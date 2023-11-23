Did you know? Jacksonville's Regency Square mall once had 160 stores, restaurants

For decades, Regency Square mall was Ground Zero for Black Friday shopping in Jacksonville, with thousands of shoppers packing the Arlington mall’s stores, food court, corridors and more.

When it opened in March 1967, the mall boasted 60 stores, including department stores JCPenney, Furchgott’s, May-Cohen's, Ivey’s and F.W. Woolworth & Co.

Fourteen years later, in 1981, Regency added 90 new stores and restaurants, bringing the total number of stores and eateries to more than 160 to the 1.2 million-square-foot enclosed mall. Among those was Sears, which relocated from downtown, cementing the mall as Jacksonville’s retail mecca for holiday shopping for years to come.

That changed beginning in 1990, with the opening of The Avenues mall just 10 miles away. And again in 2005, with the opening of the massive St. Johns Town Center, also on the Southside, and a year later, when River City Marketplace opened in North Jacksonville.

In the following years, some of Regency’s biggest tenants departed, including department store Belk in 2015, leaving a 144,000-square-foot vacancy in the middle of the mall. Belk opened a standalone store less than four miles away at Atlantic North.

In 2020, JCPenney – the mall’s last original tenant – closed, leaving Dillard’s as Regency’s sole anchor store. (The store has been operating as a clearance center for well over a decade.)

Is Regency Square mall still open?

Yes, the mall is still open. In October, Lake City-based Blackwater Development announced that it was interested in purchasing the shopping center from Regency Realty, which has owned the mall since 2014.

"We are currently early in the initial phase of the due diligence process," said Rurmell McGee, Blackwater's president, in an email statement to the Times-Union. "Our primary objective at this juncture is to conduct a thorough assessment of the property and determine the project's feasibility."

What stores are in Regency Square mall in Jacksonville?

According to the mall’s website, the following stores and businesses are open:

Bath & Body Works

Décor Jewelry

Dillard’s

Island Gale Patio

Jimmy Jazz

Leveled Up

Mischief

Modern Furniture Outlet

Regency Health Food

Rogers Jewelry

Vend-Abeauti

Yourself Expression

What restaurants are open at Jacksonville’s Regency Square mall?

Boba Blends

Catering by Chef Tony

First Coast Cookies

Lauren’s Seafood

Mandarin Kitchen

Peru Chicken

Tokyo Sakura

What other businesses are open at Regency Square mall?

AMC Theatres

Cut & Stitch

Dentmall of Florida

Firestone

I Love Music Foundation

Impact Church

IRIS Lending Library for the Blind

LensCrafters

Motorcycle Safety Training

How old is Regency Square mall?

Opened in March 1967, the mall is more than 55 years old.

What were the original tenants of Regency Square mall?

Here’s a list of the mall’s tenants that first year, starting on the east end at J.C. Penney, according to the 1968 Jacksonville city directory, published by Polk’s:

J.C. Penney (department store)

Singer Sewing Machines

Flair Fabrics

Halpern’s Men’s and Boys Shop (men’s clothing)

Nancy Scott (women’s clothing)

F.W. Woolworth Co.

Holland’s Barber Shop

Schwobilt Clothes

Spencer Gifts

Thom McAn Shoe Store

National Shirt Shops

Furchgott’s (department store)

Baker’s Shoe Store

World Bazaar Gifts

O’Neill’s Card & Candle Shop

Lillie Rubin (women’s clothing)

Underwood Jewelers

The Matador (men’s clothing)

Piccadilly Cafeteria

May-Cohen’s (department store)

Levy’s

French Novelty Country Shop (women’s clothing)

Elson’s Books

Castro Convertibles (furniture)

Walgreen Drug Stores

Rosenblum’s (clothing)

Florsheim Shoe Shop

Russell Stover Candies

Mayfair Opticians

Riverside Camera

Motherhood Maternity Shops

Regency Floral

Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan

Red Carpet Inn restaurant

Radio Shack

Bresler’s Ice Cream

Nice House of Music

Scot Ties

Merle Norman Cosmetics

Larry’s Shoe Stores

Ivey’s (department store)

State Farm Insurance

The Wiggery

Toy and Hobby Chest

Kinney Shoes

Lerner Shops (women’s clothing)

Vogue Shops (women’s clothing)

Kay Jewelry Co.

