U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,470.00
    -26.19 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,213.12
    -192.38 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,945.81
    -96.05 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,213.98
    -25.29 (-1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.78
    -0.58 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.56
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3699
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0600
    +0.0770 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,250.61
    -1,514.34 (-3.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,177.18
    -22.12 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,124.98
    -25.14 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,742.29
    +17.49 (+0.06%)
     

DIDI 12-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages DiDi Global (DIDI) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, Securities Class Action Pending

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges DiDi Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.

Class Period: June 30, 2021 – July 21, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 7, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/DIDI
Contact An Attorney Now: DIDI@hbsslaw.com | 844-916-0895

DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) Securities Class Actions:

The suits allege that DiDi’s IPO materials contained misleading statements about (1) DiDi’s problem of collecting personal information in violation of People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) laws and regulations, (2) the likelihood that DiDi’s app, DiDi Chuxing (Travel), would face imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”), and as a result (3) the CAC would require all PRC app stores to remove DiDi Chuxing.

Within days of closing the IPO, investors began to learn the truth through a series of announcements.

On July 2, 2021, DiDi disclosed the CAC launched an investigation into the company to protect national security and the public interest and required it to suspend new user registrations in China.

On July 4, 2021, the company announced the CAC determined the company’s DiDi Chuxing app has the problem of collecting personal information in violation of PRC laws and regulations and ordered app stores to take down the app in China.

On July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that, three months before the IPO, the CAC asked DiDi to postpone the offering because of national security concerns and to conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security.

Then, on July 22, 2021 Bloomberg reported PRC regulators are considering levying fines against DiDi, suspending company operations, and possibly forcing the delisting or withdrawal of DiDi’s U.S. shares.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving DiDi failed to disclose known regulatory risks,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a DiDi investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding DiDi should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email DIDI@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895


Recommended Stories

  • Xpeng Reports Booming Sales, Sees Strong Deliveries As Exports Ramp Up

    Chinese EV maker Xpeng Motors reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss early Thursday as revenue skyrockets. It sees strong growth continuing in Q2 after expanding its exports to Europe. Xpeng stock edged lower.

  • Dell’s Profits Top Estimates on Strong Sales of Enterprise PCs

    The robust sales to companies mark a switch from recent quarters, when the personal-computer business was largely driven by consumer demand.

  • Why Autodesk's Stock Plunged 10% Today

    Shares of software giant Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) fell as much as 10% in trading on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results. Second-quarter revenue was up 16% from a year ago to $1.06 billion, meeting analyst estimates, and net income was up 18% to $115.6 million, or $1.21 per share on an adjusted basis, above the $1.13 per share estimate. Revenue was in line with analyst estimates of $1.12 billion, but earnings guidance fell short of the $1.30 expectation.

  • 12 Best ARK Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best ARK stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best ARK Stocks to Invest In. As technology and growth stocks surged during the pandemic, ARK Investment Management and Cathie Wood became two of retail investors’ favorites over the previous […]

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Why Pure Storage Stock Soared 14.5% Today

    The stock of Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), a provider of computer data storage hardware, was up 14.5% at 12:12 p.m. EDT on Thursday, even though the company reported only the very slimmest of earnings beats for its fiscal second quarter of 2022 last night. Analysts had forecast that Pure Storage would earn $0.05 per share, pro forma, while in fact the company earned $0.06. On the revenue front, however, Pure Storage blew away the expectations, recording $496.8 million where Wall Street had foreseen only $469.5 million.

  • Dow Jones Dips Amid Fed Official Demand; Tesla Falls Despite Elon Musk Surprise; 3 Stocks Pass Buy Points

    The Dow Jones fell after a senior Fed official made a demand. Tesla dipped despite CEO Elon Musk sharing a surprise. Some stocks passed buy.

  • Peloton Stock Falls After It Slashes the Price of Its Bike and Reports Wider Net Loss

    Peloton is lowering the price of its flagship bike to $1,495 from $1,895. Its $312 million fiscal fourth-quarter loss spooked investors.

  • Peloton Stock Sinks Late As Q4 Loss Far Worse Than Expected; Q1 Guidance Weak As Bike Price Cut

    Peloton reported a much deeper-than-expected fiscal Q4 loss after announcing a new treadmill to address a safety recall.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The popular ETF growth investor is finding buying opportunities in some out-of-favor but promising stocks.

  • Where Will ExxonMobil Be in 10 Years?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) stock has generated steady dividend income for millions of investors over the years, so it isn't surprising that it still has many fans, despite its lackluster share price performance. Over the last 10 years, ExxonMobil stock has generated a total return of 11.6%, compared to 372% for the S&P 500 Index. The International Energy Agency estimates that the global demand for oil could rise to 104.1 million barrels per day in 2026 from an estimated 96.5 million barrels per day in 2021.

  • Why Nordstrom Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN) plunged 17.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the retailer's second-quarter financial report. Revenue from Nordstrom's namesake brand surged 127%, while sales for its Nordstrom Rack brand increased 61%. "We capitalized on improving customer demand with focused execution, healthy inventory sell-through, and continued expense management to deliver strong quarterly results," CEO Erik Nordstrom said in a press release.

  • Why Doximity Plunged Nearly 13% Today

    Analyst Jackson Ader fears the big 250% run-up from its June IPO price of $26 per share has run its course, and then some. Don't sweat it if you haven't heard of Doximity; most people haven't. The obscurely focused networking website catering to the medical community has only been a publicly traded enterprise for a couple of months, and went public in the midst of plenty of other noise.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up 70% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    There's little doubt that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since taking over as CEO in 1965, he's created over $500 billion in value for shareholders and generated an average annual return for Berkshire Hathaway's shares of 20%. A 13F provides a quarterly snapshot of what Buffett and his investing team have been buying and selling.

  • The five-year returns have been massive for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) shareholders despite underlying losses increasing

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While the best companies are...

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks to Consider

    If you are just starting your investing journey, these three stocks can anchor a beginner's portfolio.

  • U.S. Stocks Fall on Kabul Blasts, Hawkish Fed View: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities fell Thursday as markets turned cautious after explosions in Afghanistan and ahead of a Federal Reserve gathering that may provide more clues about its approach to paring stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 slid as U.S. and civilian casualties were reported from blasts outside the Kabul airport, escalating tensions as the U.S. evacuates the area. The decline came after non-voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee also made hawkish monetary comments, urgin

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock?

    Following a knockout finish to its 2021 fiscal year (the 12 months ended July 31, 2021), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) stock price is up some 92% since the start of 2020. Cybersecurity is more important than ever as the world grows more reliant on digital systems, and the bad guys get increasingly sophisticated in their attacks. In spite of its great run, this technology stock still has a lot of growth potential.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]