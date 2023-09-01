Did you buy a lotto ticket in Texas? You may be $6.75 million richer and not know it.

Someone in Texas is a helluva lot richer and may be keeping it on the downlow or doesn't know it yet.

According to the Texas Lottery, a winning ticket worth $6.75 million was sold at a Kroger in Pearland and, as of Friday, its owner had not claimed the prize.

Pearland about 15 miles south of downtown Houston.

What were Wednesday's winning numbers in Texas?

The winning ticket matched all six numbers - 6-11-16-21-25-32 −and was drawn Wednesday night, lottery officials said.

The ticketholder, officials said, has 180 days to claim the prize.

