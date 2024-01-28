What did your new neighbor pay? We have all the South Shore real estate sales

Every week, we post all the South Shore real estate sales in an easy to read town-by-town list. Be a nosy neighbor. Be smart about your biggest investment. Or just enjoy perusing. (Did you miss last week's? Check it out in this story. Don't let this modest outside deceive you. It's a gem inside. And a second building, too.)

Norfolk County home prices fell in December. Read the full story here.

The real estate market is still red hot. We have your guide to the South Shore, Massachusetts sales, provided by The Warren Group. And, click on the links below to see inside the homes. We have the scoop on what sold and for how much. Every week, we post these transactions for you and give you the five most expensive sales on the South Shore.

Top 5 homes sales for the South Shore, Massachusetts, for Jan. 2-5, 2024

1. $1,885,000, 111 Mann Hill Road, Scituate, Jennifer R Adams 2015 T and Daniel J. Adams to Robert C. and Megan Quinn, Jan. 4, 2024, single family.

2. $1,620,000, 225 Prospect St., Norwell, Joseph Timmons and Town Pt Mtg Truts 2018-4 to Towd Pt Mtg T2018 -4 and Us Bank TCom Tr,Jan. 5, 2024, single family.

3. $1,500,000, 76 Downer Ave., Hingham, David and Kerrin Forsyth to Griffin and Kaitlin G. Guerin, Jan. 2, 2024, single family.

This home at 105 Waterman Road, Canton, was sold for $1,499,000 on Jan. 3, 2024.

4. $1,499,000, 105 Waterman Road, Canton, Michael D. and Allison J. Benson to Jeffrey and Linda Pachter, Jan. 3, 2024, single family.

5. $1,429,000, 8 Backriver Road Unit 8, Hingham, John F. Kenny Jr to Judy A. Gray, Jan. 4, 2024, condo.

South Shore, Massachusetts, real estate sales for Jan. 2-5, 2024

Abington

362 Diane Circle, James C. and Rose M. Foley Jr. to Jacob Walkins, $615,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Braintree

6 Erickson St., Evans Jr. Ralph W. Est and James Patterson to 6 Erickson Street Limited Liability Co., $490,000, Jan. 3, single family.

414 John Mahar Hwy Unit A407, David F. and Erin Q. Sheehan to Hansbury Family Trust and Eileen Hansbury, $615,000, Jan. 5, condo.

Canton

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 401, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to Dolan Anthony, $869,785, Jan. 3, condo.

10 Sioux Drive, George A. Armington and Keybank Na to Karla Arias, $858,000, Jan. 3, single family.

319 Sherman St., Michael and Sarah Nemetz to Caleb Lathrop and Taylor Lathrop-Connors, $1,160,000, Jan. 4, single family.

360 Neponset St. Unit 508, Michael J. Lowe to Nazari and Oksana Syneiko, $360,000, Jan. 2, condo.

105 Waterman Road, Michael D. and Allison J. Benson to Jeffrey and Linda Pachter, $1,499,000, Jan. 3, single family.

236 Dedham St., Kevin B. Mcgonagle to Debra M. and Stuart Schmill, $856,991, Jan. 3, single family.

50 Coppersmith Way Unit 310, Canton Copperworks Limited Liability Co. to John P. Fink, $637,321, Jan. 5, condo.

224 York St., Robert and Melissa Schiavo to Antonio and Maria P. Gelfusa, $900,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Carver

S. Main St. Lot 2, Adga Realty Limited Liability Co. to Zero Realty Trust and Elizabeth Brown, $400,000, Jan. 4.

S. Main St. Lot 3, Adga Realty Limited Liability Co. to Zero Realty Trust and Elizabeth Brown, $400,000, Jan. 4.

Lakeview St., Adga Realty Limited Liability Co. to Zero Realty Trust and Elizabeth Brown, $400,000, Jan. 4.