Size 5-7-9 (women’s clothing)

Walsh Shoe Repair

Max E. Shafer (optometrist)

John R. Kelley (dentist)

The Leader

State Farm Mutual Insurance Co.

Ponderosa Steak House

Colonial Stores

Atlantic Loan Co.

Arnold Palmer Cleaning Center (dry cleaner)

Did you know? May Cohens had 5 names during its tenure at Regency Square

What stores were open at Regency Square at the height of its popularity?

In March 1981, Regency Square mall celebrated the Grand Opening of its expanded mall, which included 90 new stores and restaurants, bringing the total number of stores and eateries to more than 160 to the 1.2 million-square-foot enclosed mall.

Here is a look at Regency’s store directory in 1981, courtesy of a special advertising section in the former Jacksonville Journal.

Department, Specialty

Furchgott’s

Ivey’s

May Cohens

J.C. Penney

Sears, Roebuck & Co.

Women’s Apparel

Added Dimension

Body Shop

Brooks Fashion

Cache

Casual Corner

Colony Shop

County Seat

Foxmoor

French Novelty

The Gap

It’s Only Natural

Jarrod’s

Jenny Lane

Lerner’s

Levitation

Levy-Wolf

Lillie Rubin

The Limited

Mikey

Motherhood Maternity

Ormond

The Other Woman

Pappagallo Shop

Park Lane Hosiery

Peck & Peck

7th Avenue Warehouse

Size 5-7-9

Susie’s Casuals

Vogue Shop

Menswear

Alexander Steed

Chess King

County Seat

The Gap

Gingiss Formal Wear

Halpern’s

H.I.S.

Identitees

J. Riggings

Jarrod’s

Levitation

Levy-Wolf

Matador

National Shirt Shop

Players

Schwobilt

Shoes

Baker Shoes

Bari Shoes

Buster Brown

Connie Shoes

Florsheim Shoes

Hanover Shoes

Johnston Murphy

Kinney Shoes

Landrover

Larry’s Shoes

La Scarpa

Stepps

Utsey’s Air Step

Wild Pair

Jewelry

Carlyle & Co.

Jacob’s

Kay

Ole

Rutherford’s Diamond Gallery

Underwood’s

Zales

Books, Cards, Gifts

B. Dalton

Bentley’s Luggage

Bookland

Lavender & Co.

O’Neill’s Card & Candle

Regency Tobacco

Ship Oar Shore

Smith’s Knife & Gift

Spencer Gifts

Things Remembered

Vickie’s Hallmark

Home Furnishings

Audio Tech

The Door Store

The Entertainer

European Creations

Nice House of Music

Phone Center Store

Radio Shack

Record Bar

Singer

Video Concepts

World Bazaar

Toys, Hobby & Specialty Activity

Athletic Attic

Craft Showcase

Footlocker

Gunrunners

Only Happiness

Scholar’s Choice

Sunglass Hut

Toy Parade

Wolf Camera

Food

Bono’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q

Bresler’s

Cheese Wheel

Coastal Cookie

Coffee, Tea & Thee

Glass Oven Bakery

Hickory Farms

Houlihan’s

Mr. Dunderbak’s

Murdick’s Fudge

Orange Tree

Peanut Shack

Picadilly Cafeteria

Regency Health Foods

Russell Stover

Swensen’s

The Commons (food court)

All-American Hero

Chick-fil-A

Cozzoli’s

Kosta’s

Natural Eats

Peking Express

Paddy’s Place

Roman Gardens

Entertainment

Forum Fair

6-Plex Theatre

Drug & Variety

Walgreens

Woolworth’s

Services

A&E Jewelers

Alan’s Barber Shop

Atlantic Bank

Barnet Bank ATM

Commission Discount

Cosmopolitan Travel

Eastern Air Line Tickets

Fidelity Federal

Opinions

Dr. John Kelly

Mayfair Opticians

Regis Beauty Salon & Face Factory

Dr. Max Schafer

Shear Pleasure Beauty Salon

State Farm Insurance

Total Energy Plant

U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Post Office

Walsh Shoe Repair

