high-efficiency filtration equipment for a range of applications, including water purification, the production of beer and wine, the processing of food and beverages, the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, and swimming pool filter media.

Recent Development:

June 7, 2022, Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. a Canadian manufacturer of cement and agricultural tech launched its new product PozDE. The product is a new supplementary cementitious material (SCM) made from diatomaceous earth (DE). The DE is a unique blend that includes calcium bentonite and is one of two mines in the world that contain diatomaceous earth with calcium bentonite, and the only one in North America.

Key Competitors:

Some of the major players in this industry have taken a leadership position while trying to establish their market through innovative marketing strategies. These leading firms focus on expanding by developing new products or partnering with other companies for strategic initiatives that will help them conquer markets they occupied previously and make gains where it matters most- at home (geographic). There are a lot of local players in each of the regions who are trying to penetrate the market which again can be disruptive in low-income economies.

Imerys S.A, EP Minerals LLC, Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Dicalite Management Group, Diatomite SP CJSC, Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co., Ltd., Qingdao Sanxing Diatomite Co., Ltd., Skamol Group, Diamix Group, Olympus SA Industrial Minerals, TURKMAG, Hudson Resources Ltd, Reade International Corp.

Key Questions answered:

The research report has been written keeping in mind the following stakeholders: the current companies in the market, the new startups, the local players, Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Steel Industry, Petroleum Industry, Scientific Research and Development, Investors, Manufacturing companies, and research personnel.

The key questions answered in the report are:

  1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Diatomaceous earth?

  2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Diatomaceous earth?

  3. Who are the key competitors/Players in this market?

  4. What are the key segments of the Diatomaceous earth market?

  5. Which segment dominates the market?

  6. What factors are driving the global market?

  7. Which is the dominating region in this market?

  8. What are the types of Diatomaceous earth?

Request for Discount on this Report before Purchase->

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/11618/diatomaceous-earth-market/#inquire-for-discount

Related Reports->

Asia Pacific Industrial Wood Exterior Coatings Market By type (water-based, solvent-based), by resin type (PU, acrylic), by application (windows, doors, facades, claddings, wooden house), and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2015 to 2027

Asia Pacific Industrial Wood Exterior Coatings Market is expected to grow at 7.7% CAGR from 2015 to 2027. It is expected to reach above USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 1.2 billion in 2015.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/842/asia-pacific-industrial-wood-exterior-coatings-market/

Intumescent Coating Market by Technology (Water Based, Solvent Based, Epoxy Based) Application (Hydrocarbon, Cellulosic) End Use (Construction, Oil and gas, Automotive) And by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa) Global Trends and Forecast from 2022 to 2029

The global intumescent coating market is projected to reach USD 1,402.45 Million by 2029 from USD 976.85 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2029.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2802/intumescent-coating-market/

Microencapsulation Market by Technology (Spray, Emulsion, Dripping), Core Material (Pharma & Healthcare Drugs, PCM, Food Additives, Fragrances), Application (Pharma, Household, Agrochemicals, Textiles), Shell Material, and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa), Global trends and forecast from 2019 to 2028

The global microencapsulation market is expected to grow at 14% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 26.2 billion by 2028 from USD 8 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2427/microencapsulation-market/

Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market by product type (Fluorine modified, Perfluoropolyether, Others), Application (Mobile Phones, Televisions, Monitors and laptops, Automotive, Medical Display, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, South America), Global Trends and Forecast from 2019 to 2026

The Global Display Glass Anti-Fingerprint Coating Market is expected to grow at more than 8.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2026. It is expected to reach above USD 469 million by 2026 from a little above USD 330 million in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1076/display-glass-anti-fingerprint-coating-market/

 Silicon Carbide (SiC) Market by Type (SiC Fiber, SiC Cutting Tools), Application (Ceramic Composite Material, Polymer Matrix Composites, Metal Composites Material, Non-Composite Material), End User (Aerospace, Energy & Power, Automotive Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, Others), and Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2029
The global silicon carbide (SiC) market is expected to grow at 7% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 787.44 million by 2029 from USD 428.31 million in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2786/silicon-carbide-sic-market/

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • Energy Stocks Are A Big Buy Right Now

    Oil prices are currently down by more than 30% from their 52-week highs, but analysts still see opportunity in energy stocks

  • Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock spiked Monday morning, but it didn't take long for it to reverse course. The volatility shows just how dynamic the economic situation is in China. Shares of the Chinese EV maker jumped nearly 7% after the market opened, but by 12:40 p.m. ET, Nio stock was down by 1.6%.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Companies With Supercharged Dividend Growth

    On top of strong dividend growth, all three stocks have displayed remarkable relative strength in 2022, outperforming the general market handily.

