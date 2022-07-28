U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,011.28
    -12.33 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,143.37
    -54.22 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,953.35
    -79.07 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,857.37
    +9.03 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.60
    +1.34 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.30
    +30.80 (+1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    19.72
    +1.12 (+6.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0158
    -0.0046 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6720
    -0.0620 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2144
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5720
    -1.9900 (-1.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,106.92
    +1,719.50 (+8.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    530.95
    +0.19 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,347.44
    -0.79 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

DICK'S Sporting Goods Supports Supplier Diversity by Offering Early Payments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • DKS

PITTSBURGH, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DICK'S Sporting Goods today announced it's partnering with C2FO, the world's largest platform for working capital, to support the long-term success of diverse-owned and operated businesses by providing easy, transparent, affordable access to capital through early payments on approved invoices.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo. (PRNewsfoto/DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.)
DICK'S Sporting Goods Logo. (PRNewsfoto/DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.)

"One of the challenges that diverse-owned and operated businesses face is access to working capital," said Ramon Catania, Director, Supplier Initiatives at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "With C2FO, suppliers who work with us will have access to cash sooner to fund their day-to-day operations or expand their businesses. This can help unlock resources suppliers need to get products and services to our customers faster."

The C2FO platform allows suppliers to accelerate payment on invoices of their choosing in exchange for a minimal discount. DICK'S will self-fund these early payments.

The partnership between DICK'S and C2FO is founded on each organization's mutual commitment to serving diverse-owned businesses. A diverse-owned business is a business that is majority (at least 51%) owned, operated, managed, and/or controlled by a diverse person or persons. 'Diverse' is defined as women, LGBTQ+, veterans, persons with disabilities and/or Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

DICK'S has committed to spending $300 million annually by 2025 with diverse-owned and operated businesses. To learn more about DICK'S Supplier Diversity Program, visit https://www.dickssportinggoods.com/s/supplier-diversity.

C2FO's mission is to ensure every business has the capital needed to thrive. In 2021, diverse- owned businesses utilized the C2FO platform to secure funding 3.2 times more than other businesses. So far in 2022, C2FO has accelerated more than $2 billion in early payments to diverse-owned businesses worldwide.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) creates confidence and excitement by personally equipping all athletes to achieve their dreams. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, the leading omnichannel retailer serves athletes and outdoor enthusiasts in more than 850 DICK'S Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, Public Lands, Going Going Gone! and Warehouse Sale stores, online, and through the DICK'S mobile app. DICK'S also owns and operates DICK'S House of Sport and Golf Galaxy Performance Center, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications, live scorekeeping and video streaming.

Driven by its belief that sports make people better, DICK'S has been a longtime champion for youth sports and, together with its Foundation, has donated millions of dollars to support under-resourced teams and athletes through the Sports Matter program and other community-based initiatives. Additional information about DICK'S business, corporate giving, sustainability efforts and employment opportunities can be found on dicks.com, investors.dicks.com, sportsmatter.org, dickssportinggoods.jobs and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About C2FO

C2FO is the world's largest platform for working capital. We serve over 1 million businesses representing $10.5 trillion in annual sales across more than 160 countries. Our online platform connects more than $110 billion of daily accounts payable and accounts receivable. Whether you need working capital or have excess working capital, Name Your Rate®, and the C2FO platform will match your request in seconds. You can accelerate AP or AR on demand, providing you, your customers and your suppliers greater control over cash flow. You can also utilize AR financing and other data-driven funding options.

C2FO is working capital, working for everyone. Our mission is to deliver a future where every company in the world has the capital needed to thrive. To learn more, visit C2FO.com.

Media Contact:
press@dcsg.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicks-sporting-goods-supports-supplier-diversity-by-offering-early-payments-301595196.html

SOURCE DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • What’s in, and out, of Democrats’ $739 billion inflation-fighting package

    Lawmakers are pouring over the $739 billion proposal struck by two top negotiators, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and holdout Sen. Joe Manchin, the conservative West Virginia Democrat who rejected Biden's earlier drafts but surprised colleagues late Wednesday with a new one.

