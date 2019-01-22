What Did Foot Locker, Inc.’s (NYSE:FL) CEO Take Home Last Year?

Dick Johnson became the CEO of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) in 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

View our latest analysis for Foot Locker

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

How Does Dick Johnson’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Foot Locker, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$6.6b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$6.4m. (This is based on the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$1.1m. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$4.0b to US$12b, we found the median CEO compensation was US$6.4m.

So Dick Johnson is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. This doesn’t tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Foot Locker has changed from year to year.

NYSE:FL CEO Compensation January 22nd 19 More

Is Foot Locker, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Foot Locker, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 16% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 2.4%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that earnings per share are lower over three years. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the earnings per share is down. It’s hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration.

You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Foot Locker, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 2.7% over three years, many shareholders in Foot Locker, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Dick Johnson is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

Returns have been disappointing and the company is not growing its earnings per share. Suffice it to say, we don’t think the CEO is underpaid! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Foot Locker.

Or you might prefer this data-rich interactive visualization of historic revenue and earnings.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