8 Chance Court Unit 8, Richard A. Ballantyne to James C. and Kelly A. Lynch, $525,000, Jan. 5, condo.

S. Main St. Lot 1, Adga Realty Limited Liability Co. to Zero Realty Trust and Elizabeth Brown, $400,000, Jan. 4.

73 Crystal Lake Drive, Christiano Joan I. Est and Francis A. Chriistiano 2nd to Jolene Bissett and Kevin Enman, $415,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Cohasset

447 Beechwood St., Gregory S. Ferreira to Katie Maretz and Conor Johnson, $1,050,000, Jan. 4, single family.

84 Summer St. Unit 2, Scott L. and Catherine A. Murphy to Christopher and Susannah Adams, $560,000, Jan. 5, condo.

2 Rose Hill Lane, Daniel E. and Christa L. Hagearty to Victoria D. and Richard F. Rodeschini, $1,305,000, Jan. 3, single family.

Duxbury

333 Franklin St., Peter F. and Josephine A. Stock to Paul G. and Jill M. Boudreau, $1,100,000, Jan. 4, single family.

227 Bay Road, Ann K. Noyes T. and Nancy M. Roode to Ew England Envi & Consult, $600,000, Jan. 4, single family.

30 Trout Farm Lane Unit 30, Michael C. Phippen to Edward Tyler, $450,000, Jan. 5, condo.

4 Deerpath Trail N., Daniel P. and Rebecca K. Brown to Steven A. and Erick B. Lias, $980,000, Jan. 3, single family.

47 Summer St., Patrick and Lindsay Clancy to Michael C. and Charles Phippen, $675,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Halifax

216 Plymouth St., King Phillip Realty Trust and Maureen Mahon to F&n Limited Liability Co., $550,000, Jan. 3, single family.

Hanover

427 Columbia Road, Tailwind Realty Trust and Robert C. Merrill to 427 Columbia Hanover Limited Liability Co., $1,350,000, Jan. 5.

1299 Hanover St., Zachary G. and Taylor Mertz to Carly Derleth and Dylan C. Woods, $725,000, Jan. 5, single family.

295 Winter St. Unit 16, Jsc Holdings Limited Liability Co. to J&j Hanover Prop Limited Liability Co., $360,000, Jan. 3.

School St., Brian Melanson to Aj Realty Trust and Jason Kennedy, $255,000, Jan. 5.

295 Winter St. Unit 10, Jsc Holdings Limited Liability Co. to Richard P. Mccabe, $280,000, Jan. 2.

30 Mill Brook Way, Jaince Shields-Pachal to Erin Q. and David Sheehan, $1,100,000, Jan. 5, single family.

20 Clark Circle, Dympna M. Connors to Jason A. Youmatz and Julie C. Behenna, $935,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Hanson

544 Spring St., Richard G. and Jean D. Morrill to Michael A. Ouellette, $440,000, Jan. 5, single family.

223 E. Washington St., Eric and Melissa Wilson to Bryan K. Turner and Mary M. Collins, $610,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Hingham

3 Chatham Circle, Orr Jr. James H. Est and Peter R. Brown to Casey A. Cwynar and Gina M. Jamieson, $1,100,000, Jan. 5, single family.

29 Jones St., Christine Collins and William W. Frazier to Harborview Dev Limited Liability Co., $100,000, Jan. 4, single family.

8 Backriver Road Unit 8, John F. Kenny Jr. to Judy A. Gray, $1,429,000, Jan. 4, condo.

188 Hull St., April D. and Nicholas E. Paventi to Elizabeth K. Victor and Emre Keskin, $840,000, Jan. 4, single family.

76 Downer Ave., David and Kerrin Forsyth to Griffin and Kaitlin G. Guerin, $1,500,000, Jan. 2, single family.

Hull

16 Main St., Love Eileen B. Est and Peter M. Davis to Particia Dowling, $600,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Kingston

16 3 Rivers Drive, Mark J. Langley and Meghan Oconnell to Michael and Debra Lacolla, $735,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Marshfield

97 Foster Ave., Cascade Funding Mtg T. Hb5 to Klaudiusz Kielb, $541,000, Jan. 5, single family.

544 Pine St., Daniel and Rosalind Curtin to Jared Tokarz and Peri Schaut, $830,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Norwell

225 Prospect St., Joseph Timmons and Town Pt Mtg Truts 2018-4 to Towd Pt Mtg T2018 -4 and Us Bank TCom Tr, $1,620,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Pembroke

47 Station St., 81 Faxon Park Rd Realty Trust and Daniel Scribi to Michael J. and Katherine S. Bruno, $859,000, Jan. 4, single family.

