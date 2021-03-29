U.S. markets open in 1 hour 29 minutes

DiDi Chuxing expands to South Africa, to take on Bolt and Uber

Tage Kene-Okafor
·3 min read

Chinese ride-hailing company DiDi Chuxing has started operations in South Africa today, according to Reuters.

Founded in 2012, the Beijing based company operates in more than 400 cities in China. It claims to serve over 550 million users in 16 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Australia.

This South African expansion (first launch in Cape Town) marks its first presence in Africa and 17th active country.

Here's an excerpt from the company's website announcing the launch.

DiDi South Africa understands the challenges communities and the transportation industry face with the evolution of urban mobility (rideshare) and as a result is committed to creating the freedom and convenience to go places, open up horizons and give access to new experiences through our platforms.

Our mission is driven by a dedicated team who understand the operational landscapes of the rideshare industry. DiDi exists to help South Africans move freely and to unlock their potential and that of the cities they live in.

Although the nine-year-old company claims to understand how the ride-sharing industry works, the South African market, despite being a relatively stable environment with high economic potential compared to the rest of Africa, is a different ball game entirely.

While Uber and Bolt dominate with a few million users, they regularly face regulatory challenges from the government who feel the need to protect traditional metered taxis in the country. DiDi wouldn't be exempt from this but the timing to expand to South Africa suggests the company is looking to explore the present challenges facing Uber as its drivers push for worker rights.

After Uber announced that it would concede employment rights to its UK drivers, SA drivers are trying to get the same treatment by filing a class-action suit against the U.S. company in collaboration with British law firm Leigh Day and Johannesburg-based Mbuyisa Moleele Attorneys.

With South Africa, DiDi currently has interests either by expansion or investments all over the world.

In 2018, DiDi acquired Brazilian ride-hailing company 99 and now claims to have 50% of the ride-hailing market share in South America. In its most dominant market, China, DiDi has almost 80% market share after buying out Uber China in 2016.

The company, whose backers include Alibaba, Apple, DST, Softbank and Tencent, also has its claws in different ride-hailing companies in markets where it doesn't operate -- Grab (Southeast Asia), Lyft (U.S.), and Ola (India). All these companies compete with Uber in their respective markets.

But having invested in Bolt as well, South Africa represents the second market after Russia, where DiDi will be going head to head with the Estonian-based company. The pair will also compete against one another when DiDi begins operations in the U.K., as reported by Bloomberg in February.

These expansion plans are geared towards increasing the Softbank-backed company's value (currently at $62 billion) for a potential mega-IPO of $100 billion later this year.

