Dickinson + Associates Helps Position Electric Last Mile Solutions to Secure Leadership Role in Commercial Electric Vehicle Market

ANDOVER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / "Starting up" in any industry can be extraordinarily challenging. Consider the astronomical complexities of becoming a new manufacturer in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Troy, Michigan-based Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) is a dynamic case in point. Poised for leadership in electric light cargo vans, ELMS' signature vehicle, the Urban Delivery, is the first Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market. To successfully pioneer in the emerging EV market takes more than great products and manufacturing excellence, however, and that includes going with SAP S/4HANA®, a world-class ERP solution to run, manage and scale the business.

To facilitate the EV company's SAP S/4HANA implementation, ELMS selected the business-transformation-as-a-service offering, RISE with SAP. ELMS also turned to SAP Gold Partner, Dickinson + Associates, a Navisite company, for the proverbial last mile with SAP S/4HANA to help ensure all deliverables and milestones come together proficiently and rapidly, on target from both budgetary and deliverables standpoints.

The overall undertaking has been essential to ELMS advancing its strategic plan. Last month, the company entered into a partnership leading to a SPAC where ELMS is now publicly traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbols "ELMS" and "ELMSW."

Ramping Up the Roadmap

"Our selection of SAP S/4HANA for our digital core took into account many considerations beyond preference for a tier-one solution in the automotive industry," commented ELMS Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Rob Song, who also emphasized the importance of fast time to value in an industry on the verge of explosive growth. "Establishing the right foundation to manage our business, scale with the organization, and serve as a platform for growth was an absolute imperative. Dickinson + Associates is helping us accomplish this, guiding us through critical aspects of deployment, providing support quickly and decisively while leveraging deep related knowledge and core competencies."

With Dickinson + Associates, ELMS centers on becoming an intelligent enterprise that goes well beyond the vehicle level, encompassing digital advantages in every respect - from planning, logistics and supply-chain management to engineering, production and delivery. Quality standards and best practices coalesce as the company connects all operations for maximum efficiency, value and performance.

Turning the Key to Full-Scale Manufacturing

The SAP S/4HANA implementation is occurring in two phases, the first of which finished in only 10 weeks - two weeks ahead of schedule. The second phase of implementation is scheduled to be completed in January 2022 as ELMS ramps up production of its Urban Delivery commercial EV. "ELMS is building its EV future with a sharp focus on integrated, deep-data analytics and sustainable engineering," explained Dickinson + Associates Vice President of Sales and Corporate Development Brad Wolfe. "We are in lockstep as they look to enable clients with commercial delivery networks for the e-mobility businesses of the future."