18 Bagnell Drive Unit 18, Medaglia Sandra J. Est and Christine Chaplin to David W. Ham and Pamela A. Mcclendon, $599,000, Jan. 5, condo.

595 Washington St. Unit C9, Thomas and Janel Mchugh to Janice Shields-Paschal, $650,000, Jan. 5, condo.

127 Taylor St., Brian A. and Danielle N. Stathers to Thomas J. and Jessica Swenson Jr., $750,000, Jan. 5, single family.

40 Canoe Club Lane, Curtis S. Ludlow and Kathryn I. Jarrett to Michael A. and Jessica M. Clement, $1,330,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Plymouth

25 Canterbury Drive, Thomas A. and Pamela A. Lyne to Todd W. Krupa and Sandra L. Shores-Krupa, $800,000, Jan. 5, single family.

621 Wareham Road, Ernestine Ness to Noeo O. Flores and Mariela A. Lopez, $365,000, Jan. 5, single family.

90 Herring Pond Road, Mill Pond Realty Trust and Bradford C. Cushing to Champion Builders Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Jan. 5.

96 Herring Pond Road, Mill Pond Realty Trust and Bradford C. Cushing to Champion Builders Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Jan. 5.

92 Herring Pond Road, Mill Pond Realty Trust and Bradford C. Cushing to Champion Builders Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Jan. 5.

88 Herring Pond Road, Mill Pond Realty Trust and Bradford C. Cushing to Champion Builders Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Jan. 5.

94 Herring Pond Road, Mill Pond Realty Trust and Bradford C. Cushing to Champion Builders Limited Liability Co., $1,000,000, Jan. 5.

32 Shore Drive, 4 Stewart Limited Liability Co. to Matthew and Cynthia Arpin, $399,900, Jan. 5.

216 Water St. Unit 201B, Southern Dunes Limited Liability Co. to Daniel E. Marsters Jr., $585,375, Jan. 5, condo.

52 Holbeck Cor Unit 52, Arthur and Myra Perlis to David Hamburger, $766,500, Jan. 3, condo.

27 Ocean Walk Drive Unit 102, Ocean Walk Limited Liability Co. to Cindy L. Rochefort, $331,000, Jan. 3, condo.

11 Sleepy Hollow Drive, Robert L. Macmillan to Brent M. Chuma and Morgan B. Sowa, $657,500, Jan. 4, single family.

19 Williams Ave., Masley 2017 RET and Edward M. Masley to 19 Williams Ave Limited Liability Co., $400,000, Jan. 4, single family.

83 Cherry St., R&m T. and Philip M. Cash to Cathy M. Menton, $530,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Quincy

10 Sachem Park, Jacob Lafser and Gabrielle Miller to Deborah L. Ribak, $568,000, Jan. 4, single family.

1022 Hancock St. Unit 206, Diane and Albert Brunett to Elizabeth Doller, $632,000, Jan. 2, condo.

50 Ames St., Frank Rubino and Kha M. Truong to Frank Rubino, $40,000, Jan. 2, single family.

511 Hancock St. Unit 501, Nq3 Development Limited Liability Co. to Lin Family Trust and Wanlan He, $805,000, Jan. 4, condo.

50 George Road, Feeney T. and Lori Atterige to Mj Property Holdings Limited Liability Co., $574,900, Jan. 4, single family.

975 Southern Artery, Phuc V. Tran to Jenna Diamond and James Harty, $540,000, Jan. 2, single family.

76 Babcock St., Lisa O. Martel to Forest Lake Ventures Limited Liability Co., $300,000, Jan. 5, single family.

54 Grand View Ave., Yu Guo and Zuchun Li to Maung M. Myint and Khin Nwe, $930,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Randolph

96 Wilmarth Road, White Brian S. Est and David White to Phuoc P. Tong and Duyen T. Do, $449,000, Jan. 5, single family.

7 Alden Ave. E., Spearin Robert Est and Patricia Spearin to Charlene Williams, $707,000, Jan. 2, single family.

87 Highland Ave., Tank Menace Limited Liability Co. to Red Nosed Group Limited Liability Co., $550,000, Jan. 2, single family.