  • Nissan to showcase latest innovations at Auto Shanghai 2021

    Nissan is set to give the public a sneak peek of its latest technological innovation in the areas of performance and fuel economy in the upcoming Auto Shanghai 2021. During the event which happens from April 21 to 28, the Japanese car maker will premiere the new and improved Nissan X-Trail crossover. Nissan has packed the all-new X-Trail with improved versatility and the capability set to enhance driving excitement. Because the premiere will happen in conjunction with the public introduction of Nissan’s e-POWER, we’re thinking it has something to do with electrification. An all-terrain electric SUV? Why not? With many eyes focused on electric mobility and carbon neutrality, Nissan looks to electrify all of its new vehicle offerings by early 2030. The e-Power electrified powertrain borrows from Nissan’s electrified vehicle (EV) technology perfected in the Nissan Leaf. The car company has developed a 100% electric motor-driven system that can deliver the same responsive acceleration, smooth deceleration, and quietness found in an EV, while removing the need for external charging thanks to an on-board gasoline engine that can recharge the battery when necessary. The e-Power technology is now in its second generation boasting more power, a higher-quality driving experience, and improved efficiency, thanks to extensive redesign and redevelopment efforts from Nissan’s engineering team. Nissan will also feature the Ariya, a vehicle the company looks to showcase at the Nissan booth throughout the event. The 100% electric crossover is positioned to open the next chapter of electrification for Nissan in the market. Unveiled last year, Nissan claims that the Ariya can take the powerful performance and capabilities of zero-emission vehicles to a new level. Its all-electric drivetrain combines excellent power delivery, charging capabilities and range. It is said to feature multiple configurations to meet a driver’s individual needs. Included is a two-wheel-drive and an e-4orce all-wheel-drive version. The latter balances the powerful performance with all-weather capability. The Nissan Ariya will feature twin electric motors that provide a balanced, predictable ride, with sports car-level power delivered when needed. And with Nissan’s good standings in the Formula E races, the Ariya has piqued the interest of EV enthusiasts. Dubbed as a “force of wonder,” the Ariya is the Japanese car manufacturer’s most technologically advanced car. The Nissan Ariya looks to surpass customer expectations with its powerful performance, connected technologies, and radical design. By offering revolutionary innovations, Nissan Ariya will be the brand’s new halo car, leading its Nissan Next global transformation plan. Along with the all-new X-Trail and the Ariya, the current-gen Leaf will also be on display in Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center at Hall 7.2. Locally, the X-Trail is offered in two variants, 2.0 CVT 4x2 and 2.5 CVT 4x4. Both models are outfitted with an Inline four-cylinder, DOHC, 16-valve Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT). Photos from Nissan Also read: Nissan to race in Formula E through 2026 What color best suits the Nissan X-Trail? 2020 Nissan X-Trail: The 2 variants in detail

  • This is Boston Dynamics’ next commercial robot

    Boston Dynamics’ transition from a decades-long research robotics firm to a company that productizes and sells hardware has been a fascinating one to watch. There have been some tough lessons along the way, including the very real lesson that at the end of the day, most robots in the world will be deployed for mundane tasks. Sure, the company will continue to court the public with fun viral videos of its technology dancing to the oldies, but when it comes to actually selling robotics, the targets continue to be the dull, dirty and dangerous jobs we humans just don’t want to do.

  • China's March factory activity growth expected to grow: Reuters poll

    China's factory activity was expected to have grown at a faster pace in March as factories that had closed for the Lunar New Year holiday ramped up production amid improving foreign demand, a Reuters poll showed on Monday. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to edge up to 51.2 for March from 50.6 in February, according to the median forecast of 30 economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity on a monthly basis.

  • Dembele scores, Mbappe misses penalty as France beat Kazakhstan

    Ousmane Dembele scored the opening goal as holders France beat Kazakhstan 2-0 away on Sunday to claim the first victory in their campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

  • Singular is a new Paris-based VC firm with $265 million

    Meet Singular, a new VC firm based in Paris that just finished raising its initial fund. The firm was founded by two former Alven partners — Raffi Kamber and Jérémy Uzan. If you browse Singular’s website, you’re not going to find a lot of information.

  • Gen X emerging from pandemic with firmer grip on America's wallet

    Crammed between the cultural extremes of the baby boomers and the millennials, members of Generation X saw their wealth jump during the Trump administration and through the coronavirus pandemic as they hit their prime earning years during a record bull market for stocks. Recent Federal Reserve data showed Gen Xers, which the U.S. central bank defines as those currently between the ages of 40 and 55, passed a major milestone late last year: Their share of household net worth, at 26.9%, passed the generation's roughly 26.8% share of households. A byproduct of population aging as the World War Two-era Silent Generation and the boomers who followed both decline as a share of households, the shift nonetheless marks a passing of the torch of sorts.

  • UK's Cazoo will list on the NYSE by way of a SPAC, valuing it at $7B and raising $1.6B

    Cazoo, the UK used-car sales portal that has been on a major fundraising tear in the last year, will be next company to pursue more growth by way of a SPAC: the company today announced that it will list on the NYSE by way of a business combination with AJAX I, a special purpose acquisition vehicle founded by hedge fund supremo Dan Och in partnership with Glenn Fuhrman and others. The deal values Cazoo at $7 billion and will also include an extra $1.6 billion in new financing: $805 million cash from AJAX I itself and an $800 million PIPE led by the AJAX sponsors and Cazoo backer D1 Capital Partners, with a mix of new and previous investors also participating, including Altimeter, BlackRock, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), Fidelity Management, Marcho Partners, Mubadala Capital, Pelham Capital, Senator Investment Group and Spruce House Partnership.

