Diatomite Market Size Worth $2.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 5.7%: AMR

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Prominent use of diatomite in filtration, absorbents, pharmaceuticals, functional additives, and food & beverages drives the growth of the global diatomite market. The large-scale application of diatomite in paints, plastics, chemicals, pesticides, adhesives, paper, and sealants will open new avenues of growth for the global market. Low raw material procurement and low production activities also resulted in a massive decline in the global market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Portland, OR, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global diatomite market accrued earnings worth $1.4 billion in 2021, and is predicted to hit $2.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of fluctuating market trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, major investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive landscape. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to improve their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$1.4 Billion

Market Size in 2031

$2.4 Billion

CAGR

5.7%

No. of Pages in Report

290

Segments Covered

Type, Application, and Region.

Drivers

Massive use of diatomite in industrial applications including filler materials and filler aid.

Prominent use of diatomite in filtration, absorbents, pharmaceuticals, functional additives, and food & beverages.

Favorable features of the product such as unique physical structure.

Opportunities

Large-scale application of diatomite in paints, plastics, chemicals, pesticides, adhesives, paper, and sealants.

Restraints

Diatomite consists of nearly 90% of silica, which is considered as a human lung carcinogen and can result in huge damage to the lungs due to silicosis.


Covid-19 Scenario

  • The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the global diatomite market, owing to reduced product demand in end-use industries such as absorbents, fillers, filtration, and cement additives.

  • Low raw material procurement and low production activities also resulted in a massive decline in the global market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Less availability of labor and stoppages immensely hindered the expansion of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global diatomite market based on type, application, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers and investors can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years to come.

Based on the type, the calcined segment contributed the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the overall share of the global diatomite market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant status during the forecast timespan.  However, the natural segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast timeline. The report also includes other segments such as natural and flux calcined.

Based on the application, the filtration segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing nearly three-fifths of the overall share of the global diatomite market. Moreover, this segment is expected to contribute the highest market share by 2031. The report also includes other segments such as cement additive, filler, absorbent, and others.

Based on region, North America contributed towards the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global diatomite market. The region is predicted to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific diatomite market is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global diatomite market analyzed in the research include Caltron clays & chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Showa Industries Co. Ltd., Decalite Europe NV, Diatomit CJSC, Reade International Corp., Imerys Filtration Mineral, Inc., Kuraray Co. Ltd., Nova Industries Ltd., Seema Minerals & Metals, and U.S Silica Holdings Inc. These market players have implemented strategies such as new product launches, acquisition, mergers, joint ventures, and collaborations for increasing their market shares.

The report evaluates these major participants in the global diatomite industry. These participants have executed a slew of key business strategies such as the expansion of regional and customer base, product development, strategic collaborations, and joint ventures for expanding product lines in the global markets and extending the global market growth. The market research report aids the performance monitoring of each segment, positioning of each product in respective segments, and impact of new technology land product launches on the overall market size.

