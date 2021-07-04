U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.82 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.95 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +10.90 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    26.58
    +0.51 (+1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3827
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0400
    -0.4830 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,541.93
    +996.38 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.95
    +7.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.27
    -1.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.24 (+0.27%)
     

Didi app pulled from app stores in China after suspension order

Manish Singh and Rita Liao
·1 min read

China has ordered app-store operators to remove the app of Didi from their stores, the latest as tension escalates between the nation’s largest ride-hailing giant and local regulators. The app has disappeared from several stores including Apple’s App Store in China, TechCrunch can confirm.

The nation’s cyberspace administration, which unveiled the order on Sunday, said Didi was illegally collecting users’ personal data.

The ride-hailing giant, which counts Apple, SoftBank, and Tencent and Uber among its investors and filed for an IPO late last month, has been ordered to make changes to comply with Chinese data protection rules.

The move comes after the Chinese internet watchdog announced a probe into Didi over “national security” concerns earlier this week. Didi raised at least $4 billion this week after the New York Stock Exchange debut in one of the largest U.S. IPOs.

In a statement, Didi said it had removed its app from various app stores and begun the “corrections.” It also said it had halted new user registrations on Saturday. For existing users, the Didi app remains operational.

It's very rare for an app of this scale to be pulled from the app stores. For the 12 months ended March, Didi served 493 million annual active users and saw 41 million transactions on a daily basis, it revealed recently.

The app had 156 million monthly users in Q1, well above Uber’s 98 million in the period.China’s official data showed the country had 365 million ride-hailing users as of December, which suggests Didi commands a substantial market share.

SoftBank, Uber, Tencent set to reap rewards from Didi IPO

Recommended Stories

  • China orders Didi ride hailing app pulled from stores over privacy issues

    China has ordered Didi's ridesharing app pulled from app stores for allegedly violating personal data collection rules.

  • Chinese officials remove DiDi from app stores after filing IPO

    The Cyberspace Administration of China on Sunday banned ride-hail giant DiDi from app stores, Bloomberg reports.Why it matters: DiDi, known as the Uber of China, went public this past Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange at a $73 billion valuation.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Approximately 98.4% of its revenue comes the company's from Chinese operations, making it incredibly dependent on the national market. Its removal from app stores could poten

  • Chinese ride service Didi told to take app off online stores

    Ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc., which made its U.S. stock market debut last week, was ordered Sunday by Chinese regulators to remove its app from online stores while the company overhauls its handling of customer data. Dozens of social media and e-commerce companies have been told to handle customer information more carefully as the Communist Party tightens control over their influential industries. An investigation found “serious violations” in how Didi collected and used personal information, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced.

  • Didi says it stores all China user and roads data in China

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc stores all China user and roads data at servers in the country and it is "absolutely not possible" that the company passed data to the United States, a senior company executive said on Saturday. Didi Vice President Li Min also said the company would sue any social media users who said the company transferred data during its recent initial public offering (IPO) process after claims were made on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform. China's cyberspace agency announced on Friday it had launched an investigation into Didi to protect national security and the public interest, just two days after the company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

  • Why I'm So Excited About the Instacart of China

    Just for the record, Dingdong (Cayman) doesn't sell doorbells in the Cayman Islands. Jokes aside, investors are frequently find themselves holding the short end of the stick when buying Chinese ADRs. What's more, prior instances of malfeasance with companies like Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNC.Y) have damaged the reputation of Chinese ADRs on a whole.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in July (and Beyond)

    Historically, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks. Since the end of the Great Recession, lending rates have moved to all-time lows and the Federal Reserve has used quantitative-easing measures to weigh down long-term yields. With lending rates expected to remain low for the foreseeable future and the U.S. economy in recovery mode, the following three growth stocks look as if they'll make investors richer in July, and well beyond.

  • Chinese Propaganda Film ‘1921’ Set to Release in U.S. and U.K.

    Big-budget mainland Chinese propaganda film “1921” is set for distribution across a raft of English-speaking countries, including the U.S. and U.K. The film enjoyed a wide general release in mainland China from Thursday as part of the ongoing celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China. It is primarily […]

  • Palantir Has Quietly Become a Major SPAC Investor

    The data analytics company has invested over $100 million in at least eight SPAC-related transactions, using the deals as a way to win business from emerging companies.