  • Renishaw Attracts Interest From Danaher, Hexagon

    (Bloomberg) -- Renishaw Plc jumped the most in more than three weeks, after people familiar with the matter said the British engineering firm is attracting potential interest from Danaher Corp. and Swedish rival Hexagon AB.Shares of Renishaw, which announced earlier this month it’s exploring a sale, rose as much as 6.7% in London trading Monday. They were up 5.7% at 11:02 a.m., giving the company a market value of 4.6 billion pounds ($6.4 billion).Danaher, the $161 billion medical equipment maker, is considering teaming up with Fortive Corp., the industrial company it spun off in 2016, to bid for Renishaw and then split up the business, the people said. Renishaw may also approach rival engineering and precision measurement companies such as Ametek Inc., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Japan’s Keyence Corp. and France’s Schneider Electric SE, the people said.A small number of private equity firms have separately shown interest, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Gloucestershire-based Renishaw is working with adviser UBS Group AG on the process.Renishaw said in early March it’s putting itself up for sale after the two founders of the almost 50-year-old firm decided to sell their holdings. Executive Chairman David McMurtry and Deputy Chairman John Deer, who together own about 53% of the company, told the board they prefer to shed their stakes entirely.The company trades at nearly 57 times this financial year’s estimated earnings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The need to offer a premium to that already-high valuation could discourage some potential bidders, the people said.Renishaw’s main business is selling precision measurement products that help manufacturers produce and inspect components and keep machinery and industrial automation systems running. It also specializes in 3D printing parts from metal powder and sells products to a diverse set of industries including health care.The sale process is still in early stages and potential suitors could decide against bidding or Renishaw could opt to remain independent, the people said.Representatives for Fortive, Hexagon, Mettler-Toledo, Renishaw and Schneider declined to comment. Spokespeople for Ametek, Danaher and Keyence didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 7 Richest Black People In America and Their Stock Picks

    In this article we are going to list the 7 richest black people In America and their stock picks. Click to skip ahead and jump to the 3 Richest Black People In America and Their Stock Picks. Look, it is clear as day that even in the 21st century, even in 2021, America has a major […]

  • Sudan and rebel group sign agreement on separation of religion and state

    The Sudanese government and a major rebel group from its southern Nuba Mountains on Sunday signed a document which paves the way for a final peace agreement by guaranteeing freedom of worship to all while separating religion and the state. The signing is viewed as a crucial step in efforts by the power-sharing government headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to reach accords with rebel groups across the country and end decades of conflicts that left millions displaced and hundreds of thousands dead. Last year Sudan signed a peace agreement with many groups, including from the Western region of Darfur.

  • Rain postpones NASCAR dirt races at Bristol Motor Speedway until Monday

    Dirt racing at Bristol Motor Speedway will have to wait another day after flood warnings in the area forced the postponement of Sunday's races.

  • Damage from fire at Renesas chip factory worse than first thought

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Renesas Electronics Corp now believes damage from a fire at its chip-making plant was more extensive than first thought, the Nikkei daily newspaper reported on Monday. A Renesas-owned chip plant in northeast Japan was hit by fire earlier this month.

  • If you haven't gotten the third stimulus check yet, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus money, according to House Democrats.

  • Square CFO Says There’s ‘Absolutely a Case’ for All Balance Sheets to Have Bitcoin

    Ahuja said her company sees bitcoin and cryptocurrency as "expanding access to financial services" particularly on a global scale.

  • I want to sell my home, but I can’t find anything to buy. Should I rent instead?

