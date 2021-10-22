U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,553.40
    +3.62 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,707.92
    +104.84 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,162.46
    -53.24 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,299.54
    +3.35 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.00
    +0.50 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.80
    +29.90 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.81
    +0.64 (+2.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1646
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6590
    -0.0170 (-1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3766
    -0.0030 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6270
    -0.3610 (-0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,509.11
    -2,424.84 (-3.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,463.34
    -39.70 (-2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,231.41
    +41.11 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

DID YOU PURCHASE GAOTU TECHEDU SHARES IN MARCH 2021? Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Block & Leviton LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Morgan Stanley for securities law violations regarding trading in Gaotu Techedu, Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) stock. Investors who purchased shares between March 22 and 29, 2021 are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/gotu.

What is this all about?

The complaint alleges that during one week in late March 2021, investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley traded on inside information by selling large amounts of Gaotu Techedu, Inc. (GOTU) stock based on then publicly undisclosed information obtained through their relationship with troubled multi-billion dollar family office Archegos Capital Management. Both banks avoided billions of dollars of losses by selling before the information was publicly available.

Shares of Gaotu Techedu, Inc. stock fell over 60% during the week of March 22, 2021 to March 29, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Gaotu Techedu stock between March 22-29, 2021 is potentially eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is December 20, 2021. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600 | (888) 868-2385
Email: cases@blockleviton.com
SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Snap stock tumbled after Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick breaks down the numbers to know from Snapchat's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Intel plummets on slower PC sales, supply constraints

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down Intel’s latest earnings report.

  • Novavax Faces 1 Major Risk Right Now. Should You Buy the Stock Anyway?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the coronavirus vaccine race as a favorite. Manufacturing issues have delayed Novavax's submission for emergency authorization in the U.S. and other countries. A news report suggested Novavax's delays may not be over.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Snap plummets as Apple’s privacy change hits sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, Brian Sozzi, and Dan Howley discuss Snap’s latest earnings report, and how its impacting other tech stocks.

  • Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 10 Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to consider in the portfolio of Nancy Pelosi. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Nancy Pelosi Stock Portfolio: 5 Stocks To Consider. Former United States President Barack Obama had signed into law the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) […]

  • Is Bank of America Corp. (BAC) A Great Stock to Invest In?

    Oakmark Funds, an investment management firm, published its Bill Nygren third-quarter 2021 market commentary – a copy of which can be seen here. In the letter, the fund talked about governance with a related topic about shareholders vs. stakeholders, and also discussed some great companies to invest in. You can take a look at the […]

  • Why Senseonics Holdings Stock Popped This Week

    Shares of Senseonics Holdings (NYSEMKT: SENS) rose by nearly 10% by the end of trading Thursday afternoon this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Senseonics is a small-cap player in the high-value and ultra-high growth continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system market. Senseonics applied for a premarket approval to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to extend the wearable life of the Eversense CGM system to 180 days on Sept. 30.

  • Potential downside impact of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

    Kapil Rathi, CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO,&nbsp; joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the cryptocurrency space amid the launch of ProShares’ Bitcoin ETF.

  • Beyond Meat Plunges After Cutting Revenue View on Demand Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- Beyond Meat Inc. fell the most in almost a year after the maker of plant-based meats reduced its revenue guidance for the third quarter, citing a decline in retail orders, operational challenges and ongoing impacts from Covid-19.Most Read from BloombergThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyForget Palm Springs—Santa Fe Is the New Mecca for Modern ArchitectureCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go W

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Posts Strong Q3 Results; Shares Pop 4%

    Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) gained 4% in early trade on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2021 on robust revenue growth. The iron ore mining company supplies iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. Third-quarter earnings stood at $2.33 per share, topping the Street estimates of $2.17 per share. The figure compares favorably with a loss of $0.02 per share r

  • AT&T Posts Strong Q3 Results on Customer Growth

    AT&T Inc. (T) has posted impressive third-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations on the back of customer growth in wireless, fiber and HBO Max. The telecommunications company has also updated its guidance for 2021. Adjusted earnings increased 14.5% year-over-year to $0.87 per share, beating the Street’s estimates of $0.79 per share. Revenues slipped 5.7% year-over-year to $39.9 billion but surpassed expectations of $39.1 billion. The results reflected the impact of the sepa

  • Snap’s stock gets hammered as Apple’s privacy crackdown stings advertisers

    Snapchat parent Snap was smacked in early trading Friday, falling more than 20% on news that Apple's privacy changes were hurting advertising.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Hits Record Highs; Donald Trump SPAC Rockets 284%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 140 points Friday, as Snap stock crashed on earnings results. The Donald Trump SPAC soared 189%.

  • Why We Are Not Worried About Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend

    After reporting the Q3 earnings, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) "took one on the chin" as the stock is down 10% pre-market. Like (almost) every major tech company, Intel's operations have also been plagued with supply chain bottlenecks and component shortages. Yet, the CEO, Pat Gelsinger, remains optimistic that the worst is in the rear-view mirror.

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Rises. But Not Because It Beat Earnings.

    Steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs earned $2.33 a share from $6 billion in sales in the third quarter, topping analysts' estimates.

  • Why FuelCell Energy, Denison Mines, and Enovix Stocks Popped This Week

    Enovix investors will be happy to hear that their stock was the only one of the three to also be "in the green" for Thursday, in particular, tacking on 1.6%. In the case of FuelCell, the fuel-cell industry's eponymous star owed its gains primarily to bullish pronouncements from one of its rivals, Plug Power, which announced last week that hydrogen fuel cells are getting so popular that it expects to record as much as $850 million in sales next year -- and more than triple that number by 2025. Investors are betting that what's good news for Plug will be good news for FuelCell, as well, which, at $3.1 billion in market capitalization, is far smaller than Plug and therefore has more room to grow.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There's a good reason why investors should keep an eye on cloud computing stocks. The cloud computing market is forecast to reach $397 billion next year, up 47% from 2020. Here's why they lead the cloud computing pack.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    Just because a company's stock is getting heavy attention in internet chatrooms doesn't mean its actual business can't also have potential.