  • China Orders Didi’s Ride-Hailing App Removed From App Stores

    Move comes two days after Chinese regulators blocked firm from adding new users over cybersecurity concerns

  • Olympics-China name experienced gymnastics line-up for Tokyo

    Former world all-round champion Xiao Ruoteng, two-times parallel bars world champion Zou Jingyuan, Olympic bronze medallist Lin Chaopan and Olympic debutant Sun Wei will compete in the men's all-round event. The quartet were part of the team that won gold at the 2018 world championships and finished second, behind Russia, the following year.

  • Brazilians protest Bolsonaro, slow vaccination process

    On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber authorized the opening of an investigation into Bolsonaro over alleged irregularities in procurement of vaccine developed in India.The protests were originally scheduled for July 24, but were brought forward after evidence of irregularities related to that vaccine deal were presented before a Senate committee investigating the federal government's handling of the pandemic.Brazil's COVID crisis has been compounded by a slow vaccine rollout."It was not denialism, it was corruption," said a banner held by 71-year-old Marilda Barroso in Rio de Janeiro.By 2 p.m. local time, protests had drawn thousands of people in at least 13 state capitals, according to local media reports. Demonstrations were scheduled to take place in 315 Brazilian cities and in 15 countries, local media reported citing the organizers of the acts.More protests were scheduled to take place in the afternoon, including in Brazil's biggest city of São Paulo.

  • Brazilians demonstrate against Bolsonaro, slow vaccine rollout

    RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASÍLIA (Reuters) - Protesters took to the streets in Brazil on Saturday demanding the impeachment of President Jair Bolsonaro and more vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as the country faces the world's second deadliest outbreak after the United States. On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Rosa Weber authorized the opening of an investigation into Bolsonaro over alleged irregularities in procurement of vaccine developed in India. The protests were originally scheduled for July 24, but were brought forward after evidence of irregularities related to that vaccine deal were presented before a Senate committee investigating the federal government's handling of the pandemic.

  • Oakland Zoo starts vaccinating animals against COVID

    California's Oakland Zoo has begun vaccinating bears, big cats and ferrets against COVID-19 after being donated doses from Zoetis of its experimental shots.Details: "Tigers, Black bears, Grizzly bears, Mountain lions and ferrets were the first to receive their first of two doses" this week, the zoo said in a statement. "Next are primates, including Chimpanzees, Fruit bats, and pigs."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free "Through prot

  • 15-year-old killed in Lodi shooting, police say

    A 15-year-old died after a shooting in Lodi on Friday night, according to police. The shooting happened just before 8:15 a.m. near the parking lot of 1030 South Hutchins Street, the Lodi Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his upper body, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said. Anyone with information is urged to call the police department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Carillo at 209-269-4781.

  • Amazon, Tata say Indian govt e-commerce rules will hit businesses -sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc and India's Tata Group warned government officials on Saturday that plans for tougher rules for online retailers would have a major impact on their business models, four sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. At a meeting organised by the consumer affairs ministry and the government's investment promotion arm, Invest India, many executives expressed concerns and confusion over the proposed rules and asked that the July 6 deadline for submitting comments be extended, said the sources. The government's tough new e-commerce rules announced on June 21 aimed at strengthening protection for consumers, caused concern among the country's online retailers, notably market leaders Amazon and Walmart Inc's Flipkart.

  • Ford vs. Ford: Digging into the numbers of the Maverick and Ranger

    Confused about which to buy? We break down the numbers of the Maverick trucklette and midsize Ranger to see where the best value lies.

  • Nvidia Announced a Stock Split. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Care

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a popular manufacturer of graphics chips, and the tech company's shares come at a high price -- more than $800 per share as of the end of June. Nvidia shares are up more than 30% since the split was announced. While stock splits change the per-share price, they have no actual impact on the underlying value of the company or its share value.

  • Virus lab leak theory dogs Democrats eager to keep focus on Trump's Covid failings

    Democrats worry that murky conclusions that don’t identify the origin of the virus could play into the Republicans’ hands.

  • 3 Surefire Growth Stocks That Can Go to the Moon

    In particular, retail traders have been buying shares and out-of-the-money call options in stocks with very high levels of short interest, with the purpose of effecting a short squeeze. In simple terms, traders are looking to send the share price for these volatile momentum stocks "to the moon." While I don't disagree that a company's share price can be proverbially sent to the moon, I don't see any of the so-called Reddit stocks getting there.

  • Surfside local reacts to condo demolition plan

    Demolition workers will bring down the remainder of a partially collapsed condo building in South Florida ahead of an approaching storm that has heightened concerns that the structure could crumble dangerously on its own, officials said Saturday. (July 3)