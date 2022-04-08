U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,506.23
    +6.02 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,799.97
    +216.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,801.98
    -95.32 (-0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.86
    +3.07 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.15
    +1.12 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,948.50
    +10.70 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    24.83
    +0.09 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0877
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7040
    +0.0520 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3021
    -0.0055 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.3510
    +0.3810 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,703.91
    +435.40 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.78
    +1.18 (+0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,659.89
    +108.08 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.80
    +97.23 (+0.36%)
     

Didi cancels its trip in South Africa

Annie Njanja
·2 min read

Didi Chixung, the Chinese ride-hailing giant, has today shut down its operations in South Africa (SA), a year after it launched in the country, marking its entry into the continent.

A Didi official in SA confirmed the closure to TechCrunch but did not divulge the reasons for pulling the plug.

“We have made the difficult decision to end our operation in South Africa from April 8. Our aim has been to ensure a smooth transition for all and would like to take this opportunity to thank our employees, drivers, riders and partners for the kindness and support shown to DiDi,” Didi South Africa spokesperson said.

Didi’s launch in South Africa last year had been expected to provide new competition to Uber and Bolt, the dominant ride-hailing companies in that region and across Africa. Its take-off, however, didn’t go as anticipated.

Didi hinted that its departure is expected to leave resources for more promising markets like Egypt, where it launched in the last quarter of 2021. Reports indicate that it is exploring expanding to Nigeria too.

"We have re-evaluated where we can make the most positive impact in the short-term and are focusing on developing even deeper capabilities in other existing markets," the SA spokesperson told TechCrunch.

Didi’s exit comes at a time when taxi drivers in South Africa are calling for the regulation of the sector citing exploitation and poor work conditions. Select drivers that recently went on strike also cited reduced earnings given the rising fuel prices and the “high commissions” charged by the ride-hailing firms.

As Didi leaves, Uber, which launched in SA in 2013, has been on an aggressive expansion drive doubling its presence to over 40 cities in the last year alone. Bolt, which entered the country in 2015, recently introduced green options (EV and hybrid vehicles), shortly after launching food delivery service in the country last year.

Recommended Stories

  • Paysafe Stock Rises as New CEO Lowthers Is Appointed

    Bruce Lowthers, former president at Fidelity National Information Services, will join Paysafe as chief executive.

  • New lithium technology can help the world go green -- if it works

    Rio Tinto, General Motors and even the U.S. Energy Department are investing heavily in a crop of newer technologies that could revolutionize the way lithium is produced for electric vehicle batteries. Now those technologies just have to prove they work on a commercial scale. If they do, miners will be able to boost global lithium production with a footprint far smaller than open-pit mines and evaporation ponds, which often are the size of multiple football fields and unpopular with local communities.

  • Tesla’s Cybertruck Is Coming and Everything Else We Learned at the ‘Cyber Rodeo’

    The Tesla “Cyber Rodeo,” which christened the electric-vehicle maker’s new gigafactory in Austin, Texas, is in the books. It was one big party for Tesla (ticker: TSLA), which celebrated the opening of a new car assembly plant that will help fuel the EV leader’s rapid growth. Tesla dubs its factories with the giga prefix.

  • ‘Shark Tank’ investor Kevin O’Leary hated Bitcoin for years. Now he thinks it’s going to ‘save the world’

    “Mr. Wonderful" says he’s going all in on a green Bitcoin future.

  • Biden’s Hydrogen Hub Plan Sparks $8 Billion Race Among U.S. States

    (Bloomberg) -- A hydrogen economy that runs factories and power plants on the clean-burning fuel may be years down the road, but that hasn’t stopped U.S. states from jockeying for a share of the $8 billion in federal funds earmarked for so-called hydrogen hubs.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackDHL Jet Skids Off Runway, Breaks Up After Emergency LandingPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown Afte

  • Chase partners with EVgo to install charging stations at some bank branches

    Chase said it's going to install EVgo electric car charging stations at 50 of its approximate 4,800 U.S. branches. The New York City banking division of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) said it's installing the chargers in California, Indiana, Illinois, New York, Oregon, and Pennsylvania, and they should be installed by the summer of 2023. Los Angeles-based EVgo (Nasdaq: EVG) will provide the 100kW and 350kW chargers, which can charge vehicles to as much as 80% battery capacity in 15-45 minutes.