  • EV industry faces a ‘red line’ for growth through 2027, analyst says

    Wall Street analysts are busy publishing their 2023 lookahead pieces, and Cowen analyst Jeff Osborne is out with the big one - the firm’s Future of Mobility report. In the nearly 500 page report, Osborne has partnered with 16 other analysts at the firm to map out what’s next in the space - from electrification, to government regulation, to infrastructure, and even 5G and edge computing to give investors the lay of the land. Cowen has also detailed around 50 stocks to target for exposure.

  • Oil Markets In Flux As Embargo Deepens; China, India Demand Russian Discounts

    Oil markets swung into a massive redrawing of trade routes Monday as EU's embargo of Russian oil took full effect.

  • 10 Dividend Aristocrat stocks expected by analysts to rise up to 54% in 2023

    DEEP DIVE Stocks of companies that raise dividends consistently have outperformed during this year’s bear market. Below is a screen showing which stocks are analysts’ favorites for next year among an expanded list of Dividend Aristocrats.

  • TSMC’s Arizona Chip Plant, Awaiting Biden Visit, Faces Birthing Pains

    High costs, lack of trained personnel and unexpected construction snags are among the issues cited by the Taiwanese company as it rushes to get the $12 billion factory ready to start production in December 2023.

  • PepsiCo to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers in Headquarters Roles

    The layoffs will affect the company’s beverage business and its snacks and packaged-foods business, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • Oil falls over 3% after data raises Fed interest rate worries

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell over 3% on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures settled down $2.89, or 3.4%%, at $82.68 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $3.05, or 3.8%, to $76.93 a barrel.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Fell Today

    Shares of enterprise software giants Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were plunging on Monday, down by 8.7%, 6.4%, and 9.4%, respectively, as of 3:06 p.m. ET. There wasn't much company-specific news today, although Snowflake reported earnings last week, and MongoDB will report tomorrow. Friday's strong jobs and wages report, combined with today's stronger-than-expected services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading, showed the economy may be stronger than generally thought -- surprising, especially since recent financial results and guidance in the software industry have been less than stellar.

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard under fire from state AGs; Chesco investment advisory sold

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news across Greater Philadelphia: A coalition of 13 Republican state attorneys general wants to stop Vanguard Group from buying shares in U.S. utilities companies due to the investment manager’s environmental, social and governance policies. The attorneys general filed a motion last week to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requesting it block Vanguard’s purchase.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Fell 25.7% in November

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) plunged 25.7% in November, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. It wasn't difficult to ascertain why Lumen fell last month: The company announced on its Nov. 2 earnings call that it suspended its generous dividend. In the third quarter, Lumen once again disappointed the markets, with revenue declining 10.2% and non-generally accepted accounting principles (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.14 missing estimates by a wide $0.21.

  • AMD, Nvidia, and 3 More Chip Stocks to Buy That Have ‘Priced In’ the Downturn

    KeyBanc Capital Markets sees "clear signs" of an inventory correction cycle, and think the correction is "largely priced in."

  • 11 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best quality stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Quality Stocks to Buy Now. During these uncertain times, when the Federal Reserve is on a mission to fight inflation by increasing benchmark […]

  • ‘These Restaurant Stocks Look Tasty’: Jim Cramer Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger

    It’s easy to get the appeal of restaurant stocks in a normalizing economy. So believes Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s Mad Money. Commenting following Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech last week, which indicated a willingness by the policy makers to take a less aggressive rate-hiking stance going forward, Cramer has selected several restaurant stocks as looking ripe for the picking. “Maybe the economy’s normalizing here, or at least the Fed chief thinks it could be soon to normalize,” C

  • Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends: What's the Difference?

    Many people wonder whether they should be investing in qualified or non-qualified dividends and what the differences are. The largest difference is in how each is taxed. To help you determine what stock paying dividends could have a place in … Continue reading → The post Qualified vs. Non-Qualified Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Down 55%, Is Nu Holdings a Buy Going Into 2023?

    In this video, I will be talking about Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), the Latin American fintech company taking over the region. It's one of the biggest neobanks in the world. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow

    Elon Musk's group and its Chinese rivals are often among the choices of investors betting on electric vehicles.