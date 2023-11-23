Did you know? Jacksonville's Regency Square mall once had 160 stores, restaurants
For decades, Regency Square mall was Ground Zero for Black Friday shopping in Jacksonville, with thousands of shoppers packing the Arlington mall’s stores, food court, corridors and more.
When it opened in March 1967, the mall boasted 60 stores, including department stores JCPenney, Furchgott’s, May-Cohen's, Ivey’s and F.W. Woolworth & Co.
Fourteen years later, in 1981, Regency added 90 new stores and restaurants, bringing the total number of stores and eateries to more than 160 to the 1.2 million-square-foot enclosed mall. Among those was Sears, which relocated from downtown, cementing the mall as Jacksonville’s retail mecca for holiday shopping for years to come.
That changed beginning in 1990, with the opening of The Avenues mall just 10 miles away. And again in 2005, with the opening of the massive St. Johns Town Center, also on the Southside, and a year later, when River City Marketplace opened in North Jacksonville.
In the following years, some of Regency’s biggest tenants departed, including department store Belk in 2015, leaving a 144,000-square-foot vacancy in the middle of the mall. Belk opened a standalone store less than four miles away at Atlantic North.
In 2020, JCPenney – the mall’s last original tenant – closed, leaving Dillard’s as Regency’s sole anchor store. (The store has been operating as a clearance center for well over a decade.)
Is Regency Square mall still open?
Yes, the mall is still open. In October, Lake City-based Blackwater Development announced that it was interested in purchasing the shopping center from Regency Realty, which has owned the mall since 2014.
"We are currently early in the initial phase of the due diligence process," said Rurmell McGee, Blackwater's president, in an email statement to the Times-Union. "Our primary objective at this juncture is to conduct a thorough assessment of the property and determine the project's feasibility."
What stores are in Regency Square mall in Jacksonville?
According to the mall’s website, the following stores and businesses are open:
Bath & Body Works
Décor Jewelry
Dillard’s
Island Gale Patio
Jimmy Jazz
Leveled Up
Mischief
Modern Furniture Outlet
Regency Health Food
Rogers Jewelry
Vend-Abeauti
Yourself Expression
What restaurants are open at Jacksonville’s Regency Square mall?
Boba Blends
Catering by Chef Tony
First Coast Cookies
Lauren’s Seafood
Mandarin Kitchen
Peru Chicken
Tokyo Sakura
What other businesses are open at Regency Square mall?
AMC Theatres
Cut & Stitch
Dentmall of Florida
Firestone
I Love Music Foundation
Impact Church
IRIS Lending Library for the Blind
LensCrafters
Motorcycle Safety Training
How old is Regency Square mall?
Opened in March 1967, the mall is more than 55 years old.
What were the original tenants of Regency Square mall?
Here’s a list of the mall’s tenants that first year, starting on the east end at J.C. Penney, according to the 1968 Jacksonville city directory, published by Polk’s:
J.C. Penney (department store)
Singer Sewing Machines
Flair Fabrics
Halpern’s Men’s and Boys Shop (men’s clothing)
Nancy Scott (women’s clothing)
F.W. Woolworth Co.
Holland’s Barber Shop
Schwobilt Clothes
Spencer Gifts
Thom McAn Shoe Store
National Shirt Shops
Furchgott’s (department store)
Baker’s Shoe Store
World Bazaar Gifts
O’Neill’s Card & Candle Shop
Lillie Rubin (women’s clothing)
Underwood Jewelers
The Matador (men’s clothing)
Piccadilly Cafeteria
May-Cohen’s (department store)
Levy’s
French Novelty Country Shop (women’s clothing)
Elson’s Books
Castro Convertibles (furniture)
Walgreen Drug Stores
Rosenblum’s (clothing)
Florsheim Shoe Shop
Russell Stover Candies
Mayfair Opticians
Riverside Camera
Motherhood Maternity Shops
Regency Floral
Fidelity Federal Savings & Loan
Red Carpet Inn restaurant
Radio Shack
Bresler’s Ice Cream
Nice House of Music
Scot Ties
Merle Norman Cosmetics
Larry’s Shoe Stores
Ivey’s (department store)
State Farm Insurance
The Wiggery
Toy and Hobby Chest
Kinney Shoes
Lerner Shops (women’s clothing)
Vogue Shops (women’s clothing)
Kay Jewelry Co.
