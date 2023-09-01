Did you buy a lotto ticket in Texas? You may be $6.75 million richer and not know it.
Someone in Texas is a helluva lot richer and may be keeping it on the downlow or doesn't know it yet.
According to the Texas Lottery, a winning ticket worth $6.75 million was sold at a Kroger in Pearland and, as of Friday, its owner had not claimed the prize.
Pearland about 15 miles south of downtown Houston.
A $6.25 MILLION jackpot winning ticket for last night’s #Lotto Texas jackpot was sold in #Pearland!#Texas #TexasLottery pic.twitter.com/4oa0UviZre
— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) August 31, 2023
What were Wednesday's winning numbers in Texas?
The winning ticket matched all six numbers - 6-11-16-21-25-32 −and was drawn Wednesday night, lottery officials said.
The ticketholder, officials said, has 180 days to claim the prize.
