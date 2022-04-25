'Did we just lose?': Twitter users react to Elon Musk buying the social media platform

Twitter will have a new owner.

After days of speculation, the widely popular social media app confirmed Tesla CEO Elon Musk would be buying the company in a deal worth $44 billion. Last week, Musk said he had lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter as he negotiated the purchase with the company.

While the purchase gives Musk control of another giant company, many people are not sure what the deal means for the future of Twitter.

Scott Kessler, global sector lead for technology media at Third Bridge, said in a statement that "it seems that major changes are ahead for Twitter if Musk succeeds, but the specifics at this point are pretty lacking."

Musk tweeted on Monday he hopes "even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means."

Still, people are having mixed reactions to the deal.

A survey of 2,000 Americans by Preply.com found that 2 in 3 people did not want Musk to take control of Twitter. In another survey done by platform OnePulse, 55.4% of 1,000 Americans believe Musk has his own interests in mind about buying Twitter.

On Monday, some Twitter users wondered if Musk will crackdown on any negative tweets about him.

elon musk spending $43 billion to stop getting bullied on twitter when he could’ve simply been less annoying is insane — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) April 25, 2022

"I just don't think Elon Musk is a good person--"



My Samsung Galaxy S10+ installed with the latest version of Twitter: pic.twitter.com/BPkPrDBr9l — Дастанович @ Mega Man marathon (@Dastanovich_) April 25, 2022

Twitter users also couldn't believe how much it cost for Musk to buy the company.

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion while I'm looking for a house like... pic.twitter.com/0oGpvis0jv — Backpacks, Controllers, and Ryan (@BkpksandCtrls) April 25, 2022

how does one have $44 billion to spend on a bird app? not million but billion !!??! https://t.co/Vku8njqXdQ pic.twitter.com/UXUwj7yNyk — rona ☾ (@chrryfilms) April 25, 2022

Others found the purchase as a joke.

I can think of a million other things I could spend $44 billion on and the bird app isn't one of them. — 𝕁 𝔸 ℂ (@jac315ecu) April 25, 2022

Leaked image of Elon Musk Buying Twitter for 44 Billion dollars pic.twitter.com/3KfDfdMv48 — Steven Senpai (@StevenSenpai_) April 25, 2022

People are also worried if Musk's ownership will bring back disinformation on the app. Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, a nonprofit media watchdog group, said the purchase can "unleash a wave of toxicity and harassment."

Twitter users said this could be a big deal for suspended accounts, and they aren't looking forward to the future of the app.

Suspended accounts coming back after Twitter takeover by Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/yCYN1l6DjF — MB 💫 (@MadridBaIIers) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk to Twitter Board of directors at Twitter HQ after buying entire stake in company for 44 billion dollars!#twittersold pic.twitter.com/0WkqPVHTZ9 — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) April 25, 2022

Everyone when Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion pic.twitter.com/Hjq5MTpvBa — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 25, 2022

stan twitter hiding after twitter got sold to elon musk: pic.twitter.com/3iJeJRQjLn — maddy (@lastingriot) April 25, 2022

Contributing: Brett Molina, Terry Collins

