Did Your Students Make the Grade? Surprise Them with a Yowie!

Yowie Group
·3 min read

A delicious and educational jumpstart to the new year.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2023 / Teachers, are you looking for a way to reward your class for an excellent first semester? Let Yowie help!

Yowie World - The Home of Rumble, Squish, Ditty, Boof, Crag &amp; Nap
Yowie World - The Home of Rumble, Squish, Ditty, Boof, Crag & Nap

The delicious, surprise-inside chocolate is the perfect way to say well done on a great semester and start the new year off right! Yowie World is looking to reward six lucky classes with a whole case of Yowie! That's 48 surprise-inside chocolates. To enter, just fill out your contact information at https://yowieworld.com/teacher-competition/. The winner will be drawn on February 16, 2023.

Yowie Surprise-Inside Chocolate is made with 100% milk chocolate, sustainably sourced and Rainforest Alliance Certified and contains no GMOs or nuts - making them the perfect treat for the whole class! Yowie can be found nationwide at retailers including Walmart, Meijer, Walgreens, and CVS plus at a variety of convenience store chains like Casey's General Stores, Circle K, Speedway and Love's Travel Stops. Find Yowie near you at https://yowieworld.com/collect/#wheretobuy.

The best part? When you use Yowie in the classroom, your science lesson for the day has a hands-on component. Each Yowie chocolate treat contains a life-like endangered animal collectible and comes with an informational leaflet inside, full of interesting facts about the collectible. A treat and a science lesson in one! Plus, if you visit YowieWorld.com/Activities you'll find an impressive hub of teacher-approved activities that are perfect for some new semester fun!

What's a Yowie? The word "Yowie" is what Australians call Bigfoot or Sasquatch. There are six Yowie characters: Rumble, Boof, Squish, Nap, Ditty and Crag. Each Yowie character is responsible for protecting a different animal habitat and are friends with all the animals who live there. The Yowie are ALWAYS ready to jump into action to come to the defense of wild animals and the habitats they protect. Learn all about the Yowie at YowieWorld.com.

Explore more of the wonderful world of Yowie on Facebook, or look for @YowieWorld on Instagram. You can also find easy, interactive, and educational craft projects and games on Yowie's YouTube channel and on Pinterest.

About Yowie

Yowie is best known for its flagship product, the Yowie surprise-inside chocolate. Each Yowie product is created in the shape of the Yowie characters and contains limited-edition collectible animal toys and a full-color leaflet featuring a picture of the real-life animal, its profile and level of endangerment. Yowie's social media channels and website allow collectors to learn more about the animals and their world while having loads of fun through games and competitions. The combination of tasty, clean-label treats, fun animal toys and a digital platform encourages kids to learn about the natural world and understand its need for protection. For more information visit www.yowieworld.com.

Contact:

Devin Mainville
devin@kmkmedia.com
(779) 221-3764

SOURCE: Yowie Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735077/Did-Your-Students-Make-the-Grade-Surprise-Them-with-a-Yowie

