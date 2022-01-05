U.S. markets closed

The Dicamba Market size to grow by USD 194.14 million| Market Research Insights highlight the increasing use of dicamba to control the implications of weed as a Key Driver | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Dicamba Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 7.21% in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.03% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (agriculture, lawn and turf, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Latest market research report titled Dicamba Market has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
Latest market research report titled Dicamba Market has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our FREE Sample Report

Vendor Insights
The dicamba market is fragmented and is expected to provide a favorable growth environment to new and existing players in the coming years. The vendors are deploying successful business strategies to grow their dicamba market. The growing demand for agricultural products as a result of the world's growing population has resulted in the need for modern farming solutions, which dicamba meets as a material of choice for use as a herbicide. This is the main motivation for new players to enter the market. Major players are competing on factors such as the cost of production, new product innovations, price ability, operational and R&D costs, and product quality. The competitive environment thriving in the market is predicted to intensify during the next five years.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ADAMA Ltd.

  • Albaugh LLC

  • BASF SE

  • Bayer AG

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Gharda Chemicals Ltd.

  • Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

  • Marubeni Corp.

  • Syngenta AG

  • Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis
Belgium and the UK are the key markets for the dicamba market in Europe. According to our research report, the region will contribute 36% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. The demand for dicamba in this region is driven by an increase in crop demand due to population growth, limited agricultural land availability, and crop loss due to weed-related problems.

Furthermore, countries such as Europe are France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, and Belgium are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the dicamba market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/dicamba-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis
The dicamba market share growth by the agriculture segment has been significant and is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to market vendors. Dicamba is primarily used for the protection of crops like corn, wheat, soybean. Owing to its growth-regulating properties, it is used in agriculture for controlling the growth of broadleaf weeds and woody plants. The increasing number of registrations of dicamba herbicides is one of the factors that influence the demand for dicamba in agriculture applications.

View FREE Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:
The increasing use of dicamba to control the implications of weed are notably supporting the dicamba market growth. Factors such as growing emphasis on better and faster agricultural yield, need to control the growth of agricultural pests, rising demand for biofertilizers and agricultural chemicals, implementation of integrated pest management practices, increasing availability of counterfeit products, etc, are driving the dicamba market growth.

Owing to the increased demand and quality of agricultural products in a shorter period, farmers are increasingly using fertilizers and agricultural chemicals to increase production This necessitates on-time delivery and precise application of fertilizers and agricultural chemicals to maximize production. This has increased the demand for fertilizers and agricultural chemicals in the market and is expected to grow further in the forecasted period.

Download free sample for highlights on market Drivers & Trends affecting the dicamba market.

Customize Your Report
Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:
Adhesive Tapes Market by Materials and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Dicamba Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 194.14 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.21

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

Europe at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Belgium, UK, and Austria

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADAMA Ltd., Albaugh LLC, BASF SE, Bayer AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Marubeni Corp., Syngenta AG, and Tagros Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us:
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-dicamba-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-194-14-million-market-research-insights-highlight--the-increasing-use-of-dicamba-to-control-the-implications-of-weed-as-a-key-driver--technavio-301452361.html

SOURCE Technavio

SOURCE Technavio