  • Trudeau Approves Equinor’s $12 Billion Offshore Oil Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government gave the green light to a $12 billion offshore oil project proposed by Norway’s Equinor ASA, handing a major win to the nation’s fossil-fuel sector but drawing an angry backlash from environmental groups.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include L

  • Duke Energy Florida's Innovative Battery Storage Projects Provide Customer, Grid Benefits

    Sites in Gilchrist, Gulf, Highlands counties to store nearly 34 megawatts of electricity. Energy storage supports reliability, grid operations, critical services.

  • US diplomat: Mediterranean gas pipeline to Europe not viable

    A proposed pipeline to deliver natural gas from deposits in the east Mediterranean to European markets is too expensive, not economically viable and will take too long to help countries seeking alternatives to Russian gas any time soon, a senior U.S. diplomat said Thursday. U.S. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said after talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades that countries in the region have understood that dependence on Russian oil and gas is “an extremely bad bet” following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • A deer with an arrow through its head is walking around 'robust and healthy' in Whitnall Park. How did it happen and what's next?

    Collin Buth of Wind Lake took a video of the deer after spotting it on a morning bike ride on April 2.

  • Iron-Ore Giant Fortescue Makes Foray Into Green-Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron-ore giant Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. sold $1.5 billion in bonds that include a portion earmarked to benefit the environment, the latest effort by its billionaire founder Andrew Forrest to pivot into the booming green market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment Blocke

  • Boris Johnson prepares Britain's creaking electricity network for the net zero age

    The Friday evening rush hour was just about to start when parts of England and Wales were plunged into chaos by blackouts almost three years ago. At 4.52pm, on August 9, a bolt of lightning struck an overhead power line in Cambridgeshire, triggering safety mechanisms that took an offshore wind farm and gas power station offline along with some smaller generators. The sudden instability forced the system to boot one million homes, businesses and shops off the network to restore balance between su

  • Shell in race for $1.1 billion Spanish green energy projects, sources say

    Oil major Shell and utilities Naturgy and Verbund are preparing binding bids to buy renewable energy assets in Spain valued at about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), three sources close to the matter told Reuters. Spanish fund manager Q-Energy is selling the portfolio, taking advantage of strong appetite among European energy companies feeling increasing pressure from investors and governments to tackle climate change. Competition for market share is intensifying as oil and gas companies set ambitious green targets, jostling with utilities and existing renewables businesses to lead the energy transition.

  • Here's how Google, Equinix, some startups and Santa Clara officials are trying to make data centers green

    It’s becoming increasingly important for data centers, the energy-intensive backbones of tech infrastructure, to use both less electricity and cleaner power sources — here’s how Santa Clara is trying to make that happen with some help from a bunch of companies.

  • Morel hunting in Missouri ‘is serious business.’ Tips for a successful mushroom hunt

    “Sometimes a morel seeker feels lucky to find just one,” so here’s what to know before your hunt.

  • Abandoned oil and gas wells spread out through New Mexico's Permian, San Juan basins

    About 6,000 wells across the state were identified as not having produced oil or gas in the last year, per the study, including 2,600 on federal land.

  • Bitcoin mining could ‘save the world,’ as miners embrace green energy, ‘Mr. Wonderful’ Kevin O’Leary’ says

    Bitcoin mining is going to “save the world,” as crypto miners seek green energy to power the energy-intensive activities, said Kevin O’Leary, chairman of O’Shares Investments who is also known as “Mr. Wonderful” in TV reality show “Shark Tank.”

  • ESI Energy fined $8m for deaths of 150 eagles at wind farms

    Prosecutors said that almost all of the birds were killed after being hit by the blades of wind turbines

  • Study finds uranium contamination in two-thirds of US community water system

    Studies have found links between uranium exposure and increased risk of hypertension, heart disease and kidney damage

  • UK denies climate retreat despite rethink on fossil fuels

    Britain insisted Thursday it was sticking to its climate change goals despite announcing plans to drill for more North Sea fossil fuels as a way of preventing energy "blackmail" by Russia.