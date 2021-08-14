U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,910.21
    +690.19 (+1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Did You Acquire (ZUO) Before April 12, 2018? Johnson Fistel Investigates Zuora; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, is investigating potential claims against Zuora, Inc. ("Zuora" or the "Company") (NYSE: ZUO) for violations of federal securities laws.

Last year a class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Zuora from April 12, 2018 through May 30, 2019, inclusive. (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zuora would focus on implementing RevPro for new customers ahead of the deadline to comply with accounting standard ASC 606; (2) Zuora lacked adequate resources to integrate RevPro with the core business; (3) Zuora would focus on RevPro integration a year after the acquisition closed; (4) delays in integrating RevPro would materially impact the business; (5) the market for RevPro was limited to customers seeking to implement new accounting standards such as ASC 606; (6) after the deadline for ASC 606 compliance passed, demand for RevPro was reasonably likely to decline; and (7) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Zuora's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Zuora, holding shares before April 12, 2018, you may have standing to hold the Company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you are a current, long-term shareholder of Zuora, holding shares before April 12, 2018, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-acquire-zuo-before-april-12-2018-johnson-fistel-investigates-zuora-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301355400.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Recommended Stories

  • Brewers Are Flooding Into Spirits. Should Investors Avoid Them?

    Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) has become the latest brewer to enter the spirits market as hard seltzer's popularity sharply fades in the U.S. The brewer announced that on Sept. 1, its new Coors Whiskey Company will roll out a 95-proof, ultra-premium whiskey called Five Trail that's made from a blend of single-malt whiskey and three bourbons, and will retail for $60 for a 750-milliliter bottle. It's part of a larger portfolio realignment Molson is undertaking to scale up to mostly premium and super-premium beverages.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 3 New Stocks Surging Over 60%

    Moving into late summer, the only certainty in the markets is uncertainty. The July jobs report was solid, but businesses continue to deal with a stubborn labor shortage. The Biden Administration looks like it will get what it wants from Congress, in the form of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget package, but inflation is rising and the massive infusion of government spending will likely make that worse. It seems for every market argument, there’s a counter-argument.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in August

    Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has made buying stocks easy and accessible for millions of new investors. Users of the company's commission-free trading platform have earned a reputation for engaging in short-term trading, risky options plays, and volatile meme stock candidates including AMC Entertainment Holdings and GameStop, but they are also heavily invested in some more traditional, blue-chip names. Retail investors have emerged as a powerful force in today's stock market, and some companies favored by Robinhood investors will likely go on to deliver fantastic performance.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • Cardano (ADA) Crosses $2 Threshold Ahead of Smart Contract Launch

    ADA has passed the $2 mark, becoming the third-largest cryptocurrency in the world ahead of its proposed smart contracts launch

  • BP Bought Up Exxon Stock. It Slashed Stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft.

    British oil giant BP more than doubled its investment in Exxon stock, and cut stakes in Apple, Chevron, and Microsoft in the second quarter.

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link

  • If you own an S&P 500 fund, you might want to consider replacing it with this better-performing dividend-stock fund

    The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF selects quality dividend stocks while spreading risk evenly.

  • 3 Ways Upstart Just Crushed Earnings

    The company is using artificial intelligence to flip lending on its head, and its growth suggests the banks are loving it.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • Why Dynavax, Novavax, and Sorrento Soared This Week

    Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were up 29.6% as of the market close on Thursday. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock jumped 19%. Novavax rebounded from a sell-off last week after the company announced it was delaying the U.S. Emergency Use Authorization filing for COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 until the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • Why Micron Stock Is Down 13% This Week

    The chipmaker has had a rough week as the global semiconductor shortage weighs on investor sentiment and analysts warn of challenges ahead.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in August

    Banks have relied on the Fair Isaac, or FICO, credit score system for decades to determine whether a customer would be able to pay back a loan or not. It is a rigid system that makes it difficult for those with little or no credit history or to get approved for loans, even if they can pay them back. Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) uses artificial intelligence to make lending decisions by utilizing many data points that a FICO score doesn't account for, giving lenders using Upstart's technology a more complete picture of a potential borrower's ability to pay.

  • Why ContextLogic Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ: WISH) dropped 19.8% on Friday after the e-commerce platform reported disappointing second-quarter results. ContextLogic's revenue fell 6% year over year to $656 million. The downturn was driven by a 32% plunge in ContextLogic's core marketplace revenue.

  • Crypto is reshaping the world economy, 50 years after Nixon ended the dollar’s peg to gold. Here’s how some are playing it

    Is the global economy steering toward a Bretton Woods for the digital-currency age? Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of what has been described as the dropping of a “monetary bombshell” on the world financial system, when President Richard Nixon announced that the U.S. dollar would no longer be pegged to gold (GC00) effectively yanking America out of an international currency regime established by the Bretton Woods agreement. The international monetary system was forged in the 1940s amid the fight against fascism and global economic instability.

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Here's Why Tattooed Chef Stock Tanked Today

    Shares of food company Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) tanked on Friday after the company reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021. One of the primary drivers during the quarter was the company's increased product distribution. It seems like Tattooed Chef stock is dropping today because of the guidance offered by management.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy The Trade Desk, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The Trade Desk's (NASDAQ: TTD) stock dipped on Aug. 9 after the ad tech company posted its second-quarter results. Does The Trade Desk's post-earnings pullback represent a buying opportunity? The Trade Desk is the world's largest independent DSP (demand-side platform) for ads.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • Moderna’s Stock Crumbled This Week. Investors Are Questioning Its Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.