  • Ford stock tops earnings expectations, revenue exceeds $40 billion

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Ford's earnings beat with the stock rising in after-hours trading.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 20% and 47.56%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • U.S. economy contracts for second-straight quarter, GDP falls at 0.9% pace in Q2

    U.S. economic activity contracted for the second consecutive quarter in Q2, data from the Commerce Department showed Thursday.

  • Nio Is Down 70% From All-Time Highs. Here Are 2 Reasons Why It's Worth a Second Chance.

    With Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) as the only established industry leader, there is still a great opportunity for start-up electric vehicle (EV) makers to ultimately dominate the market. As of now, Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) are ahead of the competition, but all EV companies have faced supply chain challenges as a result of COVID-19. The bear market has also been less than kind to the EV industry; at Tuesday's prices, Nio's stock has dropped almost 70% from its all-time high in January 2021, and other companies are struggling similarly.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband sells $4 million worth of Nvidia stock at a major loss

    The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sold more than $4 million worth of shares in software and computer-chip company Nvidia (NVDA) this week, publicly available financial disclosures show. The trade by Paul Pelosi was executed on July 26, when he sold 25,000 shares at an average price of $165.05 per share, for a total loss of $341,365. Last week, it was disclosed that Paul Pelosi had exercised call options for as much as $5 million worth of Nvidia stock ahead of deliberations in Congress about a bill that would boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

  • ‘If you don't need it, don't buy it right now’: Here's where the Fed's new rate hike will hit you hardest and what you can do about it

    The Federal Reserve pushed interest rates up 75 basis points.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • GE Stock Can Keep Rising After Earnings Beat

    The industrial giant's upcoming split into three public companies could unlock lots of value for shareholders.

  • US Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The drumbeat of recession grew louder after the US economy shrank for a second straight quarter, as decades-high inflation undercut consumer spending and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes stymied businesses and housing.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed Watchers Say Markets Got It

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Biden pledge to tax wealthy, companies revived with Manchin-led bill

    U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign trail promise to increase taxes on corporations and the wealthy as part of a battle against glaring income inequality in the United States got an unexpected boost on Wednesday. Early proposals to increase tax rates from Biden and his fellow Democrats hit a brick wall in Congress after Republicans, and some Democrats, opposed them. Biden has often said in office that companies should instead pay a "fair share," a contrast to deference to private markets begun by Republicans with Ronald Reagan's election in 1980, and buoyed by rounds of tax cuts and deregulation, by both parties.

  • Amazon set to report earnings amid recession fears

    As tech continues to be scrutinized, Amazon is set to report its Q2 2022 earnings after the closing bell on Thursday.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Expects Record Earnings

    Investment management company Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2, 2022 investment letter, a copy of which can be downloaded here. The firm faced notable challenges due to continued volatility in the last couple of years. In the second quarter, Miller Opportunity fund was down by -29.3%, extending its first half return to -31.08% net of […]

  • Altria’s Earnings Beat Expectations. It Maintains Outlook.

    The Marlboro cigarette seller reported $6.54 billion in revenue, more than the $5.41 billion expected.

  • Judge Questions 3M’s Use of Bankruptcy to Fight Veterans’ Suits

    (Bloomberg) -- The federal judge administering more than 230,000 lawsuits against 3M Co. questioned whether the industrial giant acted in good faith when it decided to try to shift the cases to bankruptcy court instead of facing separate jury trials around the US.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefFed

  • Tilray swings to loss on impairment charge but revenue beats analyst target

    Tilray Brands Inc. shares fell 1.5% in premarket trades Thursday after the cannabis company said it swung to a fourth-quarter loss of $457.8 million, or 90 cents a share, from net income of $33.6 million, or 38 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. The loss in the latest quarter includes a non-cash impairment of $395 million primarily impacting inventory, goodwill and other intangible assets, related to "changes in market opportunities causing a shift in our strategic priorities" as well as hi

  • JetBlue Agrees to Buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 Billion

    The deal would create the fifth-largest U.S. carrier and comes after a fierce bidding war between JetBlue and Frontier.

  • Ford Stock Surges After Crushing Q2 Profit Forecast, Upbeat Outlook, Dividend Boost

    "We're increasing our regular quarterly dividend to 15 cents a share beginning this quarter, returning us to pre-pandemic levels," said CFO John Lawler.