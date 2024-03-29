Did the Peoria area add jobs in the last year? Here's what we know

Illinois and the Peoria area added jobs last year, even as unemployment rates ticked up from 2023.

The unemployment rate in the Peoria area increased slightly from 2023 to 2024, according to data released Thursday from the Illinois Department of Employment Security and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The non-seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate measured 5.8% in February 2024, up 0.3% from where it was at this time last year. In all, each of Illinois' 14 metropolitan areas saw varying increases in the unemployment rate, even as many added jobs year-over-year.

For instance, the Chicago area's unemployment rate went up over 5%, while Decatur's unemployment rate hit 6.4%. The highest unemployment rate in the state comes in the Kankakee area, with a 6.8% measure, while the lowest is in Champaign-Urbana at 4.4%.

Despite this, state officials believe the state's labor market is in a good place, with 11 metropolitan areas adding jobs over the previous year. Peoria added 1,200 jobs in the past year, with government jobs making up the entirety of the net gains. Around 500 jobs were added in the education sector, with 400 coming in manufacturing and other services (things such as personal care services, advocacy and grantmaking).

A total of 700 jobs were lost in professional and business services, with 300 being lost in transportation, warehousing and utilities and hospitality each.

County-wise, the Tri-County area saw slight increases in its unemployment rates, with Peoria County's increasing by 0.4% year-over-year to 6.3%, while Tazewell and Woodford counties each increased by 0.2% to 5.3% and 4.6%, respectively. The unemployment rate in Marshall and Stark counties was unchanged, staying at 5.9% and 6.9%, respectively.

The city of Peoria itself saw an increase in unemployment from 5.7% in February 2023 to 6.4% in February 2024. Pekin's unemployment rate hit 6%, up 0.6% from 2023.

In Knox County, the unemployment rate didn't change much, hitting 6.2% in 2024 from 6.1% in 2023. The area added 475 new jobs over the course of the past year, with the vast majority – 375, to be exact – coming in the educational and health services fields.

Deputy Gov. Andy Manar said that the new data showed continued health in the job market in Illinois, with every corner of the state seeing some positive impact even if the unemployment rate was elevated.

"Today’s data continues to highlight the health and expansion of the Illinois labor market, with increases in jobs throughout a multitude of industries touching every corner of the state," Manar said. "As growth continues to supply jobseekers and employers with new opportunities, IDES and its workforce partners are positioned to assist both groups to thrive in the state’s economy."

