DID Social Platform TwitterScan raised $4.56 Mn Seed Round Led by Redpoint Ventures

New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web3 Decentralized Social Identification Platform TwitterScan has raised $4.56 million seed round from international investors to power its growth.

Led by Redpoint Ventures, investors in TwitterScan’s seed round also included Sky9 Capital, UpHonest Capital, KuCoin Ventures, Huobi Ventures, Gate Labs, Mirana Ventures, Element, NGC, LingFeng Capital, Fenbushi US, Antalpha Ventures, 7upDAO, Redline Dao, Cobo Ventures, CyberConnect, SNZ, Viabtc Capital, SF Capital, MetaStone Capital, OneBoat Capital, BitCoke Ventures, MEXC Ventures, Alchemy Pay, Nstone, and YM Capital.

In terms of Eco-expansion, TwitterScan has been supported by numerous top tier crypto exchanges and has established strategic partnerships with blockchain wallet companies such as Token Pocket, BitKeep, Kucoin Wallet, OKX Wallet, ViaWallet and iToken Wallet. In the social sector, TwitterScan will collaborate with CyberConnect and Link3 to develop the social infrastructure of .NFT DID and build the Web3 domain name system.

Founded by MetaScan Labs, TwitterScan will use the funds to accelerate the development of its DID ecosystem and light-weight social platform. Additionally, the funding will allow them to support initiatives aimed at growing and innovating on .NFT DID ecosystem.