Size 5-7-9 (women’s clothing)
Walsh Shoe Repair
Max E. Shafer (optometrist)
John R. Kelley (dentist)
The Leader
State Farm Mutual Insurance Co.
Ponderosa Steak House
Colonial Stores
Atlantic Loan Co.
Arnold Palmer Cleaning Center (dry cleaner)
Did you know? May Cohens had 5 names during its tenure at Regency Square
What stores were open at Regency Square at the height of its popularity?
In March 1981, Regency Square mall celebrated the Grand Opening of its expanded mall, which included 90 new stores and restaurants, bringing the total number of stores and eateries to more than 160 to the 1.2 million-square-foot enclosed mall.
Here is a look at Regency’s store directory in 1981, courtesy of a special advertising section in the former Jacksonville Journal.
Department, Specialty
Furchgott’s
Ivey’s
May Cohens
J.C. Penney
Sears, Roebuck & Co.
Women’s Apparel
Added Dimension
Body Shop
Brooks Fashion
Cache
Casual Corner
Colony Shop
County Seat
Foxmoor
French Novelty
The Gap
It’s Only Natural
Jarrod’s
Jenny Lane
Lerner’s
Levitation
Levy-Wolf
Lillie Rubin
The Limited
Mikey
Motherhood Maternity
Ormond
The Other Woman
Pappagallo Shop
Park Lane Hosiery
Peck & Peck
7th Avenue Warehouse
Size 5-7-9
Susie’s Casuals
Vogue Shop
Menswear
Alexander Steed
Chess King
County Seat
The Gap
Gingiss Formal Wear
Halpern’s
H.I.S.
Identitees
J. Riggings
Jarrod’s
Levitation
Levy-Wolf
Matador
National Shirt Shop
Players
Schwobilt
Shoes
Baker Shoes
Bari Shoes
Buster Brown
Connie Shoes
Florsheim Shoes
Hanover Shoes
Johnston Murphy
Kinney Shoes
Landrover
Larry’s Shoes
La Scarpa
Stepps
Utsey’s Air Step
Wild Pair
Jewelry
Carlyle & Co.
Jacob’s
Kay
Ole
Rutherford’s Diamond Gallery
Underwood’s
Zales
Books, Cards, Gifts
B. Dalton
Bentley’s Luggage
Bookland
Lavender & Co.
O’Neill’s Card & Candle
Regency Tobacco
Ship Oar Shore
Smith’s Knife & Gift
Spencer Gifts
Things Remembered
Vickie’s Hallmark
Home Furnishings
Audio Tech
The Door Store
The Entertainer
European Creations
Nice House of Music
Phone Center Store
Radio Shack
Record Bar
Singer
Video Concepts
World Bazaar
Toys, Hobby & Specialty Activity
Athletic Attic
Craft Showcase
Footlocker
Gunrunners
Only Happiness
Scholar’s Choice
Sunglass Hut
Toy Parade
Wolf Camera
Food
Bono’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q
Bresler’s
Cheese Wheel
Coastal Cookie
Coffee, Tea & Thee
Glass Oven Bakery
Hickory Farms
Houlihan’s
Mr. Dunderbak’s
Murdick’s Fudge
Orange Tree
Peanut Shack
Picadilly Cafeteria
Regency Health Foods
Russell Stover
Swensen’s
The Commons (food court)
All-American Hero
Chick-fil-A
Cozzoli’s
Kosta’s
Natural Eats
Peking Express
Paddy’s Place
Roman Gardens
Entertainment
Forum Fair
6-Plex Theatre
Drug & Variety
Walgreens
Woolworth’s
Services
A&E Jewelers
Alan’s Barber Shop
Atlantic Bank
Barnet Bank ATM
Commission Discount
Cosmopolitan Travel
Eastern Air Line Tickets
Fidelity Federal
Opinions
Dr. John Kelly
Mayfair Opticians
Regis Beauty Salon & Face Factory
Dr. Max Schafer
Shear Pleasure Beauty Salon
State Farm Insurance
Total Energy Plant
U.S. Coast Guard
U.S. Post Office
Walsh Shoe Repair
