Dickey’s Hits Record-Breaking Sales on Labor Day Weekend Texas-style barbecue brand sees increase in year-over-year total sales, online orders, digital catering and more

Dickey’s Big Yellow Box is a convenient, self-contained way to serve a gathering of any size, slow-smoked Texas barbecue and award-winning catering offerings. The Big Yellow Box feeds up to 12 people. To learn more, www.Dickeys.com

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit saw historical sales this Labor Day Weekend, reaffirming its status as the go-to destination for Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™!

Compared to the year prior, over the three-day weekend, the Texas-style barbecue brand recorded a 10% increase in sales, including a 26% increase in digital sales and a 20% increase in digital checks. On Labor Day, the brand experienced its biggest spike of the weekend with digital checks up 34% and digital catering sales up 36% over 2020.

In addition to Dickey’s sales boosts, the world’s largest barbecue concept saw a notable increase in mobile app ordering. On Sept. 6, orders via the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit App increased 62% and digital sales increased 44% compared to 2020. In total, year-over-year sales were up 13% across the country and overseas on Labor Day.

“We’re proud of our Dickey’s owners and operators around the world for achieving such an impressive Labor Day performance,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “It is encouraging and rewarding to see our mobile ordering and digital sales make a big jump over the holiday weekend after committing to perfecting that aspect of our brand. We look forward to carrying this momentum into football season!”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s has over 550 locations across the United States and six other countries and is on track to have over 600 locations by the end of 2021.

In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018 and was named to Hospitality Technology Industry Heroes in 2021. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News and was recognized as one of the top 25 industry leaders on Fast Casual’s 2020 Top 100 Movers and Shakers list, Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal and QSR Magazine. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

