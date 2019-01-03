Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $32.40, marking a +1.98% move from the previous day.

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $32.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.98% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 2.48% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 12.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 8.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.82%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DKS as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 12, 2019. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.07, down 12.3% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.48 billion, down 6.91% from the prior-year quarter.

DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $8.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.31% and -1.74%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DKS. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. DKS is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, DKS currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.6, so we one might conclude that DKS is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DKS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



