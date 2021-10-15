U.S. markets open in 4 hours 46 minutes

Dicyclopentadiene Market size to record a CAGR of 5.01% from 2021 to 2025 | Technavio

·3 min read

Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., and Exxon Mobil Corp. will be among the major participants.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dicyclopentadiene Market segmented by Application (UPR, EPDM elastomers, Poly DCPD, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. Do you know that the dicyclopentadiene market size is expected to reach a value of USD 182.57 mn from 2021 to 2025?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dicyclopentadiene Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Dicyclopentadiene Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Free Sample Now to explore more growth opportunities in the dicyclopentadiene market.

Three Major Dicyclopentadiene Market Participants:

Chevron Corp.: The company produces crude dicyclopentadiene, which is a feedstock used in high-purity DCPD production.

Dow Inc.: The company produces dicyclopentadiene under the brand name DOW DCPD Resins Grade (RG).

Exxon Mobil Corp.: The company produces crude dicyclopentadiene, which is used to manufacture polymer resins and other chemical substances.

Dicyclopentadiene Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

The dicyclopentadiene market is driven by the increase in demand for hydrocarbon resins, growth in construction and automotive industries, and growing demand from Asian countries.

Dicyclopentadiene Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.01%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 182.57 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.04

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 56%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Chevron Corp., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., JSR Corp., LyondellBasell Industries NV, NOVA Chemicals Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Sojitz Corp., Texmark Chemicals Inc., and Zeon Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dicyclopentadiene-market-size-to-record-a-cagr-of-5-01-from-2021-to-2025--technavio-301400512.html

SOURCE Technavio

