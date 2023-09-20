Did you miss the best week to buy a home this year? A Bergen County agent weighs in

Looks like you may have just missed it.

If you've been considering buying a home in North Jersey, the best week to do so may have already passed, according to a recent report from Realtor.com.

In North Jersey, Sept. 10 through Sept. 16 was found to be the best time to buy a home, because median listing prices were about 3.6% lower than the summer peak. There were also 15.7% more new listings than average for this time of year.

Nationally, the best time to buy a home will be Oct. 1 through Oct. 7. Based on historical homebuying trends for this time of year, the report suggested that we may see up to 17% more active home listings nationwide than at the start of the year, with buyers saving more than $15,000 during this week compared with the summer peak for a median-priced home of $445,000.

The report considered several factors when determining the best weeks for home buying: listing prices, inventory levels, "fresh" listings, time on the market, homebuyer demand and price reductions. The best week is meant to represent a balanced view of market conditions based on these factors, and when they are most favorable for home buyers.

Since what was considered to be North Jersey's best week for home buying has already passed, did buyers really miss the best opportunity to get their new home? Melinda Cronk, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker in Ridgewood, doesn't think so.

She said it's hard to say whether there are better weeks for buyers to have more of an advantage in the housing market than others, especially because we are still in a market where sellers have a leg up.

"People always want to buy at the bottom, but you only know the bottom when you've passed it," Cronk said. "The one thing we always tell our buyers is that the best time for them to buy a house is when they're comfortable. When the right house comes, they're going to know it and they're going to work hard to secure it at that time. But people shouldn't settle and shouldn't feel pressured to grab the first thing they see just because inventory is limited."

This year has been the first when our market has seen a return to the rhythm we had before the pandemic, with summer months slow and the spring and fall seasons busier. She said that until now, it had been 12 months of non-stop busy activity in our housing market.

So far this month, our area has seen the most new market inventory since May. Cronk said this aspect will help buyers overcome the frustration they have been facing over the lack of new properties during the summer.

She also said this time of year may be slightly less competitive, because in the spring and early summer, the market tends to be more competitive due to an increase in buyers who want to be in and settled before the school year begins. This does not mean North Jersey's housing market has become less competitive overall, though, she said.

"There has not been a transaction that we've done that wasn't a multiple-offer transaction since 2020. Every single one of them has had multiple offers," Cronk said. "That's just the norm now. It will change again at some point, but it's just hard to say that there's a best week for buyers to have an advantage."

