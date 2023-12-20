Did Verizon Stock Have on Off Year in 2023? Does It Matter to Investors?

A couple making financial decisions with the help of a laptop and calculator.

Telecom can be a good industry to invest in if you're looking for long-term stability and dividend income. But that doesn't mean you'll get great returns. Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is one of the top telecom stocks in the country, and it has struggled in 2023. Year to date, its share prices are down 4%, while the S&P 500 jumped by more than 23%.

Is this really a bad year for Verizon, or is this just the norm? And even if its gains aren't impressive, could this still be a good investment to hang on to for the long haul?

Verizon doesn't have a great track record for outperforming the markets

Unfortunately, this year isn't that much of an anomaly for Verizon's stock. Neither being down in negative territory nor underperforming the S&P 500 is unusual territory for the stock. Here's a comparison of how it has done versus the broad index in the previous 10 years.

Image source: yCharts. Chart by author.

In just two of the past 10 years, Verizon's stock has done better than the S&P 500. These days it's battling high interest rates, inflation, and weaker consumer demand. The one positive spin you can make is that at least the stock's losses aren't as steep as last year's 24% decline.

Why Verizon could still make for a good long-term investment

Verizon and other telecom companies often trade subscribers back and forth, so it can be difficult to generate any significant, meaningful growth. In the past decade, for example, the company has averaged a fairly minimal growth rate of just 1%.

VZ Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) Chart

VZ Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

By and large, Verizon is a stock that's most suitable for dividend investors. With its modest valuation, the dividend's yield is 7.1%, which is a payout that is close to five times the S&P 500 average of 1.5%. Investors are getting some good dividend income from Verizon's stock. And over the years, the company has also increased its payouts.

VZ Dividend Chart

Verizon's business is still in good shape

Despite the struggling share price, the business remains in good shape, with Verizon projecting free cash flow to top $18 billion this year, $1 billion higher than its previous guidance. And its wireless service revenue may also rise by as much as 4.5%.

Story continues

The stock's payout ratio of 53% also suggests that there is plenty of room for Verizon to continue increasing its dividend in the years to come; its streak currently sits at 17 consecutive years of dividend hikes.

Should you invest in Verizon's stock?

If you're a growth investor, you're better off looking elsewhere. But for dividend investors who are more concerned with recurring payouts than a market-beating stock, Verizon can make for a solid long-term investment. While the stock should still rise in value given its incredibly low valuation (it trades at only 8 times earnings), investors should make sure to temper their expectations for the stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now... and Verizon Communications wasn't one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than tripled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 18, 2023

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Did Verizon Stock Have on Off Year in 2023? Does It Matter to Investors? was originally published by The Motley Fool