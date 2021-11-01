U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,606.07
    +0.69 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,887.54
    +67.98 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,538.43
    +40.04 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,350.50
    +53.31 (+2.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.03
    +0.46 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    +10.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0047 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0110 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9800
    -0.0200 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,855.12
    -17.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.45
    +21.94 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

DID YOU PURCHASE iQIYI ADR SHARES IN MARCH 2021?: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Block & Leviton LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BOSTON, Nov. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Morgan Stanley for potential securities law violations regarding trading in iQIYI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: IQ). Investors who purchased shares between March 22 and 29, 2021 are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/iq.

What is this all about?

During one week in late March 2021, investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley traded on inside information by selling large amounts of iQIYI ADR (IQ) stock based on then publicly undisclosed information obtained through their relationship with troubled multi-billion dollar family office Archegos Capital Management. Both banks avoided billions of dollars of losses by selling before the information was publicly available.

Shares of iQIYI ADR stock fell over 40% during the week of March 22, 2021 to March 29, 2021.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased iQIYI ADR stock between March 22-29, 2021 is potentially eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Morgan Stanley committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com

 


Recommended Stories

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)?

    The Insider Monkey team has completed processing the quarterly 13F filings for the June quarter submitted by the hedge funds and other money managers included in our extensive database. Most hedge fund investors experienced strong gains on the back of a strong market performance, which certainly propelled them to adjust their equity holdings so as […]

  • AMD Stock Could Be Hurt When Chip Shortage Ends, Says Analyst

    Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard wrote that slowing growth in semiconductor unit demand could lead to a glut in 2023 that will hurt AMD.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Ford (NYSE:F) is Bidding to Become a Primary EV Competitor with more than 30 billion in Capital Investments

    Today we're going to analyze the Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price, but an overview of the fundamentals will give investors a better grounding into the future potential of the stock.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock dipped after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Its total revenue rose 15% year over year to $110.8 billion, but missed analysts' estimates by $850 million.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Roku, Inc. (ROKU)?

    Is Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

    The 1940s produced compound annual returns of 10.2% annually, including dividends, while the 2010s generated a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. For investors who want the best chance of having a comfortable retirement, investing in stocks and staying in the market for the long haul is the correct strategy. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS), Ubisoft (OTC: UBSFF), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) are stocks you can buy today if you want to double your money, and you won't have to wait a decade for it to happen.

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shareholder returns have been fantastic, earning 413% in 5 years

    While Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good...

  • Lucid Stock Almost as Valuable as Ford? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Sell’

    It’s not unusual for stocks to exhibit an apparent disconnect between share price and real-world performance, especially since 2021’s rise of the meme stock. While this appears a relatively new trend, you could argue Tesla - for all its increasing real-world success - is the original meme stock. King meme or not, Tesla’s status as the world’s most successful EV company is currently not up for discussion. However, Tesla needs to watch out. Lucid Group (LCID) is currently staking a claim to give i

  • ‘Squid Game’ crypto loses virtually all its value overnight after huge spikes

    Up more than 310,000% Sunday night, “Squid Game” crypto is now valued at under one cent.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Adobe Inc. (ADBE)?

    Most investors tend to think that hedge funds and other asset managers are worthless, as they cannot beat even simple index fund portfolios. In fact, most people expect hedge funds to compete with and outperform the bull market that we have witnessed in recent years. However, hedge funds are generally partially hedged and aim at […]

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • 3 Large Bank Mergers Now in Question

    The Federal Reserve, which regulates bank holding companies, has been taking a stricter stance toward large bank deals.

  • Nikola, Fisker Results Due With EV Startups' Production Plans In Focus

    Nikola and Fisker report Q3 results soon. But with no revenue, the focus will be on EV startups' production plans.

  • My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

    Several factors unique to this time in our economy will create winners and losers in the stock market this month.