    'It would be nice to spend money, go on vacations and not have to work so much. But I also don’t want to be stuck in a rental paying as much as I was when I owned my house.'

  • Stock-market traders fixated on what ‘unprecedented’ Discovery, ViacomCBS selloff means for Wall Street

    Despite the upbeat note that the final full week in March delivered, strategists and market participants are concerned about a major block trade in the final minutes of Friday trading.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    What goes up must come down, as we all know. This fact of physics is the underlying worry of the stock market, that fuels our suspicions of bubbles. But investment firm Goldman Sachs doesn’t believe we should worry; the firm’s chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer gives several reasons to expect that the market’s current upward trend is real. His key points include the equity risk premium, the real profits realized by the Big Tech giants, and the high savings rate of US households coming out of the COVID pandemic. Taking these points one at a time, Oppenheimer notes that in today’s regime of record-low interest rates, higher-risk stocks offer a premium; that is, their potential returns are far higher than safe bonds, and justify the added risk factor. On the second point, the giants of the tech industry represent a massive concentration of capital and wealth in just a few companies (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google); but these companies built that concentration through strong fundamentals and real profit growth, rather than bubble inflation. And finally, on the point of savings, the decline in overall economic activity during the pandemic period has left US households with some $1.5 trillion in accumulated savings – which can be used for retail stock investing. Taking Oppenheimer’s outlook and turning it into concrete recommendations, the pros at Goldman Sachs are giving three stocks a thumbs up. Specifically, the firm’s analysts see over 50% upside potential in store for each. We’ve looked up these stock calls in the TipRanks database, to find out if Wall Street agrees with Goldman's take. SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is a clinical-stage biotech firm in the oncology niche. SpringWorks uses a precision medicine approach in its development and commercialization of medical treatments for patient populations suffering from severe cancers and rare diseases. The company has an active pipeline, with programs investigating drug candidates for the treatment of desmoid tumors, plexiform neurofibromas, multiple myeloma, and metastatic solid tumors. The first two programs are the most highly advanced. Nirogacestat, the drug in testing against desmoid tumors, is undergoing Phase 3 study, and has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. The drug candidate operates through two therapeutic mechanisms, and has shown promise against multiple myeloma. Clinical studies of nirogacestat are underway for several additional indications. Mirdametinib, the company next most advanced drug candidate, is undergoing Phase 2b trial as a treatment for inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). This is a rare cancer of the nervous system, affected the peripheral nerve sheaths and causing serious pain and disfigurement. NF1-PN can affect both children and adults, and mirdametinib is being studied as a treatment for both populations. As with Nirogacestat, the FDA has given Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations to this program. The trial is currently 70% enrolled and early data is described as ‘encouraging.’ A large and active research program will always draw attention from Wall Street’s biotech experts, and Goldman analyst Corinne Jenkins has noted several upcoming catalysts for SprinWorks: “1) DeFi topline data in desmoid tumors (2H21), 2) mirdametinib + lifirafenib combination data (2021), 3) BGB-3245 first-in-human data (2021), 4) DREAMM-5 update in MM (2H21), and 5) detailed ReNeu interim clinical results (2021).” Building from that, the analyst sees the company showing strong return potential. “[We] see upside to the commercial outlook for SWTX’s rare oncology programs driven by extended duration of therapy, but view the clinical results expected this year as well-understood and therefore unlikely to significantly drive stock performance. We frame the collection of upcoming catalysts in a scenario analysis below which supports our view of an attractive risk/reward for the stock over the balance of 2021,” Jenkins opined. It should come as no surprise, then, that Jenkins is a fan. Jenkins rates SWTX a Buy, and her $112 one-year price target implies an upside of ~66% from current levels. Goldman Sachs is hardly the only firm to be impressed with SpringWorks. The company’s stock has 4 Buy reviews, for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $67.28, and their $110 average price target suggests 63.5% upside potential for the coming months. (See SWTX stock analysis) Targa Resources