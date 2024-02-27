Did deputy director "leak" document? Local elections board holding hearing

Feb. 27—The Montgomery County Board of Elections is holding a hearing today regarding allegations that a document was leaked by board Deputy Director Russ Joseph to Democrats who objected to former Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald's bid to run as a Republican in the March 19 primary for Montgomery County Commission.

Joseph is a Democrat and and co-equal in heading the board with Director Jeff Rezabek, a Republican. Rezabek released the results of the board's internal investigation Tuesday morning in response to a records request from the Dayton Daily News.

The board had voted in January to open an investigation after an attorney representing challengers attempted to submit as evidence a memo from the county prosecutor's office to the board about the legality of the protest. At the time Rezabek said the document was privileged information that the board had not given permission to be be shared.

The investigation found that Joseph forwarded the document on Jan. 10 to Democratic Party Chairman Mohamed Al-Hamdani, one of the protesters against McDonald's candidacy. Joseph notified board Chairwoman Rhine McLin and board member Barbara Gorman, both Democrats, as well as Rezabek that he'd shared the memo, according to the investigation.

Al-Hamdani forwarded it to Montgomery County Democrat Party attorney Dennis Lieberman, who is married to Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, the Democrat McDonald is expected to face in November's election.

Dennis Lieberman said he forwarded the document to Don McTigue, legal counsel for the protestors, according to the investigation.

McDonald was a longtime Democrat and elected member of the Montgomery County Democratic Party Central Committee, when she announced on Nov. 27 that she intended to enter the Republican primary. McDonald sent a letter to the county Democratic Party in January resigning her party post, retroactive to Nov. 27.

Al-Hamdani and a voter Brenda Blauser filed a protest against McDonald's candidacy, arguing that McDonald did not file a declaration of intent to run as a Republican.

Story continues

The county board deadlocked on the challenge, with the board's two Republicans voting to allow McDonald on the primary ballot and the two Democrats opposing it. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose sided with the Republicans in his role as tie-breaker.

As a result, McDonald is on the GOP primary ballot for county commission and is unopposed.

Debbie Lieberman is also unopposed in the Democratic Party primary and so the two are expected to faceoff in November.

McDonald lost her bid for a third term as Trotwood mayor when then-Vice Mayor Yvette Page beat her in the November election.

This story is developing and will be updated.

