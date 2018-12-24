Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Moves -1.85%: What You Should Know

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed the most recent trading day at $29.77, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) closed at $29.77, marking a -1.85% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.91%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had lost 13.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.68% in that time.

DKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 12, 2019. In that report, analysts expect DKS to post earnings of $1.07 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.3%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.48 billion, down 6.91% from the year-ago period.

DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.23 per share and revenue of $8.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.31% and -1.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DKS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.59% higher. DKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note DKS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.39. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.79.

It is also worth noting that DKS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