Corporation (TRGP) We’ll shift gears now, and take a look at one of the energy sector’s midstream companies. Midstreamers are the companies that transport the hydrocarbons from wellheads to markets; splitting production and transport allows companies to streamline their operations. Targa operates a network of midstream assets in North America, mainly in Oklahoma-New Mexico-Texas-Louisiana. Assets include natural gas and crude oil pipelines, with ops divided into two segments: gathering & processing and logistics & transportation. Targa has seen business increase over the past year. TRGP achieved 4Q20 adj EBITDA of $438 million, slightly above the $433 million Street median estimate. Full year adj EBITDA of $1.637 billion exceeded the $1.5bn-$1.625bn guide. Looking ahead, TRGP expects 2021 adj. EBITDA of $1.675bn-$1.775bn, or 5% YoY growth at the midpoint, which compares favorably to the Street median estimates of $1.698bn/$1.684bn. Targa’s shares have been rising. The stock is up an impressive 375% in the past 12 months, and Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay sees more upside in the cards. Mackay gives TRGP a Buy rating, along with a $49 price target, suggesting a 51% one-year upside. (To watch Mackay’s track record, click here) “Our thesis for TRGP, briefly put, is that we see its strategic Permian and downstream NGL assets supporting higher-than-consensus EBITDA (GSe ~7% higher on average vs. Eikon for 2022+), which could allow larger — and sooner than expected — incremental returns of capital — all supported by a valuation that remains relatively cheap…. [As] the year progresses, we expect the focus to shift to the large upcoming capital allocation catalyst that (we anticipate) should come in early 2022 once TRGP completes its planned DevCo consolidations,” Mackay wrote. There is broad-based agreement on Wall Street that Targa is buying proposition. Of the 15 recent reviews, 13 are to Buy against just 2 Holds. The $38.27 average price target indicates a potential for 18% upside from the current trading price of $32.45. (See TRGP stock analysis on TipRanks) ADT, Inc. (ADT) For the last stock on Goldman's list, we’ll switch gears again, this time to the home security sector. ADT provides a range of security services focused on alarm monitoring. Services include burglar and fire alarms, packages that include 24/7 monitoring, motion detectors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and ‘smart home’ modifications. ADT’s services are available in the residential and commercial markets. The company’s revenue stream has remained stable through the past year, between $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion, and each quarter’s result was flat or slightly higher year-over-year. The full year’s revenues were 4% up from 2019. The company’s earnings net loss moderated through the year, and the Q4 result of a 14 cent net loss was the lowest of the year. Among the bulls is Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong who writes: “We believe ADT is well positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, including strong new home construction trends and rising smart home demand, as it offensively steps up its subscriber acquisition costs by $150-250mn this year. With these investments, management plans to deliver accelerated mid-teens gross recurring monthly revenue additions growth in 2021. We expect ADT to increase its penetration of the fast growing smart home category longer-term with this incremental spend…” The Goldman analyst sets a $13 price target on this stock to go along with his Buy rating, implying a 58% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Tong’s track record, click here) Tong takes the bullish view of ADT, but there is a range of opinions on Wall Street. ADT has a Moderate Buy rating, based on a 3-1-1 split between Buy, Hold, and Sell ratings. The current share price is $8.21, and the average price target of $10.55 suggests ~28.5% upside from that level. (See ADT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • U.S. farmers prep for massive corn acreage despite soy rally

    A 45% rally in soybean prices in 11 months was not enough to convince South Dakota farmer DuWayne Bosse to give up any corn acreage on his farm this spring. "The price has to move pretty drastically for us to unhook the corn planters," he said. Even though soybean prices have risen more than corn, which gained 24.7% in the same 11 months, farmers are increasingly opting for the yellow grain in the weeks before planting.

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower, showing little appetite to push back against the weakness.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5606 on Monday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan meanwhile touched 6.5700 per dollar, the weakest level since Dec. 1, as investors sold emerging-market assets.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policy makers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to near their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.