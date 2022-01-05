The Dicamba Market size to grow by USD 194.14 million| Market Research Insights highlight the increasing use of dicamba to control the implications of weed as a Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Dicamba Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.21% in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (agriculture, lawn and turf, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Vendor Insights

The dicamba market is fragmented and is expected to provide a favorable growth environment to new and existing players in the coming years. The vendors are deploying successful business strategies to grow their dicamba market. The growing demand for agricultural products as a result of the world's growing population has resulted in the need for modern farming solutions, which dicamba meets as a material of choice for use as a herbicide. This is the main motivation for new players to enter the market. Major players are competing on factors such as the cost of production, new product innovations, price ability, operational and R&D costs, and product quality. The competitive environment thriving in the market is predicted to intensify during the next five years.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ADAMA Ltd.

Albaugh LLC

BASF SE

Bayer AG

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Gharda Chemicals Ltd.

Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

Marubeni Corp.

Syngenta AG

Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

Belgium and the UK are the key markets for the dicamba market in Europe. According to our research report, the region will contribute 36% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The demand for dicamba in this region is driven by an increase in crop demand due to population growth, limited agricultural land availability, and crop loss due to weed-related problems.

Furthermore, countries such as Europe are France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and Belgium are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the dicamba market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The dicamba market share growth by the agriculture segment has been significant and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors. Dicamba is primarily used for the protection of crops like corn, wheat, soybean. Owing to its growth-regulating properties, it is used in agriculture for controlling the growth of broadleaf weeds and woody plants. The increasing number of registrations of dicamba herbicides is one of the factors that influence the demand for dicamba in agriculture applications.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

The increasing use of dicamba to control the implications of weed are notably supporting the dicamba market growth. Factors such as growing emphasis on better and faster agricultural yield, need to control the growth of agricultural pests, rising demand for biofertilizers and agricultural chemicals, implementation of integrated pest management practices, increasing availability of counterfeit products, etc, are driving the dicamba market growth.

Owing to the increased demand and quality of agricultural products in a shorter period, farmers are increasingly using fertilizers and agricultural chemicals to increase production This necessitates on-time delivery and precise application of fertilizers and agricultural chemicals to maximize production. This has increased the demand for fertilizers and agricultural chemicals in the market and is expected to grow further in the forecasted period.

Dicamba Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 194.14 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.21 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Belgium, UK, and Austria Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ADAMA Ltd., Albaugh LLC, BASF SE, Bayer AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Marubeni Corp., Syngenta AG, and Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

