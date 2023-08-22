What Did Global Markets Do Today While US Was Sleeping?

On Monday, August 21, U.S. markets ended mixed; Nasdaq was up more than 1%, ending a four-session losing streak, with NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) surging on investors' optimism ahead of earnings along with other technology stocks gaining.

S&P 500's saw the biggest gains coming from consumer discretionary and information technology and lower closing prices for stocks in real estate, consumer staples, and energy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 0.11% at 34,463.69 on Monday; the S&P 500 was up 0.69%, closing at 4,399.77; and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.56%, ending the session at 13,497.59.

Asian Markets Today

Japan's Nikkei 225 closed Tuesday's session higher by 1.05% at 31,885.00, with banking stocks rising amid a surge in bond yields.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.09%, ending the session at 7,121.60, reflecting gains in the tech sector.

China's Shanghai Composite closed the session at 3,120.33, up 0.88%, Shenzhen CSI 300 rose 0.77% to close at 3,758.23.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.92%, closing at 17,774.00.

Eurozone at 05:30 AM ET

The Pan-European STOXX 600 index is up 1.06%. The DAX index in Germany traded 1.07% higher.

The CAC 40 in France rose 1.25%.

European markets are higher as the tech sector gains, which awaits the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole gathering later in the week.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 traded higher by 0.64%.

Commodities at 05:30 AM ET

Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.22% at $79.94/bbl, and Brent was down 0.32% to $84.19/bbl.

Natural Gas slid by 1.79% to $2585.

Gold was trading higher by 0.42% at $1,931.05, Silver rose by 0.56% to $23.469, and Copper was up 1.33% to $3.765.

US Futures at 05:30 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.19%, S&P 500 futures rose 0.35%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.48%.

Forex at 05:30 AM ET

The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.09% to 103.22. USD/JPY was down 0.40% to 145.59, while USD/AUD was down 0.54% to 1.550.