23 Toscano Way Unit 23, 502 South Main Hldg Limited Liability Co. to Rebecca F. Jean-Baptiste, $580,000, Jan. 5, condo.

29 Woodlawn Road, Cong H. Nguyen and Thu H. Pham to Hilaire Louis and Yanick Vertus, $690,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Rockland

482 Salem St., Erickson Family Trust and Mark C. Erickson to Christopher B. Fisher and Rachel A. Simili, $500,000, Jan. 3, single family.

315-321 Union St., Phoenix Building Mgmt Limited Liability Co. and Us Bank TCom to Velocity Com Cap Loan T. and Us Bank TCom Tr, $1,540,080, Jan. 5.

568 Hingham St., Charles S. and Angela J. Smith to Mahob Hingham Limited Liability Co., $340,000, Jan. 4, single family.

22 Everett St., Thomas J. Begley and Rockland TCom to 22 Everett Rock Limited Liability Co., $245,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Scituate

24 Doctors Hill Drive Unit 24, Fj Sheehan 2021 (irrevocable trust) and Michael C. Sheehan to Mjs Family Trust and Michael C. Sheehan, $500,000, Jan. 4, condo.

50 Oakhurst Road, Kerin L. Crimmins RET and Kerin L. Crimmins to Michael W. Crimmins Family Trust and Kerin L. Crimmins, $153,000, Jan. 2, single family.

14-16 Old Country Way Unit 4, Malloy Hall Limited Liability Co. to Linda E. Chapman, $779,000, Jan. 2, condo.

111 Mann Hill Road, Jennifer R. Adams 2015 T. and Daniel J. Adams to Robert C. and Megan Quinn, $1,885,000, Jan. 4, single family.

Sharon

56 Eisenhower Drive, Robert and Michelle Pepe to Rachel Pepe and Matthew Klayman, $1,400,000, Jan. 5, single family.

2 Reynolds Road, Neil J. and Robert W. Mcgrath 3rd to Houping Zhu and Chen Pei, $564,500, Jan. 3, single family.

Stoughton

22 Donald Road, Janice Taylor and Susan Catalano to David and Sarah Viola Jr., $530,000, Jan. 3, single family.

37 Shuman Ave., 37 Shuman Avenue Limited Liability Co. to Boston Brace Intl Inc., $4,250,000, Jan. 5.

17 Wyman St., Avondale Properties Limited Liability Co. to Rajesh Patel, $650,000, Jan. 3.

423 Pearl St. Unit 423, Peter A. Kaltsunas to James and Nicole Nelson, $204,000, Jan. 2, condo.

410 Park St., Nguyen-Do Family Trust and Christine Do to Angelo Dicenso, $460,000, Jan. 3, single family.

27 Glen St. Unit 13, James M. Horvitz to Dr O. J. Owens Limited Liability Co., $60,000, Jan. 5.

60 Glover Drive, Vicki Skoletsky Lt and Vicki Skoletsky to Alysandra Quinn and Antonia Barros, $612,000, Jan. 4, single family.

70 Jamie Lane, Sousa Family Trust and David R. Sousa to David R. Sousa and Jacqueline Mearn, $547,000, Jan. 2, single family.

Weymouth

107 Wilson Ave., Quigley Margaret J. Est and Jennifer Quigley to Donna L. Mcguire, $350,000, Jan. 4, single family.

26 Greentree Lane Unit 39, Steven T. and Daniel F. Mchugh Jr. to Thomas J. Marshall, $250,000, Jan. 5, condo.

229 Lake St. Unit C., Graeme and Sydney Burke to Sarah Pasquale, $387,000, Jan. 3, condo.

90 Trotter Road Unit 3201, Quint Steven E. Est and Robert Quint to Yuxin Yan, $555,000, Jan. 2, condo.

237 Front St., James and Kathleen M. Oleary to Matthew Mazzie, $894,000, Jan. 3, single family.

168 Webb St., Robbie Natalie and Richard Coletti to Augustin Cetoute and Nadine Eugene-Cetoute, $474,900, Jan. 2, single family.

41 Glendale St., Matthew S. and Amanda Anson to Matthew Shubley and Caolinn Mcswiggan, $600,000, Jan. 5, single family.

Whitman

16 Charles St., Watters RET and Alfred B. Watters to 16 Charles St Realty Trust and Thomas F. Mcsharry, $703,500, Jan. 5.

